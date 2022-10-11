Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

With day one of Amazon’s two-day Prime Early Access Sale now well underway, you might be curious what fellow Prime members are snatching up. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular products our readers have been adding to their carts during October Prime Day.

And if you still don’t see what you’re searching for, check out all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage for help pinning down tricky holiday gifts, finding that viral product you have to have or scoring an Underscored approved gadget.

Blink Mini, 2-pack Blink Mini Amazon The Blink Mini is a good, inexpensive way to monitor your home from anywhere, and you can currently get two of them for a single low price. $64.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Ring Video Doorbell 3 Ring The base Ring Video Doorbell is one of the most popular around, offering 1080p video quality, motion detection, night vision and handy mobile notifications for staying on top of your home's security. $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

CNN Underscored Best Tested Wyze Plug, 2.4GHz WiFi Smart Plug WYZE Small, powerful and with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, the Wyze Plug features everything a smart plug should — it's quick to respond to prompts and allows you to create automations and schedules. And it's on sale for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, so it's a great time to pick up a few. Read our review $19.98 at Amazon