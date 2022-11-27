switch lead cm.jpg
This year’s Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals are some of the best we’ve seen, whether you’re looking to bring Nintendo’s mega-popular console home for the first time or just want to flesh out your gaming library for cheap. On top of Nintendo’s usual holiday bundle, this year’s offerings include some of the lowest prices ever on many of the best Switch games out there. Ready to get right to the good stuff? We’ve put our extensive hours of hands-on testing (aka playing lots of games) to use in order to pick out the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday console deals

Editor Favorite
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle
Best Buy

A staple of every Cyber Monday, this Nintendo Switch bundle throws in the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra charge, for a $70 value. This is a great entry point for first-time Switch buyers.

Read our review

$370 $300 at Walmart $370 $300 at Target $370 $300 at GameStop

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday accessory deals

Editor Favorite
SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card
nintendo switch sandisk
SanDisk

A microSD card is a must for any Switch owner, and this popular SanDisk model gets you 128GB of extra storage (enough for tons of digital game downloads) for its lowest price yet.

$35 $16 at Amazon
SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card
sandisk animal crossing microsd card product card cnnu
SanDisk

If you need even more space, this fun Animal Crossing-themed SD card packs a whopping 512GB for 50% off. Even the most hardcore Switch players will have a hard time completely filling this one up.

$140 $70 at GameStop
RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Case
Game Traveler Nintendo Switch case product card cnnu
RDS

This popular and officially licensed Switch case features ballistic nylon protection and storage space for your Switch and up to 8 games (plus, it doubles as a viewing stand). It's close to its lowest price yet, and a good bargain for on-the-go players.

$20 $15 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
PowerA Wired Controller
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
Amazon

PowerA makes some of our favorite affordable gaming controllers, and you can currently get its popular wired model in a range of fun Nintendo themes for close to lowest price.

$25 From $18 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
Amazon

A great alternative to Nintendo's pricey Pro Controller, PowerA's wireless gamepad feels great and features two programmable rear buttons for getting an edge on the competition. It's only a few bucks more than its lowest price ever.

$55 $40 at Amazon
Best Tested
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max product card cnnu
Turtle Beach

This updated version of our favorite wireless gaming headset offers immersive sound and seamless multi-console compatibility, and it just hit its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$200 $140 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals

Lowest Price
Up to 50% off top Nintendo Switch games
prime day breath of the wild
Nintendo

Walmart has massive discounts on some of the best Switch games, including all-time lows on essentials like Zelda and Animal Crossing and first-time deals on new releases like Sonic Frontiers. Just note that stock is going in and out for many of these hot titles.

From $15 at Walmart
Editor Favorite
Splatoon 3
New Project (89).jpg
Nintendo

Splatoon 3's addictive ink-blasting multiplayer matches make it a favorite amongst our gamers here, and it's already on sale just months after launch.

Read our review

$60 $56 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Bayonetta 3
Bayonetta 3 product card cnnu
Nintendo

Bayonetta 3 is a must-have for fans of stylish action, and it's already $10 off just weeks after hitting shelves — a rarity for a Nintendo game.

$60 $45 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
TMNT Cowabunga Collection product card cnnu
Konami

This lovingly crafted collection gets you 13 iconic TMNT games, complete with online play and tons of bonus features and archival content that retro gamers and Ninja Turtles fans will go wild for. It's a steal at this lowest-ever price.

$40 $25 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Amazon

Mario Kart Live is a delightful toys-to-life game that turns your living room into a playable Mario Kart course, and it makes a great gift at this lowest-ever price.

$100 $60 at Walmart