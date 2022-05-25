What is it about the ushering in of new seasons that causes us to crave a home makeover? With summer unofficially kicking off at the end of May, we’re taking advantage of all the Memorial Day sales now offering great deals on furniture.

Whether it’s your bedroom that’s in dire need of an update, your living room that could use a new vibe, your patio that’s begging for more seating or another area of your house that would benefit from a refresh, we found more than a dozen retailers kicking off the holiday with furniture sales. From bed frames to benches, from sectionals to sideboards, we’ve found 15 places to start shopping now. Looking for even more sales? Check out our roundup of over 200 Memorial Day sales on furniture and much, much more.

Allform Allform

If you’re a fan of modern decor and are looking for a new sofa, be sure to check out Allform’s Memorial Day sale. Featuring 20% off sitewide and free delivery with the code MDSALE20, the brand sells high-quality, sustainable, made-in-America modular designs that can be customized to fit any space. Our eye is on this popular armchair with chaise, marked down to $1,195, along with this sleek five-seat corner sectional, $3,445 with the code, available in seven fabrics and two leathers.

Albany Park

Another great option for sectional sofas, Albany Park is offering 15% off sofas and sectionals with the code MDAY15 now through June 1, which can be used with already discounted prices. So take an extra 15% off styles including the modular Kova sofa plus ottoman, $1,885, regularly $2,675; the three-seat Kova sofa, $1,935, regularly $2,835; or the Koval L-shape sectional plus console, $2,825, regularly $4,175.

Apt2B Apt2B

Spend more and save more during Apt2B’s Memorial Day sale, with 15% off sitewide or 20% off orders of $2,999-plus and 25% off orders $3,999-plus now through May 31. We’re smitten with this freeform teak wood Wildwood Coffee Table, 15% off at $338.30, this retro-yet-modern- sheesham wood Pasadena Sideboard, marked down to $1,953.30 and this statement-making Beacon upholstered bed in gray velvet, priced at $1,128.80 during the sale.

Burrow Burrow

When you shop the Memorial Day sale at Burrow, you’ll find up to $1,000 off when you use the code MDS22, and the more you spend, the more you save — from 10% off orders up to $1,499 to $1,000 off orders of $5,000 or more. If it’s seating you’re after, you’ll find elegant sofas and sectionals like this Block Nomad double chaise design, $2,895 plus free shipping. For the bedroom, we love this Prospect six-drawer low dresser, $1,895 plus free shipping, that comes in walnut or oak. And for the office, consider the Pilot standing desk, $1,295, also with free shipping, that shifts from seated to standing easily and is perfect for fitting in smaller spaces.

Castlery Castlery

Start your interior summer upgrades now during Castlery’s Memorial Day event, where you’ll find up to $550 off sitewide: $100 when you spend $1,200, $250 off when you spend $2,500 or $550 off when you spend $4,500. Give your entryway a boost with the modern Miles bench at $449 or your dining room a refresh with the Brighton oval dining table and four Carrie chairs, on on sale for $1,569. For you living room, achieve a cool new vibe with the Andre coffee table, $599, that features a unique, adjustable swing design.

Edloe Finch Edloe Finch

From living room to dining room to bedroom, the folks at Edloe Finch have you covered. And during the modern furniture company’s Memorial Day sale, you’ll find 10% off sitewide with the code MDAY10 or 12% off when you order $1,000 or more with the code MDAY12. We’re seriously eyeing this best-selling set of two Nora dining chairs in olive green, $313, regularly $489, plus free shipping. This Maha Geo nightstand would be an excellent accent piece for our bedroom, $325 plus free shipping, regularly $495. And we already have the perfect spot for this best-selling Adalyn lounge chair, now $679 plus free shipping, regularly $1,032. Actually, we’ll take them all, please.

