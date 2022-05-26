Memorial Day is known for its expansive weekend of sales. And though many of us may be thinking more about purchasing summer-forward appliances, furniture and mattresses, some retailers are making TVs a priority.

From $369.99 From $279.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Amazon

Now that Amazon is selling TVs under its own brand name, you can nab a new television straight from the website with the Amazon Fire streaming platform built in. The 4-Series 4K line is priced at a discount for Memorial Day, and comes with four HDMI inputs, run at 60Hz, direct LED backlights and a voice command remote. Plus they support high dynamic range content (HDR) and are a little less pricey than Amazon’s more premium Omni line of TVs (which are also on sale this Memorial Day). Right now, you can get the Fire TV 4-Series 4K in 43-inches ($279.99, originally $369.99); 50-inches ($339.99; originally $469.99) and 55-inches ($359.99; originally $519.99) until June 1.

From $409.99 From $299.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Omni Series Amazon

Amazon’s newest Omni Series 4K TVs come with all of the same basics, like multiple HDMI outputs and a voice command remote, that make the Fire TV 4-series such a great buy. But the Omni Series was also praised as having “serious smarts” in our review and offers excellent Alexa integration, succinct voice control and a bevy of smart features. Plus, the design is slimmer and the larger sizes support Dolby Vision. On sale until June 1, you can get the Omni Series in 43-inches ($299.99; originally $409.99); 50-inches ($349.99; originally $509.99); 55-inches ($369.99; originally $559.99); 65-inches ($499.99; originally $829.99) and 75-inches ($749.99; originally $1,099.99).

$799.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Hisense Series 4K Google TV Hisense

This 65-inch Hisense HDTV is both oversized and super smart, with the Chromecast smart TV platform built-in so you can easily access all your favorite streaming services. It also comes loaded with Game Mode Plus for a smoother, faster gaming experience and even supports Dolby Vision.

$4,999.99 $4,299.99 at Best Buy

Samsung The Terrace Outdoor TV Samsung

Get outside and stay outside this summer with this partial sun, 65-inch weather-proof TV from Samsung. The Terrace comes with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for sports or even a little al fresco gaming action. Plus, you’ll appreciate the extra bright 4K QLED technology which won’t dim in the sunlight.

$3,499.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

LG UHD Smart TV Best Buy

You simply can’t miss out on this almost half price big-screen TV from LG. At 75 inches, the 99 Series NanoCell television uses the highest quality 8K processor to offer stunning, lifelike pictures, no matter what you’re watching. And with over a billion colors, the NanoCell technology also makes the picture crystal-clear.

$799.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Toshiba LED 4K Amazon Fire TV Amazon

This is Toshiba’s M550 flagship TV and with a 50 percent discount, you not only get a proprietary 4K engine for upgraded color and contrast, but it can also handle Dolby Vision HDR. Alexa fans will also appreciate the smart Fire TV OS, which not only gives you access to most popular streaming services, but also lets you use your voice to control it.

Sony 75-inch LED 4K TV Best Buy

This 4K TV digitally enhances fast-moving images with Sony’s MotionFlow technology and uses HDR10 and Dolby Vision to thoroughly upgrade your picture. Plus, we love that it has Google TV as its OS for smart TV and streaming service. And at $700 off the original price, you may want to start considering that larger screen update.

LG 70-Inch UN7370 Series 4K UHD Smart TV LG

OLED technology offers the whitest whites and the blackest blacks. And you can upgrade to this 65-inch LG OLED TV right now for $500 off the original price. It also comes with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos as well as a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming, especially if you’ve been able to nab a next-gen gaming console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Vizio 58-inch V-Series UHD TV Vizio

This lower-priced option, significantly under $500, is Vizio’s UHD Smart LED TV, and it comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It uses Chromecast to let you connect to your favorite streaming services and allows voice control using Google, Alexa and Siri.

$439 $278 at Walmart

RCA 55-inch UHD Smart TV RCA

Looking for a TV for the guest room or vacation house? This RCA smart TV is the perfect choice for under $300. It uses a web OS for its smart TV platform, allowing you stream your favorite channels and apps, but it also comes with a full 4K Ultra HD LED display for a bright, clear picture.

$827.38 $384 at Walmart

Vizio V-Series UHD TV Vizio

We love that the newest model of this Vizio 55-inch UHD Smart TV, with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, is over half off this weekend. Its IQ Active Processor offers spectacular 4K quality, plus it uses the company’s SmartCast platform to stream from an array of built-in apps.

$329 $268 at Walmart

onn. Roku Smart TV Walmart

Walmart’s own Onn. brand comes with everything you want from a 4K TV, including Ultra HIgh Definition. And for this low price, you’ll also get the full Roku experience for streaming your favorite movies, TVs and videos.

$4,299.99 $3,997.99 at World Wide Stereo

Samsung The Frame TV Amazon

The newest Samsung The Frame TV comes with new, anti-glare coating to not only make watching movies and shows more enjoyable, but also better show off a library of digital art and a choice of magnetic frame when you’re not watching TV. And at 85-inches and a $300 savings, this TV is going to be one heck of a statement this Memorial Day.

$1,799.99 $1,198 at World Wide Stereo

Sony Bravia 4K Amazon

This Sony Bravia TV is paired with Google TV for a perfectly cohesive experience of the company’s renowned cognitive processor plus Google’s streaming platform. It also comes packed with the Bravia Core collection of the latest Sony Picture Entertainment titles and a huge IMAX Enhanced collection which streams in 4K UHD.

$1,899.99 $1,599.99 at World Wide Stereo

43-Inch Furrion Aurora Partial Sun Outdoor TV Best Buy

This more diminutive outdoor TV is not only weatherproof with tempered glass and an IP54-rated housing, it’s also equipped with 4K UHD and HDR10 for a bright, rich, colorful picture, even in partial sun. It also comes with a RangeXtend external antenna for a stronger Wi-Fi signal anywhere you decide to place it.