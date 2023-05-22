Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
If you’re still tossing and turning on an old mattress — only to wake up feeling as though you haven’t slept a wink — it’s time to invest in a new one. Luckily, there’s no better time to do so than right now. Leading up to Memorial Day, all our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices by the hundreds, and we’ve rounded them all up below for you to shop stress-free.
From cooling materials that’ll have you drifting off soundly in the summer months to layers upon layers of supportive foam to cushion your spine, you can shop the best deals from editor- and fan-favorite retailers like Saatva, Casper, Nolah, Tuft & Needle and more right here, right now.
Amerisleep
Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450, plus get free contactless delivery and free returns. Get an additional 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.
Amerisleep's best-selling mattress has a "medium feel" of plushness and support that's suitable for all kinds of sleepers. Made from plant-based memory foam, it also boasts a cooling effect.
Avocado
Save 10% on mattresses using code HONOR and get an unprecedented 30%, or up to $1,499, off the Latex Mattress. Plus, get 20% off or nearly $1,000 off customizable adjustable bases; 20% off mattress foundations; 15% off bed frames and furniture; 20% off bedding, throws and blankets and much, much more.
Avocado's top-rated mattress is made from organic latex, organic wool and organic cotton for a planet-friendly sleeping experience. Its 1,414 individually tuned, tempered steel coils in three gauges are arranged in five distinct ergonomic zones for next-level comfort.
Awara Sleep
Take $300 off any mattress and get $499 worth of accessories included. Bonus: with each purchase, 10 trees will be planted in Kenya, Senegal, Uganda or Tanzania.
Made from certified organic materials, this mattress features a cooling combination of latex and individually wrapped coils for better airflow. Those same coils reduce motion transfer, so you won't feel a thing when your sleep partner tosses and turns.
Bear
Score 35% off plus a free sleep bundle with any mattress purchase, and get $400 worth of sleep accessories with every mattress purchase.
This cooling mattress is a breath of fresh air for hot sleepers and provides ergonomic support for those with back, shoulder and hip discomfort. Choose from three firmness options: soft, medium and firm.
Beautyrest
Get the beauty sleep you deserve by saving $900 on a Beautyrest Black mattress and adjustable foundation.
This mattress line is available in three classes: the L-Class offers premium support, cooling and pressure relief; the C-Class adds on even more support and luxurious materials; and the K-Class boasts the most advanced support system.
Big Fig
Big Fig, an inclusive mattress brand ideal for plus-sized sleepers, is offering $400 off mattresses with code MEMDAY.
This mattress supports up to 1,100 pounds and includes ThermoGel cooling technology and sag-proof edge support so you'll feel as supported sleeping on the sides as you would in the middle.
Birch by Helix
Get 25% off your order with code MEMORIALDAY plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with any mattress purchase.
This sustainable mattress is free of polyurethane foams and harmful chemicals, all while delivering premium airflow and pressure relief for side, back and stomach sleepers.
Brentwood Home
Use code HONOR to save 10% sitewide, which means up to $240 off mattresses and up to $250 on adjustable bases.
You’ll be dreaming about the brand’s best-selling medium-soft mattress for its plant-based cooling gel technology and sustainable GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton material that regulates body temperature and draws night sweats away from the body.
Brooklyn Bedding
Use code MEMORIAL25 to score 25% sitewide through May 25.
This mattress works to regulate your body temperature on multiple levels: it has a GlacioTex cooling cover, a top layer featuring cooling infused foam, and a hybrid design that promotes air circulation.
Casper
Get 20% off all mattresses (including the cooling, editor-approved Snow), pillows and sheets, plus 10% off everything else sitewide.
Grab the mattress-in-a-box that made them famous in the first place — at a steep discount. It features thousands of perforations to keep your body temperature cool, durable springs to support and ventilate your body and premium foam to take stress off your spine.
Cocoon by Sealy
Take 35% off mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets up to a $199 value.
This 10-inch memory foam mattress conforms to your body shape, features motion isolation and comes with a cooling cover that absorbs body heat.
DreamCloud
New customers can take 40% off all mattresses until May 22.
This breathable mattress boasts multiple foam layers and supportive coils, along with an ultra-soft cashmere-blend quilted topper.
Eight Sleep
Get $200 off the Pod 3 Mattress.
If you’ve been meaning to get some insights into your sleep stats, now’s your chance to do so at a more reasonable price. The Pod 3 Mattress tracks your sleep health — no wearables required, allows you to schedule personalized temperatures for you and your sleeping buddy, operates as a gentle alarm, provides digital coaching for better sleep and much more.
Helix
Take 20% off your order plus get 2 free Dream pillows with a mattress purchase using code MEMORIALDAY20.
Helix's bestselling Midnight Luxe gives sleepers a choice between an ultra breathable Tencel Cover or GlacioTex Cooling Cover.
Layla Sleep
Get $150 off your memory foam mattress order with 2 free pillows and sheets, and $200 off your hybrid mattress with free sheets, a comforter and pillows.