Floyd Floyd

Use the code SUNNYDAYS22 during Floyd’s Memorial Day sale and save 15% off your entire purchase. If it were us, we’d start with this small three-legged round side table, $174.25, regularly $205 and this natural durable 8-by-10-inch rug, $675.75, regularly $795, to make our bedroom the modern sanctuary it so deserves to be.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

You’ll find scores of Memorial Day deals at The Home Depot in every aisle — including patio furniture. We think a good place to start is by taking 38% off this XIZZI Megon Holly six-piece wicker patio set that includes a fire table, now $1,289 (that’s $801 off the regular price). Or, for some poolside or patio sunning, you’ll find 15% off Casainc’s five-position plastic adjustable folding outdoor chaise lounge, now $163. 74. And Nestfair’s Soria six-piece wicker outdoor sectional sofa with cushions, now 36% off at $644.99, will keep you and your guests sitting pretty all summer long.

Kaiyo Kaiyo

You’ll find some fab deals on pre-owned furniture at this online marketplace and, with the code STARS, you’ll save 15% when you spend $2,500 or more. If this Quoizel Tiffany-style floor lamp, $261, regularly $459; Lee Industries tufted ottoman, $787, regularly $2,000; or Williams Sonoma upholstered queen bed, $672, regularly $1,600, pique your interest, you’ll want to take a look.

Lovesac Lovesac

Looking for some comfy extra seating? Visit Lovesac and score 10% off Sactionals with Lovesoft or down fills and 10% off StealthTech Sound + Charge systems (technology that seamlessly embeds speakers and chargers in your Sactionals) during the brand’s Memorial Day event. Sactionals can fit small to extra-large configurations for a custom seating area. We like the five seats plus five sides model in gray corded velvet, $5,375 before discount.

Lowe's Lowe's

Memorial Day savings are on at Lowe’s, including deals on patio furniture. Some to check out: This Sunjoy rectangular gazebo with a steel roof will keep your family well shaded all summer long and is now $1,913.60, regularly $2,392, through June 1. Ovios’ nine-piece rattan patio conversation set with cushions offers seating for a slew of guests and is nearly $200 off at $1,761.75 now through June 1. And this Walker Edison Arcadia seven-piece patio table and chairs set will have dining in fine outdoor style. It’s now $1,201.11, regularly $1,334.57, also through June 1.

Overstock Overstock

During Overstock’s Memorial Day sale, you’ll snag deals up to 50% off, and up to 70% off the site’s clearance sale with free shipping on everything. We found a ton of furniture deals for the living room, bedroom, dining room, home office, bathroom and kids’ rooms. We’re digging Donco’s highly rated kids’ twin-size tent loft bed that comes with a slide and is 15% off at $369.32. We also like Carbon Loft’s Abrahams computer writing desk that receives five-star ratings and is 41% off at $99.89. Oh, and this SEI Furniture Zhori three-tier mid-century modern bar cart, starting at $196.60? It seriously belongs in our house. Like, now.

Outer Outer

Warmer weather always reminds us: Patios need some furniture love, too. During its Memorial Day sale, Outer is offering up to $1,000 off with the code MEMDAY22 through May 31, with $200 off when you spend $5,900, $400 off when you spend $7,900 and $1,000 off when you spend $9,900. This black wicker outdoor armless chair conversation set, $2,500; teak and aluminum outdoor dining table with six director’s chairs, $5,900, regularly $6,700; and charcoal aluminum outdoor ottoman, $800, would keep us out in our backyard year-round.

Slumberland Slumberland

Visit Slumberland Furniture’s Memorial Day sale for 25% off or more sitewide now through June 1. We discovered this Bolt cobalt sofa for $598, regularly $879.99; this berry-hued Jemma accent chair (also in navy, dark gray and light gray) marked down to $140, regularly $223.95; and this fab Ashley Furniture Shayland white console, now $344, regularly $649.99, among other great sales.

Society6 Society6

Been itching to add some artistic flair to your home decor? Be sure to check out the Memorial Day sale at Society6, now through May 31, for up to 30% everything, and 20% off furniture, including credenzas, bar stools, benches, coffee tables and more. The Evening Daisy patterned credenza is now $799.20, regularly $999; the summery Lemon Mediterranean still life bench is now $239.20, regularly $299; and the Retro 70s Color Palette III coffee table is now $199.20, regularly $249.