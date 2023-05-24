memorial day grills lead 2023.jpg
Every year when Memorial Day comes around, we find we’re standing at the doorstep to summer. What’s a more quintessential summer activity than getting friends and family together for a cookout? As luck would have it, Memorial Day is also host to a wide range of sales events that often see grills among the hotter commodities.

To help you heat things up and get your grill on this summer, we’ve hunted down deals on grills from a bunch of different retailers. You’ll find gas grills, charcoal grills, pellet grills, and more. While these deals are here to help you find the centerpiece to your grilling station, don’t forget about your grilling accessories and grill brushes to keep your new investment cooking like new.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers plenty of appliances for around the house, so it should come as no surprise that it has some for outside the house as well. And as one of the bigger retailers in the country, it’s no surprise to see it offering some hot deals for Memorial Day. With many locations across the country, you should have no trouble ordering delivery or even finding ship-to-store options.

Tytus 4-Burner Program Gas Grill Island with Sear Burner
Tytus 4-Burner Program Gas Grill Island with Sear Burner cnnu.jpg
Best Buy

Best Buy has your grilling command center ready with this deal. You’ll save over $300 on a commanding grill with loads of burners and an ice bucket to boot.

$2,200 $1,870 at Best Buy
Pit Boss Sportsman Pellet Grill
Pit Boss Sportsman Pellet Grill cnnu.jpg
Best Buy

Like it smoky? You can get a natural, wood-smoked flavor with this affordable pellet grill, which has a large cooking surface to go alongside this sizable discount.

$600 $500 at Best Buy

The Home Depot

Home Depot has no shortage of items ready to upgrade your summer, and it has discounts on a whole host of grills. For some of the bigger, more expensive grills over $399, Home Depot is even offering free assembly and delivery when purchased in a store.

Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill
Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill cnnu.jpg
The Home Depot

Get smoking with this capable pellet grill from Traeger, which can smoke, bake, and grill with precise temperature control.

$650 $500 at The Home Depot
Dyna-Glo 3-Burner Gas Grill
Dyna-Glo 3-Burner Gas Grill cnnu.jpg
The Home Depot

Get cooking with gas for an exceptionally low price after a 50% discount on this three-burner gas grill.

$200 $100 at The Home Depot
Nexgrill 4-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner
Nexgrill 4-Burner Gas Grill with Side Burner cnnu.jpg
The Home Depot

If you’re not trying to cook for a party and just want something affordable and effective, this four-burner propane grill costs just $200 and even includes a side-burner and cast-iron grates.

$249 $199 at The Home Depot

Lowe’s

Lowe’s has you covered for home goods, and it has more than a few items on sale for Memorial Day. In addition to plenty of appliances and lawn furniture, Lowe’s is offering discounts on some of our favorite grills.

Weber Genesis E-325s LP
Weber Genesis Stainless Steel 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Lowe's

Lowe’s has our favorite propane grill discounted by $100, which is more than enough savings to add in the cost of a propane tank and still come away spending less than you’d normally spend on the grill alone

Read our review
$999 $899 at Lowe's
Weber 22-Inch Kettle Grill
Weber 22-Inch Kettle Grill hollywood gray cnnu.jpg
Lowe's

The stylish 70th-anniversary model of our favorite charcoal grill adds a bit of panache to your grilling. It’s cheaper at Amazon right now, but if you’d prefer shopping elsewhere, this Lowe’s discount is competitive, too.

$439 $339 at Lowe's

Wayfair

Wayfair provides plenty of home goods, and grills are among them. In addition to having some great deals on grills to save you a bit of money, Wayfair is offering free assembly on select grills to also save you a bit of time. How’s that for a Memorial Day deal?

Weber Spirit II E310
Weber Spirit II E-310 Grill cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

The Weber Spirit II E-310 delivers on the basics with a three-burner setup providing 424 square inches of cooking surface. It offers side tables to help keep you grilling smoothly, and it supports iGrill 3 for smart temperature monitoring. And you can get either the propane or natural gas version for the same price.

