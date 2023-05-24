memorial day 2023 tv deals lead.jpg
﻿There’s no better time to grab a new TV than when a big sales event is driving down the prices everywhere you look. Memorial Day is one of those events, and we’re seeing TVs big and small getting considerable price cuts.

We’ve spotted deals on all the best TVs, from solid budget models to smart streaming sticks and devices to high-end displays with all the bells and whistles. Want a new OLED or QD-OLED display? You’ll find it. Just need something small for the guest room? You’re all set to save. Here’s a look at all the best TV deals we’ve found this Memorial Day.

Best Buy

Best Buy is home to a wide range of appliances and electronics, and it’s never one to miss out on a big sales event. If the big brands make it, Best Buy sells it.

Editor Favorite
LG C2
New Project (85).jpg
LG

Get OLED at a discount with $100 off LG’s smallest C2, which at 42 inches can serve as a small living room TV or sit on a desk as a large 4K monitor.

Read our review
$1,000 From $900 at Best Buy
Hisense U8H
Hisense U8H cnnu.jpg
Best Buy

Hisense’s U8H is also a deal delivering an exceptional picture with 336 Mini LED local dimming zones that let it achieve a 1,500-nit peak brightness alongside rich color. Pair that with gaming at 120Hz, and it’s a monster. Doesn’t hurt to have up to $100 off as well.

$420 From $390 at Best Buy
Toshiba C350
Toshiba C350 cnnu.jpg
Best Buy

A smart, 4K TV for just over $200 — who can complain? Toshiba’s affordable TVs built with Amazon Fire TV on deck have surprised us in the past, and this is a newer model with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10.

$330 From $230 at Best Buy

Walmart

Walmart isn’t sleeping on Memorial Day deals. You’ll be able to find sizable TVs for as little as $200, and you can expect big savings on larger models. Thanks to its thousands of locations around the country, you’ll also find many options to pick up your online purchase locally instead of waiting for shipping.

LG B2 (65-Inch)
LG B2 (65-Inch) cnnu.jpg
Walmart

Go for a massive, 4K OLED display from LG with just over $1,000 off its original pricing.

$2,300 $1,296 at Walmart
Onn 4K TV (50-Inch)
Onn 4K TV (50-Inch) cnnu.jpg
Walmart

You can grab a 50-inch, 4K TV with Roku built in for just under $200 with this deal.

$238 $198 at Walmart

Amazon

Amazon often takes the opportunity to use big sales events to make it’s value-oriented products just that much more of a steal. We’re already seeing it with large discounts on its Fire TV models.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series cnnu.jpg
Amazon

You can score a compact 4K TV for under $300, or size up and enjoy even bigger savings. Whatever you choose, you’ll get a sharp picture and Amazon’s Fire TV smarts built in.

$369 From $259 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series (65-Inch)
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Amazon’s clipping a tidy sum off this 4K, Dolby Vision-enabled TV. It comes with a smart operating system and Amazon Alexa to boot.

Read our review
$759 $599 at Amazon
Best Tested
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon

If you just want to upgrade the smarts of your TV and not the display, you can do that much more affordably. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max can make any TV or monitor smart with access to streaming apps and a fast, Wi-Fi 6 connection.

Read our review
$55 $35 at Amazon

B&H Photo and Video

B&H Photo and Video carries a wide range of electronics, and often skews toward the higher-end of the market. But if you’re in search of deals on some of the best TVs, you can find them here.

Samsung S95B (65-Inch)
Samsung S95B (65-Inch) cnnu.jpg
B&H

Samsung has stunning QD-OLED tech on offer inside the S95B, and it’s dramatically discounted right now.

$2,800 $1,697 at B&H
Vizio M-Series Quantum (50-Inch)
Vizio M-Series Quantum (50-Inch) cnnu.jpg
B&H

You can get over $100 off this sharp, 4K TV with quantum dot color. That’s no small discount for a TV that’s already on the affordable side.

$530 $400 at B&H

World Wide Stereo

World Wide Stereo puts an emphasis on audio and video equipment, making it a great place to turn for the home theater. You’ll get savings on TVs, free shipping with many items, and 60-day returns. Plus, if you need more gear for your media center, you can find it here.

Sony A95K (65-Inch)
Sony A95K (65-Inch) cnnu.jpg
World Wide Stereo

Get a staggering discount on this stunning display. While bigger screens cost more, you can find even greater discounts, and that’s the case here with a 30% price cut on an exceptional OLED TV.

$4,000 $2,798 at World Wide Stereo
Editor Favorite
Samsung The Frame (65-Inch)
samsung the frame world wide stereo cnnu.jpg
World Wide Stereo

Feel like you need more art on your walls? Samsung’s The Frame provides an ever-changing canvas for iconic works and 4K TV and movies alike. And it gets a neat discount for Memorial Day.

Read our review
$2,000 $1,697 at World Wide Stereo

Newegg

For just about any electronics you might need, Newegg is a place you can turn. So, naturally, when it comes time to pick out a TV, you’ll be able to find a huge variety here. And Newegg is never one to miss out on a big sales event like Memorial Day.

Editor Favorite
LG C2 OLED (42-Inch)
New Project (85).jpg
LG

LG’s 42-inch C2 OLED delivers impeccable image quality in a smaller footprint than most high-end TVs. It can even fit on a desk to double as a gaming monitor.

Read our review
$996 $896 at Newegg
Samsung S95B (55-Inch)
Samsung S95B (65-Inch) cnnu.jpg
B&H

See how bright QD-OLED shines with Samsung’s S95B and save over $1,000 with this deal from Newegg.

$2,000 $1,297 at Newegg

Buydig

Buydig is always focused on discounts, and for Memorial Day, you can get an extra 10% off by using code CLEAROUT10 between May 22 and 31. Given many of the best TVs cost over $1,000, that can amount to hundreds in extra savings.

Sony A95K (55-Inch)
Sony A95K (65-Inch) cnnu.jpg
World Wide Stereo

Sony delivers a lucious display with QD-OLED technology, and after the $502 discount available you can save another 10% with Buydig’s coupon code.

$3,000 $2,498 at Buydig
Editor Favorite
LG C2 OLED
New Project (85).jpg
LG

See the inky blacks and brilliant colors of LG’s OLED panel stretched across a 55-, 65- or 77-inch panel with a huge discount.

Read our review
$1,597 $1,197 at Buydig

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is all about member savings, and if you’re a member this Memorial Day, you can snag some discounts on big TVs.

Vizio MQ6 Series (65-inch)
Vizio MQ6 Series (65-inch) cnnu.jpg
Sam's Club

You can grab a big screen for a low price after $100 savings on Vizio’s 65-inch MQ6 Series TV.

$600 $500 at Sam's Club