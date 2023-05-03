Those of us with small kitchens know that nonessential appliances, tools or devices are not additions that should be made without real forethought. When air fryers rose in popularity a couple years ago, some scoffed (“It’s just a convection oven!”) — but for the most part, home cooks were delighted to create tasty, crispy dishes with ease, and air fryers earned a spot on many countertops.

As you might expect, our Underscored editors were determined to find the best air fryer out there. After considering dozens and completing a comprehensive, hands-on testing process, we found that the Ninja AF101 rose to the top of the pack. And right now you can score our top pick for over 35% off, meaning it’s down to an affordable $80 at Amazon.

Its heavy-duty feel, combined with the reasonable price tag and standout cooking results, made it easy to declare this fryer the best overall. Not only that, but it offers straightforward, convenient controls and easy disassembly for cleaning.

And if you opt to buy this Ninja air fryer now, you’ll be paying the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. So don’t miss your opportunity to start cooking in a whole new way today.