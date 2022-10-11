Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.
With day one of Amazon's two-day Prime Early Access Sale now well underway, you might be curious what fellow Prime members are snatching up. We've rounded up some of the most popular products our readers have been adding to their carts during October Prime Day.

The Blink Mini is a good, inexpensive way to monitor your home from anywhere, and you can currently get two of them for a single low price.
This dependable 32-inch TV offers a ton of value outside the picture quality department. Plus, Fire TV lets you stream tons of content and the built-in Alexa, Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround give this value TV an edge.
The base Ring Video Doorbell is one of the most popular around, offering 1080p video quality, motion detection, night vision and handy mobile notifications for staying on top of your home's security.
Got some outdoor travels and adventures planned for the fall? Snag this Solo Stove Campfire that's perfect for adding warmth to all your future gatherings, wherever they may be. Check out all of Amazon's Solo Stove deals too.
If you need headphones that can be worn on long walks, intercontinental flights or just around the house, the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700 are our go-to for comfort. There’s some serious memory foam plush in both the ear cups and top headband. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
The Samsung QN90B is one of the brightest TVs you’ll find, making it great for sunny rooms. The brightness, along with Mini LED and local dimming tech, also helps it produce excellent contrast in dark scenes. It’s also packed with the latest gaming tech, including cloud gaming.
Amazon has tons of home and cleaning products on sale right now. Restock your kitchen and bathroom soap stash with this three pack of Mrs. Meyer's Honeysuckle hand soap.
Save on tons of Under Armour essentials for all your sweat sessions. This short sleeve tech shirt is now listed for up to 39% off.
Grab yourself a pair of classic and comfy Crocs in whatever color you fancy. And while you're at it, grab a pair for the whole family too.
The new AirPods Pro are the current wireless earbuds to beat, and they've already hit their lowest-ever price for the Prime Early Access Sale.
Small, powerful and with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, the Wyze Plug features everything a smart plug should — it's quick to respond to prompts and allows you to create automations and schedules. And it's on sale for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, so it's a great time to pick up a few.
Get professional-level teeth whitening at home with this top-rated strip kit, now 35% off.
Keep your toes warm in the crisp fall weather with the help of these cute cat socks.
The Chamberlain MyQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it easy to install. It's also an excellent value for a basic smart garage controller. It's now on sale during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Put this cult-favorite lip mask on before bedtime and you'll wake up with soft, hydrated lips. The Berry flavor is now 30% off.
Reviewers love this water flosser that removes plaque and supports healthy gums with 10 pressure settings and two modes. You can grab it for 55% off now.
The Apple TV 4K is our upgrade pick for best streaming device, providing great performance and a robust app library.