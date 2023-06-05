Miele vacuums are some of the best in the industry when it comes to suction, power and reliability, but good vacuums don’t tend to come cheap. Now, at least, you can save 20% on a Miele classic bagged vacuum, which is our pick for the very best canister vacuum we tested out this year.

Best Tested Miele Classic C1 Pure Suction Bagged Canister Vacuum Amazon This Miele canister vacuum is down to the best price we've since since 2021, making it a great time to add it to your cleaning arsenal — particularly if you're dealing with a larger space. $349 $279 at Amazon

For those unfamiliar, canister vacuums can clean your whole house with better suction and filtration than a stick vacuum and more flexibility than an upright, thanks to their powerful motors, long hoses and wands, and a wide range of accessories.

This particular canister vac is all about getting all the dirt, dust and debris covering your floors and carpets up and away in no time — and with very little effort. This vac weighs just 1 pound and is perfect for hard floors, upholstery and carpets. If you don’t love the time constraints that come with rechargeable vacuums, this one’s for you: It has a generously sized cord to travel with you from room to room, and a dial with six different cleaning settings so you can customize its technique to your floor.

Shop this vac before the sale ends over on Amazon.