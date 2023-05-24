Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
There’s no better time to grab a new TV than when a big sales event is driving down the prices everywhere you look. Memorial Day is one of those events, and we’re seeing TVs big and small getting considerable price cuts.
We’ve spotted deals on all the best TVs, from solid budget models to smart streaming sticks and devices to high-end displays with all the bells and whistles. Want a new OLED or QD-OLED display? You’ll find it. Just need something small for the guest room? You’re all set to save. Here’s a look at all the best TV deals we’ve found this Memorial Day.
Best Buy
Best Buy is home to a wide range of appliances and electronics, and it’s never one to miss out on a big sales event. If the big brands make it, Best Buy sells it.
Get OLED at a discount with $100 off LG’s smallest C2, which at 42 inches can serve as a small living room TV or sit on a desk as a large 4K monitor.
Hisense’s U8H is also a deal delivering an exceptional picture with 336 Mini LED local dimming zones that let it achieve a 1,500-nit peak brightness alongside rich color. Pair that with gaming at 120Hz, and it’s a monster. Doesn’t hurt to have up to $100 off as well.
A smart, 4K TV for just over $200 — who can complain? Toshiba’s affordable TVs built with Amazon Fire TV on deck have surprised us in the past, and this is a newer model with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10.
Walmart
Walmart isn’t sleeping on Memorial Day deals. You’ll be able to find sizable TVs for as little as $200, and you can expect big savings on larger models. Thanks to its thousands of locations around the country, you’ll also find many options to pick up your online purchase locally instead of waiting for shipping.
Go for a massive, 4K OLED display from LG with just over $1,000 off its original pricing.
You can grab a 50-inch, 4K TV with Roku built in for just under $200 with this deal.
Amazon
Amazon often takes the opportunity to use big sales events to make it’s value-oriented products just that much more of a steal. We’re already seeing it with large discounts on its Fire TV models.
You can score a compact 4K TV for under $300, or size up and enjoy even bigger savings. Whatever you choose, you’ll get a sharp picture and Amazon’s Fire TV smarts built in.
Amazon’s clipping a tidy sum off this 4K, Dolby Vision-enabled TV. It comes with a smart operating system and Amazon Alexa to boot.
If you just want to upgrade the smarts of your TV and not the display, you can do that much more affordably. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max can make any TV or monitor smart with access to streaming apps and a fast, Wi-Fi 6 connection.
B&H Photo and Video
B&H Photo and Video carries a wide range of electronics, and often skews toward the higher-end of the market. But if you’re in search of deals on some of the best TVs, you can find them here.
Samsung has stunning QD-OLED tech on offer inside the S95B, and it’s dramatically discounted right now.
You can get over $100 off this sharp, 4K TV with quantum dot color. That’s no small discount for a TV that’s already on the affordable side.
World Wide Stereo
World Wide Stereo puts an emphasis on audio and video equipment, making it a great place to turn for the home theater. You’ll get savings on TVs, free shipping with many items, and 60-day returns. Plus, if you need more gear for your media center, you can find it here.
Get a staggering discount on this stunning display. While bigger screens cost more, you can find even greater discounts, and that’s the case here with a 30% price cut on an exceptional OLED TV.
Feel like you need more art on your walls? Samsung’s The Frame provides an ever-changing canvas for iconic works and 4K TV and movies alike. And it gets a neat discount for Memorial Day.
Newegg
For just about any electronics you might need, Newegg is a place you can turn. So, naturally, when it comes time to pick out a TV, you’ll be able to find a huge variety here. And Newegg is never one to miss out on a big sales event like Memorial Day.
LG’s 42-inch C2 OLED delivers impeccable image quality in a smaller footprint than most high-end TVs. It can even fit on a desk to double as a gaming monitor.
See how bright QD-OLED shines with Samsung’s S95B and save over $1,000 with this deal from Newegg.
Buydig
Buydig is always focused on discounts, and for Memorial Day, you can get an extra 10% off by using code CLEAROUT10 between May 22 and 31. Given many of the best TVs cost over $1,000, that can amount to hundreds in extra savings.
Sony delivers a lucious display with QD-OLED technology, and after the $502 discount available you can save another 10% with Buydig’s coupon code.
See the inky blacks and brilliant colors of LG’s OLED panel stretched across a 55-, 65- or 77-inch panel with a huge discount.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club is all about member savings, and if you’re a member this Memorial Day, you can snag some discounts on big TVs.
You can grab a big screen for a low price after $100 savings on Vizio’s 65-inch MQ6 Series TV.