Nordstrom’s Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales are events we have on our calendars year after year, but sometimes the iconic department store can surprise us with a host of totally unexpected markdowns. Right now, Nordstrom has unleashed a ton of new Holiday Deals ahead of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday rush — some up to 60% off — into their sale section, and they’re good until November 29.
You know what that means: We’ve done the hard work and gone through literally thousands of options so we can deliver the best picks below before you spend your precious time combing through on your own (of course, that’s totally encouraged too). Shop our favorite picks for men, women, kids and home below before your favorite styles and sizes sell out — and be sure to check out our list of other retailers with early Black Friday sales going on now.
Women’s styles
This thong sits precisely at the comfiest spot on your hips — and the all-lace construction isn’t just good for no-show lines but is super-easy to air-dry, too.
These pull-on boots are way easier to get off and on than lace-ups, plus the white is an unexpected (but very cool) color for winter, too. (If you’re not into the Chelsea style, there’s white lace-up Docs on sale too).
These straight-leg jeans are the kinds of trousers that look great with some chunky hiking boots this winter — or are a fun surprise to remember when you pull them out of the closet this spring.
Alo’s high-waisted leggings have flatlock seams as an anti-chafe measure when you need it most, whether you’re dipping down for squats or on mile 3 of a jog.
This rib tank has a great silhouette for your daily workout (or lounging on the sofa), and right now both the black and the cantaloupe colors are marked down more than 30% off.
This go-anywhere shacket is your perfect weekend basic, whether you’re cozy at home or running out for errands. It’s also great for layering under longer parkas for extra warmth.
These leggings are perfect if you like that held-in feeling from compression, and the ribbed fabric adds a little texture to your athleisure outfit, too. (A non-ribbed version is also on sale.)
The graphic pattern and bright colors of this open cardigan bring some warm-weather vibes to a winter staple.
These block-heeled platform heels are great for everyday wear, holiday parties or any other time you need a little lift. Metallic pink and disco silver are also on sale if you need a pair of straight-up party pumps. Bonus: They’re available in inclusive sizing.
The cropped, wide-leg take on a pair of cozy sweats makes for an on-trend swap for our usual loungewear leggings, and we’re not complaining about the super-soft fleece, either.
Balloon sleeves always seem to make a reappearance around the holidays, and this version is available in eight colors from beige to black that go with everything and anything.
Rainboots that don’t look like rainboots? Yes please. These lug-soled boots will get you through the damp days of fall and winter, whether you’re commuting to work or shopping on the weekend.
Men’s styles
L.L. Bean’s bathrobes are exactly as warm and cozy as you’d expect from an outdoor retailer, although this one belongs in a fancy hotel room by the looks of it.
This gym-ready shirt from Zella comes in black or gray for a cool $10 — and you can even pick it up in-store today for tomorrow’s workout.
Perfect for lounging around the house or throwing on for yoga, sweatshorts are officially back in for this summer.
Perfect after a large holiday meal, for sleepy yoga sessions or for watching some Netflix, these joggers are here for whatever downtime the season brings you.
This open-front cardigan in a rich blue-black marl is ready for Friday meetings, family gatherings, or any other time you want an equally-comfy-but-more-polished alternative to a sweatshirt.
If you want to add something besides black, gray and white to your underwear drawer, this trio of Calvin Klein’s classic boxer briefs are currently 40% off.
These actually-cool cargo joggers are made for going out in the city — and they’re made from 100% recycled polyester.
These Uggs don’t look like what you might imagine when you think of Uggs. Instead, they blend technical perks (proprietary comfort footbed, super-grippy sole) with a frankly elegant design that’ll work just fine with sweaters at the office.
Available for $35 in a trio of earth tones (a dune-y beige, faded teal or terracotta), plus three other colorways available at lesser discounts, this sale is a great time to add some new shades to your T-shirt drawer. The 100% pima cotton feels great against the skin, too.
They’ll be back in style next summer again, so prepare now and get this streetwear sun-shader while it’s 40% off.
If you need one pair of trainers for a variety of workouts — say outdoor bootcamps, weights sessions at the gym and the occasional jog — this is a one-and-done performance cross-training shoe that’ll handle whatever WOD you throw its way.
Sliding into these soft suede-and-shearling slippers is the perfect way to start each day, and these are practically made for gifting (especially at 40% off).