Copper is what makes this mattress special. It adds a hint of support to soft foam, helps carry heat away from your body and is naturally antimicrobial for odor control. Also, you can flip the mattress to experience either soft or firm support.
Leesa
Take $700 off select mattresses and score two free pillows for a total of almost up to $820 in savings.
Leesa’s Legend Mattress is an excellent mattress for side sleepers, with soft support to alleviate pressure and back pain and a breathable top cover and ventilated foam layer to keep you cool.
Level Sleep
Save $200 on your mattress, plus get a free mattress protector, luxury sheets set and pillows included in your purchase.
Save $200 on your mattress, plus get a free mattress protector, luxury sheets set and pillows included in your purchase.
Mattress Firm
Score a king bed for a queen price; get a free adjustable base with select mattresses; get up to 50% on queen beds; and get up to $500 on select Tempur-Pedic adjustable mattress set.
With this purchase, you'll receive a $200 "Instant Gift," which can be redeemed by visiting a store, calling or chatting with a representative.
Nectar Sleep
New customers get 33% off sitewide, with prices starting at $359.
This all-foam mattress is conveniently shipped in a box and has both a cooling gel layer and breathable cover so you won't sweat while you sleep.
Nolah Mattress
All mattresses are 30% off, and you’ll also get two free pillows valued at $198 when you buy. Use code CNN5OFF for an extra 5% off mattresses until June 11, so your total savings come out to 35%.
This bestselling seven-layer hybrid model is available in three different levels of firmness and features targeted spine support and cooling abilities.
Plank
Get 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25 until May 25.
The newest mattress in the lineup is made with a breathable organic cotton layer, organic Talalay latex for a supportive firm feel, and is flippable to extend its life.
PlushBeds
Get $1,250 off your mattress purchase plus $599 in free bedding and an additional 25% off all bedding, toppers and pillows.
This locally made and GOTS-certified organic customizable mattress is what dreams are made of. Pick your preferred thickness, firmness and height for a perfect night’s sleep, and get a free luxury sheet set and mattress cooling protector with every purchase.
Puffy
Save $750 on all mattresses, which comes out to a total of $1,350 in savings when you factor in the free luxury bundle worth $600 included in your purchase.
Designed to work with any surface — be it a box spring or adjustable frame — this best-selling mattress is ideal for all sleepers and features six layers of cooling, contouring and supportive foam.
Purple
Mattress sets are up to $800 off, but you can also take $500 off mattresses and score great deals on adjustable bases on their own.
In addition to Purple's famous GelFlex Grid, this mattress includes an additional two inches of premium comfort foam for more cushioning and less bounce.
Saatva
Underscored readers can get $375 off orders of $1,000 with this exclusive link. Plus, get an extra $100 off an adjustable base or bed frame with your mattress purchase.
The brand's best-selling hybrid innerspring mattress is available in three firmness choices and two heights, and it offers major back support.
Sealy
Get up to $300 off on the Posturepedic Plus Collection, plus free pillows and sheets valued up to $199.
Sealy's top collection is made to be the ultimate in support. Choose from all-foam (more conforming) and hybrid (more responsive), then pick your firmness.
Serta
Save $900 on mattresses with select adjustable bases.
This model offers exceptional support for your back and neck, plus an exclusive memory foam that channels heat from your body.
Siena Sleep
Score $300 off the memory foam mattress with prices starting at $199.
This budget-friendly option offers five layers and a 180-night trial so you can ensure it's right for you.
Sleep Number
During this Memorial Day sale, save on mattresses, pillows and more sleep accessories with a range of offers.
Relax on a mattress customized to your exact preferences — this one is breathable and cooling, and it automatically responds to your movements.
Slumberland
Take $25 off $100 or more with code CNNEXCLUSIVE until June 10. Plus, take advantage of up to 50% off sitewide.
This cool-to-the-touch mattress includes six layers of foam, plus a dense coil system for a luxurious night's sleep.
Stearns & Foster
Get up to $600 off a mattress, plus $300 in free accessories with a mattress set purchase.
Get the support of innersprings with the comfort of memory foam with this "best of both worlds" model.
Tempur-Pedic
Save 40% on the Tempur-Essential Mattress + Ease power base, get up to $500 off on select adjustable mattress sets and score $300 worth of free accessories with select mattress purchases using code 300FREE.
This mattress features layers of proprietary materials that support restful sleep and reduce body aches.
Titan
Get 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25 until May 25.
The newest mattress to the Titan family is made with medium pressure relief and quilted memory foam for a cool and restful night’s sleep.
Tuft & Needle
Save up to $775 on mattresses (including 20% off on Mint Mattresses) and get up to 40% off on furniture, bedding, accessories and more.
If your partner's (or pet's) tossing and turning keeps you up, consider the Mint Mattress, specially designed to provide cool comfort for two sleepers.
US Mattress
Save 20% on select mattresses plus free pillows and free delivery with your order until May 31.
This double-sided mattress gives you the best of both worlds with its medium-firm consistency suitable for both back and side sleepers and its combination of gel and PillowSoft foam.
Vaya
Get $300 off any mattress from this affordable brand when you use code VAYA300.