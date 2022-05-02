Memorial Day is on the way, and with it, the first holiday weekend sales of the summer. While Memorial Day technically falls on Monday, May 30, you can expect to see deals start rolling in all month long, with a slew of promos starting the week before the holiday on Monday, May 23. Be sure to keep your eye on Underscored Deals — we’ll be covering all the best sales as they go live.

In the meantime, we’re breaking down what you can expect to see in terms of discounts to help you get prepared for the shopping spree that’s sure to ensue. These predictions are based on what we’ve seen in previous years (so expect some surprises too), but you should have no trouble stocking up on all the goods you need for summer and saving money.

Memorial Day mattress sales

Memorial Day always means major sales on mattresses — great news for that bed you haven’t replaced in years! Even better: You’ll have your pick of brands, as the vast majority typically get in on the holiday weekend discounts.

Interested in bed-in-a-box? Casper, Tuft & Needle, Allswell, Layla, Purple and more will definitely run promos. Those who prefer springs will likely also find plentiful deals at traditional retailers like Mattress Firm and Raymour & Flanigan and even e-retailers like Wayfair and Amazon. With these upcoming savings, you’ll be sleeping like a baby in no time.

Memorial Day furniture sales

Once your sleep situation is taken care of, turn your attention to where you spend your waking hours. Memorial Day is an ideal time to spruce up your living space — both inside and outdoors. Patio furniture and other backyard items are always in demand for upcoming outdoor leisure time, but you’ll certainly be able to find deals on pieces for anywhere in your home.

A range of retailers will be offering up deals, from bigger box stores like Wayfair and Walmart, to smaller direct-to-consumer brands like Burrow, so you can snag a new sofa, bed frame, dresser, dining table and more at a great price.

Memorial Day appliance sales

Appliances are another item to look out for Memorial Day deals on, particularly big-ticket items like washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges and more. Another hot item (pun intended): grills for all those upcoming summer barbeques.

But don’t count out smaller-scale appliances, too. Those looking for more minor home upgrades will likely find savings on buzzy items like air fryers, blenders, vacuums and much more. Keep an eye on major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Target, Lowe’s and The Home Depot, to name a few.

Memorial Day TV sales

While Memorial Day is best known for sales on appliances, furniture and outdoor gear to get you ready for summer, a few retailers have also dropped prices on TVs for a living room upgrade. Look out for deals from top retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart on in-demand brands like Samsung, Vizio, TCL, Sony and more. We expect to see markdowns on everything from small, basic models to 75-inch home-theater-worthy screens, so you’ll undoubtedly be able to find the perfect TV for your summer TV binging.