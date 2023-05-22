memorial day mattresses lead 2023.jpg
Brett Furdock/CNN Underscored

If you’re still tossing and turning on an old mattress — only to wake up feeling as though you haven’t slept a wink — it’s time to invest in a new one. Luckily, there’s no better time to do so than right now. Leading up to Memorial Day, all our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices by the hundreds, and we’ve rounded them all up below for you to shop stress-free.

From cooling materials that’ll have you drifting off soundly in the summer months to layers upon layers of supportive foam to cushion your spine, you can shop the best deals from editor- and fan-favorite retailers like Saatva, Casper, Nolah, Tuft & Needle and more right here, right now.

Amerisleep

Take $450 off any mattress with code AS450, plus get free contactless delivery and free returns. Get an additional 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase.

AS3
amerisleep as3 cnnu.jpg
Amerisleep

 Amerisleep's best-selling mattress has a "medium feel" of plushness and support that's suitable for all kinds of sleepers. Made from plant-based memory foam, it also boasts a cooling effect.

$1,499 $1,049 at Amerisleep

Avocado

Save 10% on mattresses using code HONOR and get an unprecedented 30%, or up to $1,499, off the Latex Mattress. Plus, get 20% off or nearly $1,000 off customizable adjustable bases; 20% off mattress foundations; 15% off bed frames and furniture; 20% off bedding, throws and blankets and much, much more.

Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado's top-rated mattress is made from organic latex, organic wool and organic cotton for a planet-friendly sleeping experience. Its 1,414 individually tuned, tempered steel coils in three gauges are arranged in five distinct ergonomic zones for next-level comfort.

$1,399 From $1,259 at Avocado

Awara Sleep

Take $300 off any mattress and get $499 worth of accessories included. Bonus: with each purchase, 10 trees will be planted in Kenya, Senegal, Uganda or Tanzania.

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress
awara natural hybrid cnnu.jpg
Awara

Made from certified organic materials, this mattress features a cooling combination of latex and individually wrapped coils for better airflow. Those same coils reduce motion transfer, so you won't feel a thing when your sleep partner tosses and turns.

$1,398 From $799 at Awara

Bear

Score 35% off plus a free sleep bundle with any mattress purchase, and get $400 worth of sleep accessories with every mattress purchase.

Elite Hybrid
bear elite hybrid cnnu.jpg
Bear

This cooling mattress is a breath of fresh air for hot sleepers and provides ergonomic support for those with back, shoulder and hip discomfort. Choose from three firmness options: soft, medium and firm.

$1,721 $1,119 at Bear

Beautyrest

Get the beauty sleep you deserve by saving $900 on a Beautyrest Black mattress and adjustable foundation.

Beautyrest Black
beautyrest black cnnu.jpg
Beautyrest

This mattress line is available in three classes: the L-Class offers premium support, cooling and pressure relief; the C-Class adds on even more support and luxurious materials; and the K-Class boasts the most advanced support system.

$2,249 From $1,949 at Beautyrest

Big Fig

Big Fig, an inclusive mattress brand ideal for plus-sized sleepers, is offering $400 off mattresses with code MEMDAY.

Big Fig Mattress
big fig mattress cnnu.jpg
Big Fig

This mattress supports up to 1,100 pounds and includes ThermoGel cooling technology and sag-proof edge support so you'll feel as supported sleeping on the sides as you would in the middle.

$1,399 From $999 at Big Fig

Birch by Helix

Get 25% off your order with code MEMORIALDAY plus two free Eco-Rest pillows with any mattress purchase.

Birch Natural Mattress
Birch Natural Mattress
Birch

This sustainable mattress is free of polyurethane foams and harmful chemicals, all while delivering premium airflow and pressure relief for side, back and stomach sleepers.

$1,374 From 1,030 at Birch by Helix

Brentwood Home

Use code HONOR to save 10% sitewide, which means up to $240 off mattresses and up to $250 on adjustable bases.

Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress
brentwood home oceano cnnu.jpg
Brentwood Home

You’ll be dreaming about the brand’s best-selling medium-soft mattress for its plant-based cooling gel technology and sustainable GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton material that regulates body temperature and draws night sweats away from the body.

$1,269 From $1,142 at Brentwood Home

Brooklyn Bedding

Use code MEMORIAL25 to score 25% sitewide through May 25.

Aurora Luxe Cooling
Aurora Luxe Cooling
Brooklyn Bedding

This mattress works to regulate your body temperature on multiple levels: it has a GlacioTex cooling cover, a top layer featuring cooling infused foam, and a hybrid design that promotes air circulation.

$1,199 From $899 at Brooklyn Bedding

Casper

Get 20% off all mattresses (including the cooling, editor-approved Snow), pillows and sheets, plus 10% off everything else sitewide.

Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Grab the mattress-in-a-box that made them famous in the first place — at a steep discount. It features thousands of perforations to keep your body temperature cool, durable springs to support and ventilate your body and premium foam to take stress off your spine.

