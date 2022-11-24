Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
This year’s Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are some of the best we’ve seen, whether you’re looking to bring Nintendo’s mega-popular console home for the first time or just want to flesh out your gaming library for cheap. On top of Nintendo’s usual holiday bundle, this year’s offerings include a rare Nintendo Switch OLED deal and some of the lowest prices ever on many of the best Switch games out there. Ready to get right to the good stuff? We’ve put our extensive hours of hands-on testing (aka playing lots of games) to use in order to pick out the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals you can get right now.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday console deals
A staple of every Black Friday, this Nintendo Switch bundle throws in the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no extra charge, for a $70 value. This is a great entry point for first-time Switch buyers.
If you've been looking to pick up the more advanced Nintendo Switch OLED, this rare bundle from Dell is a no-brainer. You get the excellent Splatoon 3 and a spare controller for just $50 more than the console by itself, making it a perfect starter kit for the best Switch model available.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday accessory deals
A microSD card is a must for any Switch owner, and this popular SanDisk model gets you 128GB of extra storage (enough for tons of digital game downloads) for close to its lowest price yet.
This popular and officially licensed Switch case features ballistic nylon protection and storage space for your Switch and up to 8 games (plus, it doubles as a viewing stand). It's close to its lowest price yet, and a good bargain for on-the-go players.
PowerA makes some of our favorite affordable gaming controllers, and you can currently get its popular wired model in a range of fun Nintendo themes for close to lowest price.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals
Walmart has massive discounts on some of the best Switch games, including all-time lows on essentials like Zelda and Animal Crossing and first-time deals on new releases like Sonic Frontiers and Bayonetta 3. Just note that stock is going in and out for many of these hot titles.
Best Buy is offering $20 off some of Nintendo's best Switch titles, including Mario Party Superstars, Link's Awakening and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Better yet, physical copies appear to be in stock, and digital downloads are also available.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is an awesome toys-to-life game that turns your living room into a playable Mario Kart course, and it's available for a lowest-ever price for Black Friday.