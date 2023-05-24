Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
Every year when Memorial Day comes around, we find we’re standing at the doorstep to summer. What’s a more quintessential summer activity than getting friends and family together for a cookout? As luck would have it, Memorial Day is also host to a wide range of sales events that often see grills among the hotter commodities.
To help you heat things up and get your grill on this summer, we’ve hunted down deals on grills from a bunch of different retailers. You’ll find gas grills, charcoal grills, pellet grills, and more. While these deals are here to help you find the centerpiece to your grilling station, don’t forget about your grilling accessories and grill brushes to keep your new investment cooking like new.
Best Buy
Best Buy offers plenty of appliances for around the house, so it should come as no surprise that it has some for outside the house as well. And as one of the bigger retailers in the country, it’s no surprise to see it offering some hot deals for Memorial Day. With many locations across the country, you should have no trouble ordering delivery or even finding ship-to-store options.
Best Buy has your grilling command center ready with this deal. You’ll save over $300 on a commanding grill with loads of burners and an ice bucket to boot.
Like it smoky? You can get a natural, wood-smoked flavor with this affordable pellet grill, which has a large cooking surface to go alongside this sizable discount.
The Home Depot
Home Depot has no shortage of items ready to upgrade your summer, and it has discounts on a whole host of grills. For some of the bigger, more expensive grills over $399, Home Depot is even offering free assembly and delivery when purchased in a store.
• We found the 26 best deals at The Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale 2023
Get smoking with this capable pellet grill from Traeger, which can smoke, bake, and grill with precise temperature control.
Get cooking with gas for an exceptionally low price after a 50% discount on this three-burner gas grill.
If you’re not trying to cook for a party and just want something affordable and effective, this four-burner propane grill costs just $200 and even includes a side-burner and cast-iron grates.
Lowe’s
Lowe’s has you covered for home goods, and it has more than a few items on sale for Memorial Day. In addition to plenty of appliances and lawn furniture, Lowe’s is offering discounts on some of our favorite grills.
• 24 best Lowe’s Memorial Day deals 2023 — save on appliances, lawn care, grills and more
Lowe’s has our favorite propane grill discounted by $100, which is more than enough savings to add in the cost of a propane tank and still come away spending less than you’d normally spend on the grill alone
The stylish 70th-anniversary model of our favorite charcoal grill adds a bit of panache to your grilling. It’s cheaper at Amazon right now, but if you’d prefer shopping elsewhere, this Lowe’s discount is competitive, too.
Wayfair
Wayfair provides plenty of home goods, and grills are among them. In addition to having some great deals on grills to save you a bit of money, Wayfair is offering free assembly on select grills to also save you a bit of time. How’s that for a Memorial Day deal?
• All the best Wayfair deals to shop this Memorial Day
The Weber Spirit II E-310 delivers on the basics with a three-burner setup providing 424 square inches of cooking surface. It offers side tables to help keep you grilling smoothly, and it supports iGrill 3 for smart temperature monitoring. And you can get either the propane or natural gas version for the same price.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club is all about value, so don’t think that it would leave you in the cold with no discounts on grills. You can save on gas and pellet grills with discounts that aren’t too shabby.
Save $100 on this pellet grill with cooking temperatures up to 500 degrees and 1035 square inches of cooking surface across three tiers.
Don’t forget that the grill is only one piece of the perfect cookout. You can save a little over 20% on this kit that gets you a stainless steel spatula, tongs, a grill fork and a basting brush ready for grilling.
Costco
Costco offers its members a lot, and the benefits really add up when a sales event comes around. In addition to some premium grills coming at a discount, you can affordably load up on the meat and veggies you want to grill at your nearest warehouse.
Grab this massive grilling station for the Member’s Only price of $1,899. While assembly isn’t included, it should take two people just five minutes to put together. While it’s slightly more expensive than some other sites have it discounted at, Costco offers one-year returns.
One of our favorite gas grills has an upgrade, adding on an extra side burner. It’s a little more expensive, but it’s getting a tidy $100 discount from Costco.
Walmart
Walmart is home to many low-cost options and deals, and it won’t leave you hunting for huge savings on grills this Memorial Day. We’ve picked out a few that will let you get cooking for less.
• We found all the best deals at Walmart’s Memorial Day sale
This compact, propane grill is ready for small cookouts and camp trips. It folds down for easy storage, and rolls from A to B with ease. You won’t be roasting a whole chicken on it, but you can handle grilling staples like burgers, sausages and skewers.
If you’re not looking for a tank of a grill but still want the convenience of propane and a decently large cooking surface, this options from Char-Broil offers four burners for a 565-square-inch cooking surface as well as a side burner and an extra side table — not too shabby for under $200.
Amazon
Amazon is never one to miss a big sales event like Memorial Day. You’ll find discounts on a huge variety of products — and fortunately, grills are among them. Amazon’s discounts include some of our favorite grills and grilling accessories.
• 34 Memorial Day deals to shop at Amazon right now
Our favorite propane grill doesn’t come cheap, but it’s got a $100 discount right now that makes it much more attainable.
Weber recently celebrated the 70th anniversary of our favorite charcoal grill with the stylish new version, and it’s got a huge discount for Memorial Day.
Don’t let your new grill lose its luster. This decent grill brush helped keep our grills clean in testing with a metal scraper and nylon bristles suited to a variety of grill grates.
BBQGuys
A huge grill deserves a huge sale, and BBQ Guys offer this beast for $330 off. In addition to its sizable main grilling, it has a side burner and an ice bucket built-in.
Grilling anywhere just got a lot easier. The Weber Traveler folds up small and rolls away, making it easy to bring this propane grill wherever you need while providing over 300 inches of cooking surface.
Z Grills
You better believe Z Grills has some grills available for Memorial Day. As a company that specializes in grills and accessories, it’s offering deals on a bit of both for the sales event. Discounts are as high as $313 on the company’s pellet grills.
Get a massive, 1,080-square-inch cooking surface and big savings of $200 with this deal on Z Grills’ new 10502B pellet grill. The package comes with two free meat probes.
This more-affordable pellet grill will let you get that smokey flavor at a low price, and Z Grills will set you up with a grill cover and two meat probes at no extra cost.