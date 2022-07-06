It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for. No, not that one (yet) — it’s Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale. This is the retailer’s biggest and best sale of the year, and even though the official start date is July 15, Nordy Club cardmembers can shop as early as today, depending on their status of Icon, Ambassador or Influencer.

You can expect a ton of discounts across all their categories. We’ve gone through the bargains to find some of our favorite picks, including deals on Spanx’s bestselling faux leather leggings, Calvin Klein boxer briefs, The North Face jackets for kids and a ton of great deals for around the house and in your beauty drawer.

Regardless of official Nordy status, you can browse discounts now, add them to a convenient wish list and come back later to purchase — because you won’t want to miss these sales. You can even browse the digital catalog for inspiration, too. Read on for some of our favorite deals and picks from the sale, laid out by category below.

Add texture to outfits with these faux-leather leggings, especially those involving your favorite oversized band tee or ultra-comfy sweater.

This crop-top-ish workout bra is great for medium-impact workouts and comes in a ton of colors, too.

A dress that can glam up or office up with a blazer or jacket, this dress is simple but a standout.

These lightweight-compression leggings give you that kinda-held-in feeling on comfy days around the house.

Leave ‘em unrolled with your birks or roll these up a bit to show off ankle boots this fall — these super-versatile jeans are going to be one of the most-worn items in your closet with their styling and shape. They run small (non-stretch!) so order one size up.

Classic Calvin Klein boxer briefs in five-packs of varying colorways are marked down about $15 right now, making each pair less than $10.

These cotton shorts are great for the peak-hot we’re approaching this year, and we like the idea of manufacturing processes that include recycled water and biodegradable dyes, too.

These mid-length Nike socks are everywhere at the moment, and they’re great for under sneakers or with (get ready for it) a pair of slide sandals.

These athleisure shorts are great for whatever the day brings you, from your kid’s sports practice to walking the dog.

If you have to go back to the office once in a while, these chinos are here for it — and they look great for weekends, too.

Made from the same durable nylon as the bestselling tote that shares its name, this toiletry case is made for summer adventures and mid-commute touch-ups.

These wavy hand towels look great as a boost of pattern and color in a minimalist bathroom or with some of the contrasting patterns of the bath towels ($38.99, usually $48) if you want a little more maximalism on your towel rack.

If you want a dutch oven and are intimidated by the prices that accompany those famous French names, check out Great Jones’ minimalist take. This pot modernizes a classic design but delivers everything for less than $120. It’s oven-safe and holds a generous 6.75 quarts, so it’ll hold a bird, be great for dinner parties and feed a family.

Cool down this summer and add some texture to your bed with this set of two French linen pillow shams in eight restful shades.

This baking dish gives a wink and a nod to mid century styles with a playful design — and it’ll turn out casseroles, desserts and all the roasted veg we can handle later this fall.

This good-looking coffee maker gets all the brew you need going in the morning featuring half- or full-pot settings and an auto-off feature for when you rush out the door.

Don’t throw off your skincare routine when you’re on a trip. Grab this two-fer of best selling BHA leave-on exfoliant that exfoliates dead skin cells and uncovers some extra glow, too.

Fragrance-free formulas that feel great on the skin and look great in the shower, too — this duo from Nécesaire of lotion and body wash are two for $35.

Two inviting scents make for a duo of dreamy body butter — one for home, one for your bag. The set includes 6-ounce tubes of one each: African Beauty Butter in Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint and African Beauty Butter in Ugandan Vanilla + Ethiopian Honey.

A liter of this famously refreshing Kiehl’s cleanser is a great deal at about $40. The gel cleanser has caffeine in it for a little early morning or post-gym pep, and it helps prep the skin for a shave, too.

Fall and winter weather aren’t exactly far away at this point in the summer, and we’re a fan of buying off-season for bigger savings. This super-soft fleece jacket is great for chillier days and can fend off light rain showers, too.

Getting ready for a baby is no cheap matter, and saving $150 on this almost-five-star-rated car seat is worth a stop over on the product page. It’s designed to provide up to two additional inches of legroom when rear-facing and has other clever details to keep up with fast-growing kids, too.

A great shoe for recess, this Adidas sneaker has no ties to mess with (or come untied) and lightweight cushioning for jumping, bouncing, and playing tag.

Puddles are magnets for kids on rainy days, and these wellies are perfect for splashing around. They have super-grippy traction on the bottom and come in shades of lavender or olive green.