Did you hear that? It’s a collective sigh of relief that the hoopla and infinite festivity of Christmas are over. While we’re not in a hurry to take down holiday decor, we certainly don’t judge if you’re in a Grinch-y mood and ready for some much-needed rest and relaxation heading into the new year.

Whether you’re adopting a “new year, new me” mentality or just staying the course, there are plenty of must-haves heading into the new year. From New Year’s resolution essentials like workout gear, alarm clocks and calendars to everyday necessities, we bet you like to save money. Fortunately, our deals editors have rounded up all the best New Year’s sales that’ll have you counting down to 2023 knowing you got all the best deals.

Check out our roundup below for all the best New Year’s day sales across every category, from tech accessories to vacuums to a new pair of shoes to kick off 2023 on the right foot.

New Year’s major retailer deals

• Amazon: As per usual, Amazon’s deal page has markdowns on tons of useful items, from top-notch tech to home essentials.

• Target: The Target Clearance Run, a sales event that features deals on popular items, including up to 50% off clothing, shoes, toys, beauty, home décor and more, is on right now.

New Year’s tech and appliance deals

Andrea Smith/CNN Underscored

• Adorama: Photographers and aspiring photographers can save on cameras and lenses now through Dec. 31.

• Coway: Get air purifiers, bidets and more up to 30% through Dec. 31.

• Roborock: If the busy holiday season did a number on your cleaning routine, snag a discounted robot vacuum to take some of the work off your hands. The deals are live now through Dec. 31.

• Samsung: Samsung’s End of Year Sale is here, featuring deals on everything from smartphones and TVs to home appliances.

• Zagg: Starting Dec. 30 and running through Jan. 1, get a variety of tech accessories 35% off sitewide from Zagg.

New Year’s home deals

Loftie

• Aura Frames: Through Jan. 1, get a variety of digital frames up to $50 off.

• Ban.do: Now through Dec. 31, you’ll get an extra 35% off sale items, including planners and desk accessories for a super-organized 2023.

• Casper: Now through Jan. 2, the popular DTC brand is offering up to $600 off mattresses and 30% off sitewide with code NEWYEAR22.

• Hay: During the Year-End Sale at this Scandinavian homewares retailer, you can get up to 40% off a variety of bestsellers.

• Ikea: Ikea’s Winter Sale lasts through Jan. 22, and the retailer is offering a ton of sales across a bunch of home categories.

• Kaiyo: Shop furniture and home decor during Kaiyo’s Holiday Sale, now through Jan. 3, and save.

• Loftie: Aiming to be a morning person in 2023? Get 20% off these smart alarm clocks and sunrise lamps (and save 25% when you spend $200 or more) through the end of the year.

• Maisonette: Toys and clothes for kids, whimsical home decor and more are up to 50% off during the Annual Winter Sale, now through Dec. 31.

• The Citizenry: Save up to 35% on furniture and decor now through Jan 2.

New Year’s clothing and accessories deals

Adidas

• ‘47 Sports Apparel: Code: SALE20 for 20% off sale items, now through Dec. 31.

• Adidas: Save on gift cards now through Dec. 31 at this athletic gear mega-retailer.

• Andie: Pick up a new swimsuit for up to 65% off with code BOXINGDAY through Dec. 31.

• Birdy Grey: Now through Jan. 1, get 20% off orders of $300 with code CHEERSTO20, 15% off orders of $200 with code CHEERSTO15 and 10% off orders of $100 with code CHEERSTO10.

• Carhartt: Get 25% off the Carhartt x Rumpl collection now through Jan. 4.

• Chico’s: Save on a variety of styles and get up to 70% off during this Semi-Annual Sale, now through Jan. 7.

• Comrad: Cute compression socks are 30% off sitewide with code CHEERS30 through Jan. 2.

• Cosabella: Shop intimates and loungewear up to 60% off through Jan. 10.

• Girlfriend Collective: The sustainable, size-inclusive athleisure brand is offering tiered discounts with a minimum of 30% off sitewide, plus a free gift with purchases over $100, now through Jan. 8.

