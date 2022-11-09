nordstrom holiday lead.jpg
Nordstrom’s Anniversary and Half-Yearly sales are events we have on our calendars year after year, but sometimes the iconic department store can surprise us with a host of totally unexpected markdowns. Right now, Nordstrom has unleashed a ton of new Holiday Deals ahead of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday rush — some up to 60% off — into their sale section, and they’re good until November 29.

You know what that means: We’ve done the hard work and gone through literally thousands of options so we can deliver the best picks below before you spend your precious time combing through on your own (of course, that’s totally encouraged too). Shop our favorite picks for men, women, kids and home below before your favorite styles and sizes sell out — and be sure to check out our list of other retailers with early Black Friday sales going on now.

Women’s styles

Hanky Panky Mid Rise Lace Trim Thong
This thong sits precisely at the comfiest spot on your hips — and the all-lace construction isn’t just good for no-show lines but is super-easy to air-dry, too.

$23 $14 at Nordstrom
Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boot
These pull-on boots are way easier to get off and on than lace-ups, plus the white is an unexpected (but very cool) color for winter, too. (If you’re not into the Chelsea style, there’s white lace-up Docs on sale too).

$200 $140 at Nordstrom
Pistola Cassie Super High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
These straight-leg jeans are the kinds of trousers that look great with some chunky hiking boots this winter — or are a fun surprise to remember when you pull them out of the closet this spring.

$138 $55 at Nordstrom
Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings
Alo’s high-waisted leggings have flatlock seams as an anti-chafe measure when you need it most, whether you’re dipping down for squats or on mile 3 of a jog.

$118 From $79 at Nordstrom
Alo Goddess Rib Crop Tank 
This rib tank has a great silhouette for your daily workout (or lounging on the sofa), and right now both the black and the cantaloupe colors are marked down more than 30% off.

$74 $51 at Nordstrom
BlankNYC Long Fleece Shacket
This go-anywhere shacket is your perfect weekend basic, whether you’re cozy at home or running out for errands. It’s also great for layering under longer parkas for extra warmth.

$118 $71 at Nordstrom
Zella Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings
These leggings are perfect if you like that held-in feeling from compression, and the ribbed fabric adds a little texture to your athleisure outfit, too. (A non-ribbed version is also on sale.)

$69 $35 at Nordstrom
Farm Rio Toucanissimo Cardigan
The graphic pattern and bright colors of this open cardigan bring some warm-weather vibes to a winter staple.

$210 $84 at Nordstrom
BP Proud Gender Inclusive Fynn Ankle Strap Platform Pump
These block-heeled platform heels are great for everyday wear, holiday parties or any other time you need a little lift. Metallic pink and disco silver are also on sale if you need a pair of straight-up party pumps. Bonus: They’re available in inclusive sizing.

$70 $49 at Nordstrom
Zella Cara Fleece Wide Leg Crop Pants
The cropped, wide-leg take on a pair of cozy sweats makes for an on-trend swap for our usual loungewear leggings, and we’re not complaining about the super-soft fleece, either.

$59 $36 at Nordstrom
1.State Ribbed Balloon Sleeve Cotton Blend Sweater
Balloon sleeves always seem to make a reappearance around the holidays, and this version is available in eight colors from beige to black that go with everything and anything.

$69 $40 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
Rainboots that don’t look like rainboots? Yes please. These lug-soled boots will get you through the damp days of fall and winter, whether you’re commuting to work or shopping on the weekend.

$100 $70 at Nordstrom

Men’s styles

L.L. Bean Organic Cotton Terry Robe
L.L. Bean’s bathrobes are exactly as warm and cozy as you’d expect from an outdoor retailer, although this one belongs in a fancy hotel room by the looks of it.

$119 $72 at Nordstrom
Zella Seamless Performance T-Shirt
This gym-ready shirt from Zella comes in black or gray for a cool $10 — and you can even pick it up in-store today for tomorrow’s workout.

$39 From $10 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Knit Pima Cotton Drawstring Shorts
Perfect for lounging around the house or throwing on for yoga, sweatshorts are officially back in for this summer.

$45 $23 at Nordstrom
Saxx Everett SUD Print Slim Straight Leg Pants
Perfect after a large holiday meal, for sleepy yoga sessions or for watching some Netflix, these joggers are here for whatever downtime the season brings you.

