This Amazon Prime Day, like every year, has discounts on a great many tempting items — at the giant online retailer and elsewhere. One deal stands out especially for its nostalgia factor just as much as its awesome factor: the Motorola Razr+. Despite the smartphone just launching recently, it’s going for $100 off — its first price drop — for Prime Day. This phone is revitalizing the Razr of old. While Motorola has taken a few stabs at bringing Razr back with foldable smartphone versions in the past few years, the Razr+ is the first to really nail it. The design is elegant and offers a large, 6.9-inch internal display for when it’s crunch time. But the crown jewel is a compact, 3.6-inch display that lives on the outside of the phone when it’s folded closed. This provides a handy dashboard for notifications, the time, weather — you name it — but it also allows you to open up apps just as you would on the main display. The difference? You might not get sucked into your phone using the little screen like you would on a bigger one.