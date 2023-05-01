At Underscored, we love treating our moms to thoughtful gifts around Mother’s Day. While a phone call and card go a long way, why not show how much you care with a unique gift? Lucky for you, we’ve found dozens of sales so you can find the perfect gift for less — everything from flowers to jewelry to candles, plus much more.

No matter what type of mom you’re shopping for, you can find the best deals for everyone from pet moms to mentors to mother figures (or yourself!) in our roundup below. With Mother’s Day just around the corner — that’s May 14, if you haven’t marked your calendar — make sure to browse these sales now so that you can show Mom how much you care.

Exclusive Mother's Day deals for Underscored readers

• Skillshare: Right now, Underscored readers can get an exclusive 50% off an annual subscription to Skillshare (regularly $168) with code CNNMOM50. If Mom is bored with the usual rotation of flowers and jewelry, give her the gift of learning with Skillshare, a platform offering hands-on courses on everything creative.

Mother’s Day jewelry sales

Ana Luisa

• Ana Luisa: Now through May 16, shop this BOGO 60% off sitewide promo.

• Aurate: Chic, minimalist jewelry is discounted at Aurate: you’ll get 30% off orders now through May 14.

• Blue Nile: Get up to half off select earrings, rings, necklaces and more with code BLUE2023.

• James Allen: Get 25% off jewelry sitewide.

• With Clarity: Get 20% off diamond stud earrings, plus a free pair of free diamond stud earrings with any purchase over $1000.

Mother’s Day flowers sales

Rosepops

• 1800 Flowers: Surprise Mom with an early delivery and save up to 40% on the Mother’s Day collection.

• Rosepops: Get 20% off any long-lasting preserved bouquet sitewide with code MOM20.

Mother’s Day clothes and accessories sales

Girlfriend Collective

• Cosabella: Get 25% off Bella pajama sets with code BELLA25.

• Girlfriend Collective: Save on the sustainable brand’s new sleep set to give mom some luxurious ZZZs. Now through May 14, Girlfriend is offering 25% off the customizable 3-piece sleep set.

• Jambys: Save on cozy loungewear from Jambys: Get 20% off orders of $100 or more with code MOTHERSDAY at checkout.

• Kate Spade: Get 60% off sitewide, plus an extra 20% off select styles for Mother’s Day.

• ThirdLove: Get 30% off the Underscored-approved 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra in Ruby, Purple, and Spruce.

• Verloop: Shop sustainable knits for less during this 20% off sitewide sale. Use code ILOVEMOM2023 at checkout.

Mother’s Day sleep sales

Cozy Earth

• Baloo Living: Through May 14, shop 15% off storewide with code XOXO15.

• Coop: Get 15% off Mother’s Day collection at this Underscored-favorite brand, iIncluding The Original, Eden, Maternity, Toddler and more, plus 10% off the rest of the site, May 3 through 8.

• Cozy Earth: Don’t miss your chance to save 30% off sitewide at this Underscored-approved brand now through May 14.

• Essentia: The mattress brand is offering a free $50 gift card when you purchase $200 or more in Essentia gift cards.

• FluffCo: The bedding and bath brand is offering 20% off through May 14, plus free shipping on orders over $75.

• Hatch: Get $15 off the Restore 2 alarm clock right now and give mom the gift of mindful rest.

• Unhide: These cozy blankets are 30% off, plus get free shipping on orders over $85.

• Yana Sleep: Get 20% off sitewide and save on a body pillow we love, now through May 14. Use code MOM20 at checkout.

Mother’s Day home goods sales

Birthdate

• Aerogarden: Shop gifts for plant-loving moms and take 30% off your order with code LOVEMOM.

• Anthropologie: Right now, gifts ranging from earrings to candles to sandals are up to 30% off.

• Aura Frames: Save on a variety of Aura digital frames to display memories effortlessly.

• Birthdate: Birthdate’s personalized astrology candles, pendants and more are up to 25% off right now, thanks to a sitewide Mother’s Day promotion. Save on the delightfully custom yet reliably crowd-pleasing gift — plus, the editor-approved Survive Mercury Retrograde Candle is included in the sale.

• Courant: Shop chargers and other tech accessories that fit seamlessly with your decor and get 20% off sitewide right now.

• Cratejoy: Get 30% off your first shipment of a variety of subscription boxes with code MOM23.

• Gathre: Get 25% off leather homegoods sitewide with code ADDTOCART.

• Govee: Shop smart lighting for less right now at Govee.

• Homesick: Save $9 on this bergamot, lavender, sage-scented Mother’s Day candle.