Home goods
If your present to yourself this season is the gift of a good night’s sleep, this Casper mattress is the flagship offering from the bed-in-a-box brand for a reason. It has great support and cushioning to keep both you and your spine comfy all night long.
A few spins around a decanter really does help a strong, vibrant red (a.k.a. most wine pairings for the holidays) open up — and you get to have the results way faster than letting the bottle sit out on the counter for an hour before serving.
A good knife goes a long way in the kitchen, and if yours needs replacing before it’s put to the test with a season’s worth of chopping, slicing and cutting, this Miyabi chef’s knife makes a great all-rounder for whatever the recipe du jour is.
This all-purpose sauteuse is a true all-rounder in the kitchen if you need a backup pot while your saucepan and braiser is otherwise occupied — though with these ratings, it’ll probably become the star of your kitchen show instead.
Elegant for your countertop and powerful for your morning caffeine hit, this Zwilling coffee maker turns out 12 cups of the good stuff — and has the Special Coffee Association’s Golden Cup Standard certifying its capabilities.
Staub’s cast iron cocotte holds a generous four quarts of stews and sauces, or fits a decent amount of meat for slow cooking, braising, roasting and more. It’s also oven-safe up to 500 degrees, meaning less dishes for you.
Le Creuset’s classic dutch oven in an all-purpose 5.25-quart size is a great all-rounder in your kitchen for this holiday season’s slew of low-and-slow meals — and for years to come, thanks to the brand’s famous durability and quality.
These elegant coupes make a beautiful gift with a bottle of champagne this holiday season, whether it’s for your friend who throws excellent parties or just for you and your S.O.
This quartet of dinner plates is all about casual elegance if you’re looking to upgrade for the holidays — the asymmetrical shape and gold trim keep things sophisticated without being fussy.
Ready to clip on your Christmas tree, these candles are both dimmable and swappable between multicolored and golden glows for whatever holiday mood strikes your fancy this year.
This prettily striped candle makes your home smell of palo santo and sage, two cleansing aromas that are exactly what we need to banish the holiday stress.
Beauty
Keep this travel-size tube in your bag at all times this winter so this rich, cruelty-free, vegan formula is there anytime you need it on-hand (literally).
Start with the Facial Fuel cleanser, then follow it with the shaving cream and post-shave cream (the better to banish bumps), then wrap up the ritual with the Facial Fuel Moisture Treatment. Each product comes in a travel size in case some winter vacations are coming up.
Herbivore’s vegan bath products are super gentle and turn your soak into a five-star experience. Gift yourself or your best treat-themself friend this holiday kitsch, which contains Herbivore’s Coconut Bath Soak, Coco Rose Body Polish and Calm Bath Salts.
The stellar texturizing spray (see ya, dry shampoo) is reason enough to be tempted into this trio of Living Proof’s hero products, but the shampoo and conditioner are great for wash days, too.
Two eye essentials — black mascara and eyeliner — from Anastasia Beverly Hills for CVS prices? We’re here for that.
Give your skin a new look and feel with this micro-surfacing exfoliator. Ultrafine aluminum oxide crystals buff your epidermis, leaving behind smooth, nourished skin (thanks to some green tea and shea butter in the formula). Use it up to twice weekly with SPF after (please!) for best results.
Kids’ styles
Keep little ones warm this winter with this adorable zip-up bunting to layer up with on chilly days in the stroller. (A pink love-heart version is also on sale.)
This bright dress can be layered under winter cardigans or worn on its own when the sun comes out to play again next year.
Pull-on sneakers make it way easier to get out and go, and these running shoes are available for a ton of sizes from baby to little kid.
Bundle up the baby in this chunky cardigan topped with a hood for when temps really drop.
This detailed sweatshirt has a mini pocket at the side for toting around the small treasures little ones encounter over the course of a day.
It’s a fact that you will never end a season with as many socks as you began it with, so if your little one needs a top up, this is a great time to do it (especially when these socks are so easy to match up).
This comfy dress is bound to be a school day favorite, with appliqued planets, satellites and more — plus fun facts to practice reading out loud.
If you have an outdoorsy kid, this five-star-rated nylon-and-fleece jacket will keep them warm for all their alfresco escapades this winter.