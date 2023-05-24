Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

Every year when Memorial Day comes around, we find we’re standing at the doorstep to summer. What’s a more quintessential summer activity than getting friends and family together for a cookout? As luck would have it, Memorial Day is also host to a wide range of sales events that often see grills among the hotter commodities.

To help you heat things up and get your grill on this summer, we’ve hunted down deals on grills from a bunch of different retailers. You’ll find gas grills, charcoal grills, pellet grills, and more. While these deals are here to help you find the centerpiece to your grilling station, don’t forget about your grilling accessories and grill brushes to keep your new investment cooking like new.

Best Buy offers plenty of appliances for around the house, so it should come as no surprise that it has some for outside the house as well. And as one of the bigger retailers in the country, it’s no surprise to see it offering some hot deals for Memorial Day. With many locations across the country, you should have no trouble ordering delivery or even finding ship-to-store options.

Home Depot has no shortage of items ready to upgrade your summer, and it has discounts on a whole host of grills. For some of the bigger, more expensive grills over $399, Home Depot is even offering free assembly and delivery when purchased in a store.

Lowe’s has you covered for home goods, and it has more than a few items on sale for Memorial Day. In addition to plenty of appliances and lawn furniture, Lowe’s is offering discounts on some of our favorite grills.

Wayfair provides plenty of home goods, and grills are among them. In addition to having some great deals on grills to save you a bit of money, Wayfair is offering free assembly on select grills to also save you a bit of time. How’s that for a Memorial Day deal?

Weber Spirit II E310 Wayfair The Weber Spirit II E-310 delivers on the basics with a three-burner setup providing 424 square inches of cooking surface. It offers side tables to help keep you grilling smoothly, and it supports iGrill 3 for smart temperature monitoring. And you can get either the propane or natural gas version for the same price. $669 $569 at Wayfair

Sam’s Club is all about value, so don’t think that it would leave you in the cold with no discounts on grills. You can save on gas and pellet grills with discounts that aren’t too shabby.

Costco offers its members a lot, and the benefits really add up when a sales event comes around. In addition to some premium grills coming at a discount, you can affordably load up on the meat and veggies you want to grill at your nearest warehouse.

Walmart is home to many low-cost options and deals, and it won’t leave you hunting for huge savings on grills this Memorial Day. We’ve picked out a few that will let you get cooking for less.

Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion Walmart This compact, propane grill is ready for small cookouts and camp trips. It folds down for easy storage, and rolls from A to B with ease. You won’t be roasting a whole chicken on it, but you can handle grilling staples like burgers, sausages and skewers. $220 $150 at Walmart Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill Walmart If you’re not looking for a tank of a grill but still want the convenience of propane and a decently large cooking surface, this options from Char-Broil offers four burners for a 565-square-inch cooking surface as well as a side burner and an extra side table — not too shabby for under $200. $259 $189 at Walmart

Amazon

Amazon is never one to miss a big sales event like Memorial Day. You’ll find discounts on a huge variety of products — and fortunately, grills are among them. Amazon’s discounts include some of our favorite grills and grilling accessories.

You better believe Z Grills has some grills available for Memorial Day. As a company that specializes in grills and accessories, it’s offering deals on a bit of both for the sales event. Discounts are as high as $313 on the company’s pellet grills.