• Onsen: Unlike typical plush terry options, waffle-knit Onsen towels are super absorbent and quick drying. Right now, you’ll get a free candle when you spend $100 or more at the Underscored-favorite brand.

• Outdoor Fellow: Save on a Candle Buddy Bundle — just pick any two candles and take 15% off, plus get free shipping with code LOVEMOM.

• Skylight: Take 15% off all Skylight products this Mother’s Day with code MOM23.

• Society6: Tech accessories, stationery, wall art, decor and more from independent artists are up to 30% off.

• Solo Stove Mesa: Earlier this year, Solo Stove dropped the latest addition to its line of beloved fire pits: the Mesa XL, a bigger (but not too big) version of the Mesa tabletop model— and right now, both sizes of this smokeless, portable fire pit are an extra $15 off with code MOM.

• Speks: Save on stress-relieving desk toys thanks to this 15% off sitewide sale. Use code COOLMOM.

Mother’s Day wellness and learning sales

Mirror

• Alta Fitness: Shop durable yet pretty fitness equipment 20% off now through May 14.

• Ancestry: Right now, you can get popular and giftable AncestryDNA kits on sale starting at just $59.

• Elvie: The Elvie Pump and Trainer are 20% off now through May 6.

• Garmin: Save on a variety of fitness watches for Mother’s Day sale.

• Headspace: Get 20% off annual subscription plans from a meditation app we love, May 8 through 14.

• HigherDose: For the wellness-obsessed mom, this brand offers self-care splurges — red light masks, infrared mats and more — that promise myriad benefits, including better sleep. Get 20% off sitewide with code DOSEFORMOM right now.

• Lululemon Studio: Upgrade at-home workouts to studio quality with the Lululemon Studio, formerly known as the Mirror. It’s a worthy investment for anyone looking for a new fitness regimen, and right now a free $100 Lululemon gift card with your purchase.

• Willow: Get 25% off these app-connected, wearable pumps.

Mother’s Day beauty and fragrance sales

Tata Harper

• Ceremonia: Shop hair care products at 20% off for a limited time.

• Dr. Loretta: Shop bundles and save on quality skin care from Dr. Loretta.

• Fresh: Shop the Mother’s Day sale at Fresh and get free gifts with your order.

• Fleur & Bee: Get 40% off sitewide now through May 14.

• Kitsch: Get up to 50% off sitewide now through May 13.

• NuFace: Now through May 4, get 20% off sets.

• Tata Harper: Celebrate Mom and get 20% off luxury skin care when you spend $100 and use code MOM20 at checkout.

Mother’s Day kitchen and dining sales

Our Place

• Atlas Coffee: For the coffee-loving mom, get up to $50 off gifts plus a free bag with a subscription.

• Caraway Home: A bunch of the brand’s beautiful, ready-to-gift kitchen essentials are up to 20% off through Mother’s Day.

• Corelle: Shop dinnerware sets and save $50 on orders over $200 with code LOVE4MOM.

• Ember: At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2.You can save $30 on this convenient everyday device now through May 9 with code MOMDAY23 — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.

• Godiva: Enjoy 20% off chocolates and other sweets sitewide when you use code MOTHER at checkout, now through May 6.

• Instant: Shop air fryers and more and get $50 off orders over $200 with code LOVE4MOM.

• Ninja: Get 20% off the Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with code NEWMOMS20.

• Nutribullet: Get 20% off personal blenders and more sitewide with code GIFTFORMOM.

• Our Place: Get up to 25% off on an assortment of the multifunctional cookware, gorgeous ceramic tableware, genius add-ons, and more, like the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Cast Iron Always Pan or Set the Table Set.

• Truff: From pasta sauce to truffle oil to mayonnaise, Truff sells everything you need to transform bland meals into a dining experience. Now through May 3, you can save 20% sitewide — shop around and choose your favorites.

• Vitamix: Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender, now up to $100 off through May 14.

• Yeti: Yeti is the trusted brand to know when it comes to keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Now through May 4, the insulated 10-ounce Yeti Wine Tumbler is 20% off in all 8 colors.

Mother’s Day pet sales

West & Willow

• Dog by Dr Lisa: Get the Dog Mom Walk Set 30% off.

• West & Willow: Get 20% off custom pet portraits and more sitewide using code MOM.

Mother’s Day travel sales

Calpak

• Calpak: Just in time for warm-weather travel, Calpak’s chic luggage is 15% off when you pair two select items. Use code MOM15 to save.

• The Lo & Sons: Get up to 40% off on stylish and functional bags, now through May 14.