switch lead cm.jpg
CNN

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

This year’s Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals are some of the best we’ve seen, whether you’re looking to bring Nintendo’s mega-popular console home for the first time or just want to flesh out your gaming library for cheap. On top of Nintendo’s usual holiday bundle, this year’s offerings include some of the lowest prices ever on many of the best Switch games out there. Ready to get right to the good stuff? We’ve put our extensive hours of hands-on testing (aka playing lots of games) to use in order to pick out the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

• Related: All the best Cyber Monday tech deals we found today

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday console deals

Editor Favorite
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Best Buy

A staple of every Cyber Monday, this Nintendo Switch bundle throws in the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra charge, for a $70 value. This is a great entry point for first-time Switch buyers.

Read our review

$370 $300 at Walmart $370 $300 at Target $370 $300 at GameStop
Rare Deal
Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED
Nintendo Switch OLED
Amazon

If you're looking to save on the superior Nintendo Switch OLED and its gorgeous display, the console just dropped to its lowest price of $320. This is a rare deal on our favorite Switch model, and one that will go fast.

Read our review

$350 $320 at Woot!

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday accessory deals

Editor Favorite
SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card
nintendo switch sandisk
SanDisk

A microSD card is a must for any Switch owner, and this popular SanDisk model gets you 128GB of extra storage (enough for tons of digital game downloads) for its lowest price yet.

$35 $16 at Amazon
RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Case
Game Traveler Nintendo Switch case product card cnnu
RDS

This popular and officially licensed Switch case features ballistic nylon protection and storage space for your Switch and up to 8 games (plus, it doubles as a viewing stand). It's close to its lowest price yet, and a good bargain for on-the-go players.

$20 $15 at Amazon
Lowest Price
PowerA Protection Case
PowerA Protection Case
PowerA

If you want something cuter and more stylish (complete with storage for up to 9 games), PowerA's cases are available in a ton of great Nintendo themes at lowest-ever prices.

$20 $10 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
PowerA Wired Controller
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
Amazon

PowerA makes some of our favorite affordable gaming controllers, and you can currently get its popular wired model in a range of fun Nintendo themes for close to lowest price.

$25 From $16 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller
Amazon

A great alternative to Nintendo's pricey Pro Controller, PowerA's wireless gamepad feels great and features two programmable rear buttons for getting an edge on the competition. It's only a few bucks more than its lowest price ever.

$55 $40 at Amazon
Rocketfish Joy-Con Racing Wheel Two-Pack
New Project - 2022-11-25T120844.523.jpg
Rocketfish

This cute racing wheel set is perfect for the Mario Kart fanatic on your list — especially for just $5.

$10 $5 at Best Buy
Best Tested
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max product card cnnu
Turtle Beach

This updated version of our favorite wireless gaming headset offers immersive sound and seamless multi-console compatibility, and it just hit its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$200 $140 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals

Lowest Price
Up to 50% off top Nintendo Switch games
prime day breath of the wild
Nintendo

Walmart has massive discounts on some of the best Switch games, including all-time lows on essentials like Zelda and Animal Crossing and first-time deals on new releases like Sonic Frontiers. Just note that stock is going in and out for many of these hot titles.

From $15 at Walmart
$20 off top Nintendo games
Mario Party Superstars Amazon
Nintendo

Best Buy is offering $20 off some of Nintendo's best Switch titles, including Mario Party Superstars, Link's Awakening and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Better yet, physical copies appear to be in stock, and digital downloads are also available.

$60 $40 at Best Buy
Editor Favorite
Splatoon 3
New Project (89).jpg
Nintendo

Splatoon 3's addictive ink-blasting multiplayer matches make it a favorite amongst our gamers here, and it's already at a fantastic lowest-ever price just months after launch.

Read our review

$60 $45 at Amazon
First-time Deal
Bayonetta 3
Bayonetta 3 product card cnnu
Nintendo

Bayonetta 3 is a must-have for fans of stylish action, and it's already $10 off just weeks after hitting shelves — a rarity for a Nintendo game.

$60 $50 at Amazon
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope with free game
New Project - 2022-11-25T120446.411.jpg
Ubisoft

Right now, buying a copy of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of hope will instantly add Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle to your cart for free, getting you both games in this excellent and surprisingly deep strategy series for the price of one.

$120 $60 at Best Buy
Lowest Price
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Amazon

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is an awesome toys-to-life game that turns your living room into a playable Mario Kart course, and it's available for a lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday.

$100 $60 at Best Buy