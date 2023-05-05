Memorial Day is a great time to save on mattresses, furniture, TVs, appliances, grills — plus everything you’ll need for the hottest season. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and preparing to fire up the grill for the unofficial kickoff to summer, be sure to you’re prepared with your wishlist for the major shopping holiday

We’re answering all your questions about what to expect in terms of deals later this month, though stellar Memorial Day sales are already happening across the web ahead of the long weekend. Most deals will last through Monday, May 29, unless otherwise noted, and be sure to check back — we’ll be updating this post as deals go live leading up to the holiday weekend.

When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?

Memorial Day, a holiday to commemorate Americans who died while serving in the military, falls on the last Monday of May each year. In 2023, Memorial Day falls on May 29, 2023. The three-day long weekend starts on Friday, May 26, and marks the unofficial start of summer with barbecues and other outdoor celebrations.

Most Memorial Day sales will start during the week leading up to Memorial Day — this year on May 22 — and last through Memorial Day itself, May 29.

What to buy at Memorial Day sales

If this Memorial Day is anything like last year’s, you’ll find all-time low prices on mattresses, furniture, appliances, vacuums, TVs, grills and more, and it could be your last chance to save big on certain items until Black Friday. We also expect to see bargains on outdoor items like lawnmowers, grills, patio furniture and more as shoppers gear up for summer.

That’s not all, though — we also expect deals across categories like beauty and fashion (last year saw sales from Glossier, Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and more) as well as kitchen (think must-haves like Vitamix, Le Creuset and KitchenAid), travel, pets and more.

Plus, you’ll find deals on a ton of Underscored-approved products, so you’ll always get solid bang for your buck — think AirPods, Macbooks Bose headphones, the Samsung Frame TV and much, much more.

How to prepare for Memorial Day 2023

Since virtually all major retailers — and many small businesses — will be offering savings and promotions for Memorial Day, it’s wise to make a list of what you need before the deals drop. Take stock of your home and consider what could use replacing or upgrading, and keep in mind that the holiday is an especially smart time to shop for big-ticket items.

Furthermore, big box retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more are likely to reward members with early and exclusive deals, so if you haven’t already signed up for those programs, now’s a great time to do so. Deals on especially coveted deals aren’t likely to last, so one-click purchasing ensures you don’t miss your opportunity to score the lowest price.

How to find the best Memorial Day 2023 sales

Early Memorial Day deals may not be labeled as such, so look out for sitewide spring sales, Mother’s Day sales and the like. That said, be aware that prices may drop even lower over Memorial Day weekend, so patience could save you a few extra bucks.

Browsing the sale sections of your go-to retailers can’t hurt, but if you’d rather spend your holiday weekend barbecuing with family and friends than scouring the internet, you’re better off trusting the experts. (That’s us, your trusty CNN Underscored editors.)

Memorial Day deals you can shop right now

Memorial Day is still a few weeks away, but you don’t have to wait until then to score savings. Here are a few top-notch deals to tide you over until the big event arrives.

• Aurate: This Mother’s Day sale lasts throughout the month of May — get 30% off your order with code MAMAEXCLUSIVE.

• Bear Mattress: Use code MEMDAY for 35% off sitewide, plus get free accessories worth up to $400 with the purchase of a mattress.

• Cozy Earth: Shop Underscored-favorite bedding and loungewear and get up to 30% off sitewide.

• Loftie: Achieve more mindful mornings with 20% off the editor-approved alarm clock and more.

• Nest Bedding: Score early Memorial Day savings with up to half off mattresses, 30% off bedding and more.

• Ooni: Whether you go for the Koda 16, our pick for best gas pizza oven, or another model, don’t miss this opportunity to save. When you spend $299 or more at Ooni, you’ll get $50 off with code OONI50 at checkout, now through May 19.

• Our Place: Internet-favorite brand Our Place is hosting a Spring Sale with up to 25% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, versatile ovenware sets, stylish tableware and much, much more.