Read our review
$1,095 From $876 at Casper

Cocoon by Sealy

Take 35% off mattresses, plus get free pillows and sheets up to a $199 value.

The Chill Memory Foam Mattress
cocoon sealy chill mattress cnnu.jpg
Cocoon by Sealy

This 10-inch memory foam mattress conforms to your body shape, features motion isolation and comes with a cooling cover that absorbs body heat.

DreamCloud

New customers can take 40% off all mattresses until May 22.

The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress
dreamcloud premier hybrid cnnu copy.jpg
DreamCloud

This breathable mattress boasts multiple foam layers and supportive coils, along with an ultra-soft cashmere-blend quilted topper.

$1,169 From $699 at DreamCloud

Eight Sleep

Get $200 off the Pod 3 Mattress.

Pod 3 Mattress
Pod 3 Mattress
Eight Sleep

If you’ve been meaning to get some insights into your sleep stats, now’s your chance to do so at a more reasonable price. The Pod 3 Mattress tracks your sleep health — no wearables required, allows you to schedule personalized temperatures for you and your sleeping buddy, operates as a gentle alarm, provides digital coaching for better sleep and much more.

$3,095 From $2,895 at Eight Sleep

Helix

Take 20% off your order plus get 2 free Dream pillows with a mattress purchase using code MEMORIALDAY20.

Helix Midnight Luxe
Midnight Luxe Mattress
Midnight Luxe Mattress
Helix Sleep

Helix's bestselling Midnight Luxe gives sleepers a choice between an ultra breathable Tencel Cover or GlacioTex Cooling Cover. 

$1,374 From $1,030 at Helix

Layla Sleep

Get $150 off your memory foam mattress order with 2 free pillows and sheets, and $200 off your hybrid mattress with free sheets, a comforter and pillows.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress
layla memory foam mattress.jpg
Layla

Copper is what makes this mattress special. It adds a hint of support to soft foam, helps carry heat away from your body and is naturally antimicrobial for odor control. Also, you can flip the mattress to experience either soft or firm support.

$749 From $599 at Layla Sleep

Leesa

Take $700 off select mattresses and score two free pillows for a total of almost up to $820 in savings.

Editor Favorite
Leesa Legend Hybrid Mattress
Leesa Legend mattress supplied
Leesa

Leesa’s Legend Mattress is an excellent mattress for side sleepers, with soft support to alleviate pressure and back pain and a breathable top cover and ventilated foam layer to keep you cool.

Read our review
$1,999 From $1599 at Leesa

Level Sleep

Save $200 on your mattress, plus get a free mattress protector, luxury sheets set and pillows included in your purchase.

Level Sleep Mattress
Level Sleep Mattress cnnu
Level Sleep

Save $200 on your mattress, plus get a free mattress protector, luxury sheets set and pillows included in your purchase. 

$799 From $599 at Level Sleep

Mattress Firm

Score a king bed for a queen price; get a free adjustable base with select mattresses; get up to 50% on queen beds; and get up to $500 on select Tempur-Pedic adjustable mattress set.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Hybrid High Point 14-Inch Plush Mattress
sealy posturepedic plus cnnu.jpg
Sealy

With this purchase, you'll receive a $200 "Instant Gift," which can be redeemed by visiting a store, calling or chatting with a representative. 

$2,379 From $2,079 at Mattress Firm

Nectar Sleep

New customers get 33% off sitewide, with prices starting at $359.

Editor Favorite
The Nectar Premier Mattress
nectar premier mattress cnnu.jpg
Nectar

This all-foam mattress is conveniently shipped in a box and has both a cooling gel layer and breathable cover so you won't sweat while you sleep. 

Read our review
$1,049 From $699 at Nectar

Nolah Mattress

All mattresses are 30% off, and you’ll also get two free pillows valued at $198 when you buy. Use code CNN5OFF for an extra 5% off mattresses until June 11, so your total savings come out to 35%.

CNN Exclusive Deal
Nolah Evolution 15-Inch
nolah evolution cnnu.jpg
Nolah

This bestselling seven-layer hybrid model is available in three different levels of firmness and features targeted spine support and cooling abilities.

$1,499 From $997 with code CNN5OFF at Nolah

Plank

Get 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25 until May 25.

Plank Firm Natural
Plank Firm Natural cnnu
Plank Firm Natural

The newest mattress in the lineup is made with a breathable organic cotton layer, organic Talalay latex for a supportive firm feel, and is flippable to extend its life.  

$1,399 From $1,049 at Plank

PlushBeds

Get $1,250 off your mattress purchase plus $599 in free bedding and an additional 25% off all bedding, toppers and pillows.

The Botanical Bliss Organic Latex Mattress
plushbeds botanical bliss cnnu.jpg
PlushBeds

This locally made and GOTS-certified organic customizable mattress is what dreams are made of. Pick your preferred thickness, firmness and height for a perfect night’s sleep, and get a free luxury sheet set and mattress cooling protector with every purchase.