$89 $53 at Nordstrom
Open Edit Men's Open Front Cotton Cardigan
This open-front cardigan in a rich blue-black marl is ready for Friday meetings, family gatherings, or any other time you want an equally-comfy-but-more-polished alternative to a sweatshirt.

$69 $35 at Nordstrom
Calvin Klein Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
If you want to add something besides black, gray and white to your underwear drawer, this trio of Calvin Klein’s classic boxer briefs are currently 40% off.

$60 $38 at Nordstrom
Men's Ozworld Cargo Jogger Pants
These actually-cool cargo joggers are made for going out in the city — and they’re made from 100% recycled polyester.

$100 $60 at Nordstrom
Ugg Biltmore Waterproof Boot
These Uggs don’t look like what you might imagine when you think of Uggs. Instead, they blend technical perks (proprietary comfort footbed, super-grippy sole) with a frankly elegant design that’ll work just fine with sweaters at the office.

$160 $96 at Nordstrom
Robert Barakett Georgia Crewneck T-Shirt
Available for $35 in a trio of earth tones (a dune-y beige, faded teal or terracotta), plus three other colorways available at lesser discounts, this sale is a great time to add some new shades to your T-shirt drawer. The 100% pima cotton feels great against the skin, too.

$70 $35 at Nordstrom
Adidas Originals Unisex Non-Dyed Boonie Hat
They’ll be back in style next summer again, so prepare now and get this streetwear sun-shader while it’s 40% off.

$32 $19 at Nordstrom
Reebok Nano X1 Adventure Cross Training Shoe
If you need one pair of trainers for a variety of workouts — say outdoor bootcamps, weights sessions at the gym and the occasional jog — this is a one-and-done performance cross-training shoe that’ll handle whatever WOD you throw its way.

$130 From $90 at Nordstrom
Ugg Hyde Slide Slipper
Sliding into these soft suede-and-shearling slippers is the perfect way to start each day, and these are practically made for gifting (especially at 40% off).

$100 $60 at Nordstrom

Home goods

Casper Original 11-Inch Foam Mattress
If your present to yourself this season is the gift of a good night’s sleep, this Casper mattress is the flagship offering from the bed-in-a-box brand for a reason. It has great support and cushioning to keep both you and your spine comfy all night long.

$895 $805 at Nordstrom
Luigi Bormioli Magnifico Thumb Wine Decanter
A few spins around a decanter really does help a strong, vibrant red (a.k.a. most wine pairings for the holidays) open up — and you get to have the results way faster than letting the bottle sit out on the counter for an hour before serving.

$30 $23 at Nordstrom
Miyabi Evolution 8-Inch Chef's Knife
A good knife goes a long way in the kitchen, and if yours needs replacing before it’s put to the test with a season’s worth of chopping, slicing and cutting, this Miyabi chef’s knife makes a great all-rounder for whatever the recipe du jour is.

$160 $130 at Nordstrom
Hestan NanoBond 3.5-Quart Sauteuse With Lid
This all-purpose sauteuse is a true all-rounder in the kitchen if you need a backup pot while your saucepan and braiser is otherwise occupied — though with these ratings, it’ll probably become the star of your kitchen show instead.

$450 $360 at Nordstrom
Zwilling Enfinigy 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker
Elegant for your countertop and powerful for your morning caffeine hit, this Zwilling coffee maker turns out 12 cups of the good stuff — and has the Special Coffee Association’s Golden Cup Standard certifying its capabilities.

$200 $150 at Nordstrom
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte With Glass Lid
Staub’s cast iron cocotte holds a generous four quarts of stews and sauces, or fits a decent amount of meat for slow cooking, braising, roasting and more. It’s also oven-safe up to 500 degrees, meaning less dishes for you.

$290 $150 at Nordstrom
Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven
Le Creuset’s classic dutch oven in an all-purpose 5.25-quart size is a great all-rounder in your kitchen for this holiday season’s slew of low-and-slow meals — and for years to come, thanks to the brand’s famous durability and quality.

$380 $250 at Nordstrom
Luigi Bormiolo Set of 2 Coupe Glasses
These elegant coupes make a beautiful gift with a bottle of champagne this holiday season, whether it’s for your friend who throws excellent parties or just for you and your S.O.