• Indochino: Use promo code HOLIDAY22 to save $100 on luxury suits now through the end of the year.

• Kate Spade: Now through Jan 2., take an extra 40% off sale styles with code 40OFF.

• Madewell: Now through Jan. 4, shop the End of Season Sale with up to 70% off.

• Nisolo: New customers can get huarache sandals and more footwear for 20% off with code CNN20 through Dec. 31.

• Outdoor Voices: Shop the OV Extra Sale for activewear styles up to 70% off.

• Revolve: Shop Revolve’s sale now through Dec. 31 to save on a bunch of on-trend styles.

• Saylor: Take an extra 20% off sale styles with code BYE22 through Dec. 31.

• Soma: Shop this Semi-Annual Sale and get up to 70% off intimates, pajamas and more, now through Jan. 8.

• ThirdLove: Through the end of the year, get some of our favorite wireless bras as low as $14 plus more deals on underwear and intimate sets.

• Thousand Fell: Get 20% off all eco-friendly (and chic) sneakers and a free gift with purchase through the end of the year.

• White House Black Market: The brand is offering up to 70% off during this Semi-Annual Sale, now through Jan. 8.

• Wolven: Patterned activewear and more is up to 70% off sitewide through Jan. 1.

• Zappos: Shop discounted footwear and fashions at the Winter Clearance Event now through Jan. 2.

New Year’s beauty and health deals

Sephora

• Alleyoop: Save on makeup and skincare products through Dec. 31. You can build a bundle of three or more items and receive 20% off and a mini Dream Team moisturizer with purchase.

• Bio Bidet by Bemis: During this Winter Savings Event, get discounted bidets now through Jan. 4.

• GlassesUSA: Get 30% off your entire order of eyeglasses and sunglasses with code EOY30 and 25% off contact lenses, plus free shipping.

• Horizon: Save on fitness equipment including stationary bikes, treadmills and more right now.

• Look Optic: Take 20% off sitewide with code NEWYEAR20 through Jan. 3.

• Peace Out: Get up to 35% off sitewide — including skin care and barely-there pimple patches — now through Jan. 2.

• Sephora: Beauty Insiders (it’s free to join) can shop the The Fragrance for All Event to receive 20% off full-size fragrances with code FRAGRANCE20 and get free same-day delivery with code FREESAMEDAY.

• Tarte: During this End of Year sale, you’ll find new markdowns plus additional discounts on sale items through Dec. 31.

New Year’s kitchen and dining deals

Atlas Coffee Club

• Atlas Coffee Club: You can get 50% off Underscored-approved coffee subscriptions now through Jan. 2.

• Atlas Tea Club: Save $10 on your first box of tea and up to $50 on a variety of gifts now through Jan 2.

• Cometeer: Shop these convenient and delicious coffee capsules and get $30 off your first gift box.

• Grill Grate: Now through Dec. 31, get 25% off sitewide with code MERRY25.

New Year’s travel deals

Calpak

• Calpak: Get discounts up to 55% off through Dec. 31 and save on luggage and accessories for upcoming travels in the new year.

New Year’s outdoors deals

Solo Stove

• Solo Stove: Cozy up with a smokeless fire pit and save, thanks to a series of flash sales on a wide range of products, now through Dec. 31.

• Yeti: Through the end of the year, Yeti is offering 20% off coolers in the Nordic Purple colorway. Plus, spend $200 and get a free 14-ounce Rambler Mug.

New Year’s pet deals

Litter Robot

• Chewy: When you buy three toys, you’ll get the fourth for free — plus take advantage of even more holiday savings on all the things your furry family members need.

• Dog by Dr. Lisa: Pamper your pooch with luxury products and get up to 50% off sitewide now through the end of the year.

• Litter-Robot: Save on cat furniture, litter boxes and more through the end of the year.

• West & Willow: Get a portrait of your pet with 20% sitewide using code TREAT through Jan. 1.