Whether you just want to capture what you see along your journeys or want the added security of having backup footage of your drives in the event of an accident, a dash cam is what you’re after. In our testing, the Nextbase 322GW proved the best option, and a discount on Amazon brings it down by over $100 for the lowest price we’ve seen since 2021.

Best Tested Nextbase G322GW Nextbase This easy-to-use dash cam not only has you covered with a sharp picture of what’s ahead but also captures footage behind your car. Get it 35% off right now. Read our review $300 $195 at Amazon

The Nextbase G322GW packs in the features and doesn’t come with a bloated price tag, part of what helped it reach the top of our rankings. Getting it up and running is easy, and using it is a breeze thanks to its convenient touchscreen controls. The camera has a magnetic mount, letting you detach and reattach it in a snap. It also pairs with a smartphone app for extra control, features and automatic syncing of video files.

The Nextbase G322GW captures 1080p video with a wide, 140-degree field of view, helping ensure more is in the picture. It also supports GPS, so you can attach coordinates and driving speed to your footage — useful details in the event of an accident. To top it off, this dash cam includes a 720p rear cam to complement the front camera and give you a more complete picture of everything going on along your drive.