$35 $26 at Nordstrom
Rachel Parcell Set of 4 Gold Rim Dinner Plates
This quartet of dinner plates is all about casual elegance if you’re looking to upgrade for the holidays — the asymmetrical shape and gold trim keep things sophisticated without being fussy.

$88 $55 at Nordstrom
Balsam Hill Set of 20 Clip-On Candles
Ready to clip on your Christmas tree, these candles are both dimmable and swappable between multicolored and golden glows for whatever holiday mood strikes your fancy this year.

$119 $79 at Nordstrom
Paddywax Al Fresco Stripe Candle
This prettily striped candle makes your home smell of palo santo and sage, two cleansing aromas that are exactly what we need to banish the holiday stress.

$38 $23 at Nordstrom

Beauty

Woods Copenhagen Repairing Hand Balm
Keep this travel-size tube in your bag at all times this winter so this rich, cruelty-free, vegan formula is there anytime you need it on-hand (literally).

$45 $27 at Nordstrom
Kiehl’s Ultimate Shave Collection
Start with the Facial Fuel cleanser, then follow it with the shaving cream and post-shave cream (the better to banish bumps), then wrap up the ritual with the Facial Fuel Moisture Treatment. Each product comes in a travel size in case some winter vacations are coming up.

$45 $34 at Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual  
Herbivore’s vegan bath products are super gentle and turn your soak into a five-star experience. Gift yourself or your best treat-themself friend this holiday kitsch, which contains Herbivore’s Coconut Bath Soak, Coco Rose Body Polish and Calm Bath Salts.

$38 $27 at Nordstrom
Living Proof Full Hair Care Set 
The stellar texturizing spray (see ya, dry shampoo) is reason enough to be tempted into this trio of Living Proof’s hero products, but the shampoo and conditioner are great for wash days, too.

$56 $49 at Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Brag Eyeliner & Mascara Kit
Two eye essentials — black mascara and eyeliner — from Anastasia Beverly Hills for CVS prices? We’re here for that.

$29 $20 at Nordstrom
Revive Le Polish Micro-Surfacing Treatment
Give your skin a new look and feel with this micro-surfacing exfoliator. Ultrafine aluminum oxide crystals buff your epidermis, leaving behind smooth, nourished skin (thanks to some green tea and shea butter in the formula). Use it up to twice weekly with SPF after (please!) for best results.

$125 $94 at Nordstron

Kids’ styles

Nordstrom Baby Hooded Bunting
Keep little ones warm this winter with this adorable zip-up bunting to layer up with on chilly days in the stroller. (A pink love-heart version is also on sale.)

$45 $29 at Nordstrom
Mini Boden Kids' Fun Cotton Jersey Dress
This bright dress can be layered under winter cardigans or worn on its own when the sun comes out to play again next year.

$38 From $25 at Nordstrom
Adidas NMD 360 Sneaker
Pull-on sneakers make it way easier to get out and go, and these running shoes are available for a ton of sizes from baby to little kid.

$60 From $30 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom Baby Organic Cotton Hooded Cardigan
Bundle up the baby in this chunky cardigan topped with a hood for when temps really drop.

$39 $24 at Nordstrom
Open Edit Kids' Colorblock Pocket Sweatshirt
This detailed sweatshirt has a mini pocket at the side for toting around the small treasures little ones encounter over the course of a day.

$35 $21 at Nordstrom
Tucker + Tate Kids' Assorted 6-Pack Low Cut Socks
It’s a fact that you will never end a season with as many socks as you began it with, so if your little one needs a top up, this is a great time to do it (especially when these socks are so easy to match up).

$19 From $9 at Nordstrom
Mini Boden Kids' Space Big Appliqué Long Sleeve Cotton Dress
This comfy dress is bound to be a school day favorite, with appliqued planets, satellites and more — plus fun facts to practice reading out loud.

$59 $36 at Nordstrom
Tucker + Tate Mountain Crest Nylon & Fleece Jacket
If you have an outdoorsy kid, this five-star-rated nylon-and-fleece jacket will keep them warm for all their alfresco escapades this winter.

$39 $23 at Nordstrom