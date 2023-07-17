Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is one of the retailer’s biggest events — and it’s one of the best times of the year to find deals on men’s and women’s clothing as well as discounts on luxury beauty and homewares just after Amazon Prime Day. The sale kicked off for top-tier members last week, but as of July 17, everyone can shop the savings. To help prep your carts for the occasion, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals from the sale. Shop below for some of our favorite picks, from Birkenstock and Allbirds to Dyson and Supergoop, then shop the rest of the sale over at Nordstrom. Nordstrom Anniversary Sale women’s clothing, shoe and accessory deals Nordstrom Anniversary Sale men’s clothing, shoe and accessory deals Nordstrom Anniversary Sale home deals Nordstrom Anniversary Sale beauty deals