$2,449 From $1,199 at PlushBeds

Puffy

Save $750 on all mattresses, which comes out to a total of $1,350 in savings when you factor in the free luxury bundle worth $600 included in your purchase.

Puffy Lux Mattress
Puffy Lux Mattress
Puffy

Designed to work with any surface — be it a box spring or adjustable frame — this best-selling mattress is ideal for all sleepers and features six layers of cooling, contouring and supportive foam.

$1,799 From $1,499 at Puffy

Purple

Mattress sets are up to $800 off, but you can also take $500 off mattresses and score great deals on adjustable bases on their own.

Purple Plus Mattress
purple plus mattress cnnu.jpg
Purple

In addition to Purple's famous GelFlex Grid, this mattress includes an additional two inches of premium comfort foam for more cushioning and less bounce.

$1,495 From $1,295 at Purple

Saatva

Underscored readers can get $375 off orders of $1,000 with this exclusive link. Plus, get an extra $100 off an adjustable base or bed frame with your mattress purchase.

CNN Exclusive Deal
Saatva Classic Mattress
underscored Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva

The brand's best-selling hybrid innerspring mattress is available in three firmness choices and two heights, and it offers major back support.

Read our review
$995 From $770 at Saatva

Sealy

Get up to $300 off on the Posturepedic Plus Collection, plus free pillows and sheets valued up to $199.

Sealy Posturepedic Plus
sealy posturepedic plus cnnu.jpg
Sealy

Sealy's top collection is made to be the ultimate in support. Choose from all-foam (more conforming) and hybrid (more responsive), then pick your firmness.

$1,779 From $1,679 at Sealy

Serta

Save $900 on mattresses with select adjustable bases.

iComfort Hybrid Mattress
serta icomfort cnnu.jpg
Serta

This model offers exceptional support for your back and neck, plus an exclusive memory foam that channels heat from your body.

$1,499 From $1,299 at Serta

Siena Sleep

Score $300 off the memory foam mattress with prices starting at $199.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress
Siena Memory Foam Mattress
Siena

This budget-friendly option offers five layers and a 180-night trial so you can ensure it's right for you.

$499 From $199 at Siena

Sleep Number

During this Memorial Day sale, save on mattresses, pillows and more sleep accessories with a range of offers.

Sleep Number 360 i10 Smart Bed
Sleep Number 360 i10 Smart Bed
Slumberland

Relax on a mattress customized to your exact preferences — this one is breathable and cooling, and it automatically responds to your movements. 

$5,499 From $4,699 at Sleep Number

Slumberland

Take $25 off $100 or more with code CNNEXCLUSIVE until June 10. Plus, take advantage of up to 50% off sitewide.

CNN Exclusive Deal
Slumbercrest Nova Mattress
Slumbercrest Nova Mattress cnnu
Slumberland

This cool-to-the-touch mattress includes six layers of foam, plus a dense coil system for a luxurious night's sleep.

$688 From $491 with code CNNEXCLUSIVE at Slumberland

Stearns & Foster

Get up to $600 off a mattress, plus $300 in free accessories with a mattress set purchase.

The Lux Hybrid
searns and foster lux hybrid cnnu.jpg
Stearns and Foster

Get the support of innersprings with the comfort of memory foam with this "best of both worlds" model.

$3,199 From $2,599 at Stearns & Foster

Tempur-Pedic

Save 40% on the Tempur-Essential Mattress + Ease power base, get up to $500 off on select adjustable mattress sets and score $300 worth of free accessories with select mattress purchases using code 300FREE.

Tempur-Adapt
tempurpedic tempuradapt cnnu.jpg
Tempur-pedic

This mattress features layers of proprietary materials that support restful sleep and reduce body aches.

$1,699 From $1,599 at Tempur-Pedic

Titan

Get 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL25 until May 25.

Titan Plus Luxe
Titan Plus Luxe
Titan

The newest mattress to the Titan family is made with medium pressure relief and quilted memory foam for a cool and restful night’s sleep.

$899 From $674 at Titan

Tuft & Needle

Save up to $775 on mattresses (including 20% off on Mint Mattresses) and get up to 40% off on furniture, bedding, accessories and more.

Editor Favorite
Mint Mattress
Tuft and Needle Mint Mattress
Tuft and Needle

If your partner's (or pet's) tossing and turning keeps you up, consider the Mint Mattress, specially designed to provide cool comfort for two sleepers.

Read our review
$1,095 From $876 at Tuft & Needle

US Mattress

Save 20% on select mattresses plus free pillows and free delivery with your order until May 31.

Twin Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress
Twin Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress
US Mattress

This double-sided mattress gives you the best of both worlds with its medium-firm consistency suitable for both back and side sleepers and its combination of gel and PillowSoft foam. 

$1,749 From $1,539 at US Mattress

Vaya

Get $300 off any mattress from this affordable brand when you use code VAYA300.