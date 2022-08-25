At Underscored, we love to spoil our pets all year long, and right now is a particularly good time to treat your furry friend. National Dog Day is Aug. 26, and dog-centric retailers across the internet — including favorites like Chewy, Wild One, West & Willow and more — are celebrating with savings and free gifts with purchase.

From splurges like customized meal delivery to chic collars, as well as essentials like walking kits and flea meds, deals abound right now. Man’s best friend always deserves delicious treats and brand new toys, so celebrate National Dog Day and shop now for can’t-miss deals.

50% off your first order

Spot & Tango Spot & Tango

Humans have Blue Apron — dogs have Spot & Tango. Curate a personalized meal plan according to your pup’s health needs and favorite flavors, and you’ll get fresh, nutritionally balanced meals delivered straight to your doorstep. Right now, you can save 50% on your first order of Fresh recipes with code DOGDAY — plus, get two free bags of treats with your Fresh recipe trial order. If you’ve been looking to try out a meal service for your dog, try Spot & Tango and save now through Aug. 30.

Free $30 gift card with $100 purchase

Chewy Chewy

Stock up on pet food, accessories, toys and more with this sitewide promo at Chewy. The retailer is offering a $30 digital gift card when you spend $100. Stock up now on essentials from all your favorite brands, and use the gift card next time you need to replenish — after all, you can never have too many chew toys. You can save on must-haves for your pup all week at Chewy — just use code DOGDAY at checkout.

30% off sitewide with code CNN30

Wild One Wild One

Celebrate your furry friend with stylish pet accessories from Wild One — think minimalist design and chic jewel tones, all constructed with utility and comfort in mind. Right now, Underscored readers can use the exclusive code CNN30 for 30% off best selling pet gear sitewide (excluding kits), now through Aug. 28.

20% off dog collars

Daisy by Shelby Daisy by Shelby

For one day only, you can get 20% off stylish dog collars from women-led, LA-based brand Daisy by Shelby. From on-trend abstract patterns to faux-fur lined designs, these collars combine chic aesthetics with reliable durability. If you’re intrigued, don’t hesitate to buy — this discount is only live on Aug. 25.

25% off the Trailhead Dog Bed

Yeti Yeti

This early Labor Day sale coincides perfectly with National Dog Day, so you can save 25% on a durable dog bed fit for home and travel. Yeti’s known for its coolers and drinkware, and the brand brings that unmatched quality to their other wares, as well. Lightweight and easy to clean, this dog bed is the perfect accessory at home and on the road.

Free gift with subscription

Cratejoy

Celebrate National Dog Day by treating your pup year-round with BarkBox, a customized subscription service that delivers themed toys and treats to your home every month. Right now, you’ll get a free gift with your multi-month subscription: choose among pool floats, matching robes, walking kits, chew toys and more.

50% off dog beds, blankets and more

Paw.com Paw.com

Get up to 50% off dog beds, waterproof blankets, car seat covers and more at Paw.com right now. From luxe faux-fur to whimsical soccer ball designs, these beds offer comfort and style in your home.

25% off dog beds

Casper Dog Bed Casper

Casper, the beloved DTC mattress and bedding brand, is celebrating National Dog Day with 25% off its supportive dog bed this Friday. The durable bed withstands scratches and is conveniently machine-washable — plus, it comes in three colors and three sizes to suit your pup and your home. Even better, Casper will donate 20% of all Casper Dog Bed purchases to North Shore Animal League America, the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization.

40% off leashes and collars and free mug with portrait purchase

West & Willow West & Willow

West & Willow’s custom pet portraits make a perfect gift for any dog lover. In celebration of National Dog Day, the brand is offering a free mug with any framed portrait purchased from Aug. 26 through 28. Plus shop the leash and collar flash sale for vegan leather goodies at 40% off.

Free treats with subscription

Ollie Ollie

Customize meals to your dog’s preferences and health needs with Ollie. The delivery service provides fresh and baked meals for four legged friends, and if you sign up between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, you’ll get a bag of free treats in your subscription box for the entirety of your membership.