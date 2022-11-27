Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
This year’s Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals are some of the best we’ve seen, whether you’re looking to bring Nintendo’s mega-popular console home for the first time or just want to flesh out your gaming library for cheap. On top of Nintendo’s usual holiday bundle, this year’s offerings include some of the lowest prices ever on many of the best Switch games out there. Ready to get right to the good stuff? We’ve put our extensive hours of hands-on testing (aka playing lots of games) to use in order to pick out the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday console deals
A staple of every Cyber Monday, this Nintendo Switch bundle throws in the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra charge, for a $70 value. This is a great entry point for first-time Switch buyers.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday accessory deals
A microSD card is a must for any Switch owner, and this popular SanDisk model gets you 128GB of extra storage (enough for tons of digital game downloads) for its lowest price yet.
If you need even more space, this fun Animal Crossing-themed SD card packs a whopping 512GB for 50% off. Even the most hardcore Switch players will have a hard time completely filling this one up.
This popular and officially licensed Switch case features ballistic nylon protection and storage space for your Switch and up to 8 games (plus, it doubles as a viewing stand). It's close to its lowest price yet, and a good bargain for on-the-go players.
PowerA makes some of our favorite affordable gaming controllers, and you can currently get its popular wired model in a range of fun Nintendo themes for close to lowest price.
A great alternative to Nintendo's pricey Pro Controller, PowerA's wireless gamepad feels great and features two programmable rear buttons for getting an edge on the competition. It's only a few bucks more than its lowest price ever.
This updated version of our favorite wireless gaming headset offers immersive sound and seamless multi-console compatibility, and it just hit its lowest price ever.
Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals
Walmart has massive discounts on some of the best Switch games, including all-time lows on essentials like Zelda and Animal Crossing and first-time deals on new releases like Sonic Frontiers. Just note that stock is going in and out for many of these hot titles.
Splatoon 3's addictive ink-blasting multiplayer matches make it a favorite amongst our gamers here, and it's already on sale just months after launch.
Bayonetta 3 is a must-have for fans of stylish action, and it's already $10 off just weeks after hitting shelves — a rarity for a Nintendo game.
This lovingly crafted collection gets you 13 iconic TMNT games, complete with online play and tons of bonus features and archival content that retro gamers and Ninja Turtles fans will go wild for. It's a steal at this lowest-ever price.
Mario Kart Live is a delightful toys-to-life game that turns your living room into a playable Mario Kart course, and it makes a great gift at this lowest-ever price.