Ready to finally see what all the hype around virtual reality is about? The Meta Quest 2 (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2) is currently on sale as part of a special Black Friday bundle that includes everything you need to get immersed in our favorite VR headset right out of the box.

Available at most major retailers right now starting at $350, the Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle throws in Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 (two absolutely essential games) at no extra cost. That’s $50 cheaper than the price of a Meta Quest 2 by itself, and considering that those games normally cost $30 and $40, respectively, you’re looking at a total savings of about $120. If you need more storage, the 256GB version of this bundle is down to $430 for a $70 savings (you can check out our Quest 2 storage comparison for help picking the right one).

It’s worth noting that the Quest 2 saw a major price bump earlier this year from $299 to $399 for the 128GB model and $399 to $499 for the 256GB variation. So while the headset isn’t exactly the cheapest it’s ever been, this discounted bundle helps offset the price hike a bit — and is the best overall value we’ve seen on a Quest 2 when you factor in the free software you’re getting.

The Meta Quest 2 has long been our pick for the best VR headset you can buy, largely thanks to its pick-up-and-play ease of use and fantastic library of games and apps. This fully wireless, stand-alone headset doesn’t require any external sensors or hardware, and its software selection runs the gamut from immersive arcade games like Pistol Whip and Tetris Effect to calorie-burning workout experiences like Supernatural and FitXR (there are also plenty of entertainment, social and productivity apps for those who want to live in the metaverse).

Better yet, you’re getting two of the best Quest 2 games right out of the box. The musical cube-slashing action of Beat Saber will have you working up a sweat in minutes, while Resident Evil 4 VR puts an immersive, first-person twist on one of the most iconic horror games ever. And once you’re ready to flesh out your game library, a ton of great titles are deeply discounted on the Quest store through Nov. 29.

You likely won’t see a better Quest 2 deal than this for the rest of the year, so if you’ve been on the fence about this popular headset, now’s the time to go for it.