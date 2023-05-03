When we tested Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8, it proved to be one of the best laptops out there, earning its place as our favorite 2-in-1. Since then, Microsoft has updated the model to the Surface Pro 9, and a deal on Amazon has the new model going for its lowest price ever at $799.

As the name would suggest, Surface Pro 9 is many generations into the lineup and comes with the numerous refinements a lineage like this offers. Microsoft has really nailed the 2-in-1 form factor: As a tablet, the Surface Pro 9 is exceptional, and it’s wonderfully portable as a laptop. The display is a winner, and the Surface Slim Pen 2 turns it into a great device for marking up documents, sketching and creating art.

The system on sale comes running an Intel chip and has 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, which will do for most users. This sale only includes the tablet itself. To get the full experience, you’ll want to pair it with the tailor-made keyboard and stylus. That’s not a requirement though, as you can use your choice of keyboards with the laptop, and it supports a great many stylus options, letting you get the functionality and value you prefer.