$669 $569 at Wayfair

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is all about value, so don’t think that it would leave you in the cold with no discounts on grills. You can save on gas and pellet grills with discounts that aren’t too shabby.

Member's Mark Pro Series Pellet Smoker Grill
Member's Mark Pro Series Pellet Smoker Grill cnnu.jpg
Sam's Club

Save $100 on this pellet grill with cooking temperatures up to 500 degrees and 1035 square inches of cooking surface across three tiers.

$499 $399 at Sam's Club
Cuisinart 4-piece Stainless Steel Tool Set
Cuisinart 4-piece Stainless Steel Tool Set cnnu.jpg
Sam's Club

Don’t forget that the grill is only one piece of the perfect cookout. You can save a little over 20% on this kit that gets you a stainless steel spatula, tongs, a grill fork and a basting brush ready for grilling.

$23 $18 at Sam's Club

Costco

Costco offers its members a lot, and the benefits really add up when a sales event comes around. In addition to some premium grills coming at a discount, you can affordably load up on the meat and veggies you want to grill at your nearest warehouse.

Weber Genesis II E335 Gas Grill
Weber Genesis II E335 Gas Grill cnnu.jpg
Costco

One of our favorite gas grills has an upgrade, adding on an extra side burner. It’s a little more expensive, but it’s getting a tidy $100 discount from Costco.

$1,050 $950 at Costco

Walmart

Walmart is home to many low-cost options and deals, and it won’t leave you hunting for huge savings on grills this Memorial Day. We’ve picked out a few that will let you get cooking for less.

Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion
Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion 2-Burner Portable Grill cnnu.jpg
Walmart

This compact, propane grill is ready for small cookouts and camp trips. It folds down for easy storage, and rolls from A to B with ease. You won’t be roasting a whole chicken on it, but you can handle grilling staples like burgers, sausages and skewers.

$220 $150 at Walmart
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill
Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill cnnu.jpg
Walmart

If you’re not looking for a tank of a grill but still want the convenience of propane and a decently large cooking surface, this options from Char-Broil offers four burners for a 565-square-inch cooking surface as well as a side burner and an extra side table — not too shabby for under $200.

$259 $189 at Walmart

Amazon

Amazon is never one to miss a big sales event like Memorial Day. You’ll find discounts on a huge variety of products — and fortunately, grills are among them. Amazon’s discounts include some of our favorite grills and grilling accessories.

Weber Genesis E-325s LP
Weber Genesis E-325s LP copper cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Our favorite propane grill doesn’t come cheap, but it’s got a $100 discount right now that makes it much more attainable.

Read our review
$999 $899 at Amazon
Char-Broil Nylon Bristle Grill Brush
Char-Broil Nylon Bristle Grill Brush cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Don’t let your new grill lose its luster. This decent grill brush helped keep our grills clean in testing with a metal scraper and nylon bristles suited to a variety of grill grates.

Read our review
$15 $10 at Amazon

BBQGuys

Weber Traveler
weber traveler cnnu.jpg
BBQGuys

Grilling anywhere just got a lot easier. The Weber Traveler folds up small and rolls away, making it easy to bring this propane grill wherever you need while providing over 300 inches of cooking surface.

$499 $399 at BBQGuys

Z Grills

You better believe Z Grills has some grills available for Memorial Day. As a company that specializes in grills and accessories, it’s offering deals on a bit of both for the sales event. Discounts are as high as $313 on the company’s pellet grills.

Z Grills 10502B
Z Grills 10502B cnnu.jpg
Z Grills

Get a massive, 1,080-square-inch cooking surface and big savings of $200 with this deal on Z Grills’ new 10502B pellet grill. The package comes with two free meat probes.

$799 $599 at Z Grills
Z Grills Pioneer 450B
Z Grills Pioneer 450B cnnu.jpg
Z Grills

This more-affordable pellet grill will let you get that smokey flavor at a low price, and Z Grills will set you up with a grill cover and two meat probes at no extra cost.

$399 $499 at Z Grills