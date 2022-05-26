If there’s a better way to kick off the unofficial start of summer than with a backyard barbecue, we’d love to hear about it. Friends, family, warm and sunny weather, plus hotdogs, veggie burgers, chicken kabobs and more? Grilling season, we adore you.

If your grill needs an update, Memorial Day sales have you covered. We found sale prices at several retailers on everything from charcoal and propane grills to grilling tools and accessories that will help keep the party going all season long.

Home Depot

Bring on the barbecue fun this summer with a brand-new grill. The Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale, now through May 30, includes free local delivery on grills priced at $399 or more. We also spotted 22% off the Nexgrill Deluxe six-burner propane gas grill, now $349; 7% off the Royal Gourmet eight-burner gas grill with two folding side tables, now $499; and 15% off the best-selling Kamado Joe Classic Joe II, now $1,099, an 18-inch charcoal grill with a cart, side shelves, grill gripper and ash tool.

BBQGuys

BBQGuys is boasting up to 60% off select grills and accessories now through June 6 during its Memorial Day sale, as well as free gifts with select purchases. Looking for a smoker? Take $300 the Victory 21-inch Kamado grill and smoker. Need a new gas grill? The Blaze Prelude LBM 32-inch natural gas model is 20% off. Or just want to spice things up? Grab BBQGuys’ SIgnature x Spiceology rub variety pack, now 44% off, and let the backyard parties commence!

Ace Hardware

Now through May 31, you’ll find great offers on grill accessories and more at Ace Hardware, including a free 20-pound bag of Traeger pellets when you buy any Traeger grill priced $399 or higher or a bag of Big Green Egg charcoal when you buy any Big Green Egg grill for $339 or more.

ZGrills

There’s no better time to fire up the grill — and save a bunch of cash – than ZGrills’ Memorial Day sale with savings of up to 46% through June 12. The Backyard Warrior wood pellet grill smoker bundle, now $569, regularly $857, comes with the grill plus a rain cover, tube smoker, grilling tool set, flatware set and ZGrills cap. You’ll also save $170 on the highly rated Flagship wood pellet grill smoker, now $629 and $260 off the Z Grills Pellet Grill Blind Box, marked down to $439, that comes with one of five models of new pellet grills, five foil bucket liners, a barbecue sticker pack and a chance to win a free rain cover.

Lowe's

The Memorial Day sale at Lowe’s is in full swing, and we found a slew savings on grills. Through June 1, take $50 off the best-selling Pit Boss Pro pellet grill, now $499. The Blue Rhino Razor four-burner liquid propane flat-top grill is $100 off, at $299.99, also through June 1. And for those who prefer charcoal, the Char-Broil Performance four-burner propane gas grill with a side burner is marked down to $229, regularly $249.

Solo Stove

Solo Stove is known for its sleek, smokeless fire pits, but the company also makes a nifty portable double-walled charcoal grill complete with a cooking grate, charcoal grate, removable ash pan. During the company’s Memorial Day sale, snatch up the Grill Ultimate Bundle, $225 off at $549.99, that includes the grill, a 13-inch grill stand, grill tools (spatula, tongs, meat fork), a grill shelter, carry case, 4-pound bag of charcoal briquettes and four starters to get your flame going.

Wayfair

Top-rated grills are part of the annual Wayfair Memorial Day Clearance, with up to 20% off Blackstone models and accessories. Check out the Blackstone two-burner portable liquid propane gas grill, now 14% off at $679.99 and perfect for backyards, camp sites, parks or stadiums. Need new tools? The Blackstone six-piece grilling set, with two liquid dispensers, two professional-grade spatulas, one chopper/scraper and one Blackstone introductory griddle cookbook, is now 25% off at $29.99. And the Pit Boss vertical electric portable smoker is 7% off at $231.77 during the sale.

Amazon

Memorial Day savings are on at Amazon, and we found plenty of deals on grills worth noting. The highly rated Weber Spirit liquid propane gas grill is now $799, regularly $850; the Hamilton Beach electric indoor searing grill, with 17,000 reviews averaging four and a half stars, is 10% off right now priced at $76.49; and Char-Broil’s four-burner cart-style propane gas grill is 33% off at $247.15.

Walmart

Among other rollbacks you’ll find during the Walmart Memorial Day Savings are up to 20% off patio items, including outdoor grills. Some deals to watch: The Expert Grill five-burner propane gas grill with side burner is marked down $50 to $247. The popular Kamado Joe Joe Jr., a 13 ½-inch portable charcoal grill is now $299, regularly $499.99. And the best-selling Blackstone two-burner grill with an electric air fryer and hood is now $447, a $50 savings.

Target

During Target’s Memorial Day sale, aka the Summer Savings Event, taking place now through May 30, you can score up to 40% off select outdoor items, including grills and grilling accessories. Those with small spaces or who love to tailgate or cookout in the park will like the Char-Broil tabletop gas grill, now 40% off at $20.99. Others may prefer the Char-Broil four-burner gas grill, now 50% off at $119.99, that includes a lid-mounted temperature gauge so you can easily monitor your heat. And if it’s tools you’re in need of, find everything from lighters to brushes to covers to this handy Room Essentials SS three-piece tool set, just $6 at 40% off, with a spatula, pair of tongs and meat fork.

Best Buy

Great news! The appliance sale during Best Buy’s Memorial Day event, on through June 8, includes grills, and we found plenty worth considering. If you’ve thinking of trying a smoker, the Cuisinart 16-inch charcoal smoker is now $99.99, regularly $139.99. In the market for a pellet grill? The ZGrills wood pellet grill and smoker is $70 off at $529.99. Prefer a gas model? Try the Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor gas grill with four burners and a griddle, marked down to $599.99, regularly $699.