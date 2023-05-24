Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

﻿There’s no better time to grab a new TV than when a big sales event is driving down the prices everywhere you look. Memorial Day is one of those events, and we’re seeing TVs big and small getting considerable price cuts.

We’ve spotted deals on all the best TVs, from solid budget models to smart streaming sticks and devices to high-end displays with all the bells and whistles. Want a new OLED or QD-OLED display? You’ll find it. Just need something small for the guest room? You’re all set to save. Here’s a look at all the best TV deals we’ve found this Memorial Day.

Best Buy is home to a wide range of appliances and electronics, and it’s never one to miss out on a big sales event. If the big brands make it, Best Buy sells it.

Walmart isn’t sleeping on Memorial Day deals. You’ll be able to find sizable TVs for as little as $200, and you can expect big savings on larger models. Thanks to its thousands of locations around the country, you’ll also find many options to pick up your online purchase locally instead of waiting for shipping.

Amazon often takes the opportunity to use big sales events to make it’s value-oriented products just that much more of a steal. We’re already seeing it with large discounts on its Fire TV models.

B&H Photo and Video carries a wide range of electronics, and often skews toward the higher-end of the market. But if you’re in search of deals on some of the best TVs, you can find them here.

World Wide Stereo puts an emphasis on audio and video equipment, making it a great place to turn for the home theater. You’ll get savings on TVs, free shipping with many items, and 60-day returns. Plus, if you need more gear for your media center, you can find it here.

For just about any electronics you might need, Newegg is a place you can turn. So, naturally, when it comes time to pick out a TV, you’ll be able to find a huge variety here. And Newegg is never one to miss out on a big sales event like Memorial Day.

Buydig is always focused on discounts, and for Memorial Day, you can get an extra 10% off by using code CLEAROUT10 between May 22 and 31. Given many of the best TVs cost over $1,000, that can amount to hundreds in extra savings.

Sam’s Club is all about member savings, and if you’re a member this Memorial Day, you can snag some discounts on big TVs.