At Underscored, we love treating our moms to thoughtful gifts around Mother’s Day. We also love helping our readers find the perfect gifts for the moms in their lives (see exhibits A, B and C). No matter what type of mom you’re shopping for, you can find the best deals for everyone from pet moms to mentors to mother figures (or just yourself!) in our roundup below.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, make sure to browse these sales ASAP so that you can show Mom how much you care. Most of the deals below end May 8 unless noted otherwise.

Flowers

• 1800Flowers.com: Surprise Mom with an early bouquet delivery and save 25% on this exclusive Mother’s Day collection. Just use code MDAYERLY from April 30 to May 5.

• From You Flowers: Fresh flowers are 25% off sitewide with code CNND at checkout. Sale ends May 9.

• FTD: Use code CNN15 to earn a 15% discount on flowers, potted plants, chocolates and more. Sale ends May 9.

• Plants.com: Cut flowers don’t last long, but potted plants do (with just a bit of upkeep) — get 15% off select plants with code MOTHER15 through May 6.

• Proflowers: Get 15% off a beautiful bouquet or thoughtful gift with code CNN15. Sale ends May 9.

• Rosepops: Get 25% off a long-lasting preserved bouquet with code MOTHER25.

• Teleflora: Save 10% and score free shipping (which is usually $17.99) on a stunning arrangement of fresh flowers when you use code CNN at checkout. Sale is live through May 6.

Gifts

• Cratejoy: Through May 9, get 20% off select subscription boxes with code LASTMIN20.

• Macy’s: Shop clothing, home goods and more and use code MOM for a 25% discount on your purchase.

• MasterClass: Save up to 35% on an annual membership and give the priceless gift of lifelong learning.

Home goods

• Aerogarden: Shop gifts for plant-loving moms and take 30% off your order with code LOVEMOM.

• Allswell: Give the gift of a good night’s sleep with 20% off Allswell mattresses and 25% off bedding, bath and spa products. Just use code THANKSMOM at checkout through May 9.

• Avocado: Celebrate Mom May 3-9th 20% off the off Hass Organic Apparel CODE: MAMA

• Buffy: Score ultra-soft sheets and plush comforters for 15% off during Buffy’s sitewide Mother’s Day sale. Sale ends May 9.

• Casper: You can save up to $1250 when you bundle bestsellers during Casper’s Mother’s Day sale. Sale ends May 10.

• Nest Bedding: You can score bedding and mattress discounts at Nest’s Mother’s Day BOGO 25% off sale.

• Nutribullet: Kitchen appliances ranging from blenders to coffee makers to air fryers and more are 20% off as part of a sitewide sale with code GIFTMOM.

• SodaStream: Treat Mom to all the fizzy beverages her heart desires and save 20% on any sparkling water maker sitewide.

• Vitamix: Get up to $100 off best selling blenders, accessories and more until May 15.

Jewelry

• James Allen: Get 25% off when you shop the fine jewelry at this sitewide Mother’s Day sale ending May 5 at midnight.

• With Clarity: Enter the code MOM15 at checkout for 15% off earrings and necklaces.

Health and wellness

• Everlywell: Get 25% off accessible health tools sitewide at Everlywell with code MOM.

• Mirror Gym: You can get the much-coveted workout accessory for $200 off plus free shipping and installation ($450 Total Savings) with code MOTHERSDAY22. Sale ends May 9.

• Therabody: Save on a bunch of Theragun models — including the PRO, Elite, Prime and Mini — until May 7.

• Whoop: Get 15% off a membership for Mom and score free shipping by using code MOTHERSDAY at checkout.

Clothing and accessories

• Adidas: A $50 Gift Card is just $40 to celebrate Mother’s Day, no code needed. Sale ends May 15.

• EyeBuyDirect: If Mom is always reaching for her reading glasses, treat her to some new frames with this BOGO sale — and get 15% off when you use code 2LOVE15.

• Kate Spade: If mom has a vibrant personal style, treat her to the whimsical clothing and accessories from Kate Spade. You’ll get 25% off your purchase when you use code MOTHERSDAY at checkout.

• Look Optic: When you buy two or more frames you can score 22% off with code MOTHER22.

• Proof: Leak-proof underwear is 20% off sitewide with code MAMA20.

• The Sak: Shop 20% off gift cards at the Sak with code GIFTCARD20.

Beauty

• Dr. Loretta: Skincare-obsessed moms (or anyone) will love Dr. Loretta’s regimens and sets — and they’re all 10% off right now.

• NuFace: Get microcurrent facials without a trip to the spa with20% NuFACE kits for Mother’s Day.

• True Botanicals: The Bright Eyes Trio set, which promises to depuff around the eyes with all-natural ingredients, is 30% off for Mother’s Day.

Electronics

• Amazon: Bestselling Amazon devices like the ​​Fire TV, Halo Band, Kindle, Ring, Echo and more are discounted for Mother’s Day right now.

• Apple Watch: Save $70 now on the Apple Watch Series 7.

• Courant: Chic leather wireless chargers are 20% off sitewide during Courant’s Mother’s Day promotion.

• Nomad: Get 20% off leather tech accessories from the Mother’s Day collection with code MOM20.

• Samsung: Samsung is offering great deals around their top-selling mobile products, so you can save while treating Mom to some new tech.