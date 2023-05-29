memorial day furniture lead 2023.jpg
With Memorial Day sale season officially here, there are a ton of major savings to be had, especially when it comes to furniture. No matter which part of your home you’re looking to spruce up — both indoors and out — Memorial Day 2023 sales have already started and retailers are celebrating the long holiday weekend with some sizzling savings.

From the living room to the bedroom and the patio to the dining room, shop our favorite finds from top home sites to help get your summer refresh started. Check out our roundup of dozens of retailers below — with everything all in one spot, you can spend more time soaking in the warm weather and less time deal-hunting.

Albany Park

When you shop the Memorial Day sale at Albany Park, you’ll find up to 30% off sofas, sectionals, armchairs and more. Plus, get free shipping on all orders. The popular retailer has plenty of great deals on sleek furniture that’s easy to put together and is delivered in apartment-friendly, space-conscious boxes.

Kova Sofa + Ottoman
albany park kova sofa ottoman cnnu.jpg
Albany Park

Once you come home to this sofa and ottoman, you’ll never want to leave. Pick from seven different fabric options to match your personal decor and assemble tool-free. Then, take a seat in the feather-blend seat cushions and melt away.

$2,696 $2,060 at Albany Park
Albany Sleeper Sofa
albany park albany sleeper sofa cnnu.jpg
Albany Park

If you’re looking for a sofa that converts into a sleeper bed, this is a compact option that effortlessly transforms multipurpose spaces without compromising style. The Albany Sleeper Sofa comes in distressed vegan leather as well as four other fabric options and your choice of gold or walnut legs.

$1,399 $1,140 at Albany Park

Allform

Shop Allform’s Memorial Day sale and score 20% off sitewide (along with free no-contact delivery) with the code MDS20 during the brand’s biggest sale of the year. Allform is known for its high-quality and sustainable modular designs that are made in America.

3-Seat Sofa
allform 3-seat sofa cnnu v2.jpg
Allform

One of Allform’s bestsellers, the 3-Seat Sofa comes in seven fabrics and two leather colors to pick from. It ships for free in 7 to 10 business days and perfectly pairs with an armchair and of course a matching ottoman.

$2,369 $1,895 at Allform
4-Seat Sofa With Double Chaise
allform 4 seat sofa with double chaise cnnu.jpg
Allform

This modular design is also an Allform bestseller. Not only does this four-seater come with a 100-day trial, like the rest of Allform’s furniture, but also it has a movable chaise that can go on either side.

$3,806 $3,045 at Allform

Apt2B

The more you shop, the more you save during Apt2B’s Memorial Day sale. Here’s the deal: Get 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders $3,999-plus, 30% off $5,499-plus and 35% off orders $6,499-plus or more during the brand’s biggest sale ever.

Aiken Dining Table
Aiken Dining Table cnnu.jpg
Apt2B

Made from solid acacia wood, this dining table seats up to six and warms up any space with an Estelle brown wood finish. You can save on chairs and buy the Aiken Dining Bundle for even more savings.

$1,398 $1,118 at Apt2B
Emery Swivel Chair
Emery Swivel Chair cnnu.jpg
Apt2B

We also love this mixed material swivel chair to spruce up your living space. With two color options — an ivory boucle seat with a brown leather outer shell, or a charcoal boucle seat with a black leather outer shell — and a metal swivel base, it creates a modern-meets-cozy feel.

$1,348 $1,078 at Apt2B
June Curved Queen Platform Bed
June Curved Queen Platform Bed cnnu.jpg
Apt2B

If you’re shopping for a bedroom upgrade, check out this contemporary bed with a bamboo cane headboard and footboard. The entire June Collection is an Apt2B bestseller with a variety of designs to pick from, including both a curved nightstand and a traditional nightstand.

$3,338 $2,670 at Apt2B

Article

Now through May 29, save up to 30% on more than 500 great finds across living rooms, bedrooms, outdoors and more during Article’s Memorial Day furniture sale.

Sven
article sven cnnu.jpg
Article

For a limited time, you can snag this 72-inch Instagram-famous sofa for $899. Two bolster pillows (they come included) and tufted bench seat detailing complete the midcentury modern look.

$1,299 $899 at Article

Burrow

Head over to Burrow’s Memorial Day sale for up to 60% off sitewide savings on everything from elegant sectionals to sleek bedroom sets and office solutions.

Relay Outdoor Dining Set
Relay Outdoor Dining Set cnnu.jpg
Burrow

Now is the perfect time to shop for outdoor furniture, and we’re loving this contemporary seven-piece set. The durable table and chairs are made from galvanized, powder-coated steel and aluminum in order to hold up against different weather conditions.

$2,480 From $1,855 at Burrow
Serif Credenza
Serif Credenza cnnu.jpg
Burrow

Store your clutter while putting your design personality on complete display with this tall credenza that comes in two color-and-trim-combo options.

$999 $849 at Burrow

Brentwood Home

Get your interior summer upgrades started now during Brentwood Home’s Memorial Day sale. Now through May 30, you’ll save 10% off everything, starting from $240 off mattresses, $250 off adjustable bases and more.

Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress cnnu.jpg
Brentwood Home

Transform the way you sleep by swapping out your old mattress for something new. Right now, you can get this Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress for 10% off. It’s made from GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, cooling gel and 2,700 coils with supportive foam.

$1,839 $1,655 (queen) at Brentwood Home

Edloe Finch

As temperatures start to heat up, so do the sales at Edloe Finch. Save up to 25% on select bestsellers during this Memorial Day event.

London Lounge Chair
London Lounge Chair cnnu.jpg
Edloe Finch

With the gold frame and warm leather cushion, this lounger combines comfort and sophistication at $252 off.

$1,392 $1,140 at Edloe Finch

Floyd

Score 30% off all sectionals during Floyd’s Memorial Day sale, as well as up to 30% off everything else sitewide.

The Side Table
The Side Table cnnu.jpg
Floyd

Whether you use it as a nightstand or a sofa side table, get this versatile three-legged round side table on sale for 20% off while you can.

$295 From $236 at Floyd
Three-Piece Form Sectional
Three-Piece Form Sectional cnnu.jpg
Floyd

Warning: When you sit or lie down on this couch, you might not want to get up. Add in that it’s 30% off and there’s no assembly required, and this modular sectional is a Memorial Day treat.

$3,075 $2,153 at Floyd

Hayneedle

Hayneedle is helping to give your space — both indoors and out — a refresh before summer with up to 50% off sale items.

Vineyard Eucalyptus Sling Rocking Chair
Vineyard Eucalyptus Sling Rocking Chair cnnu.jpg
Hayneedle

This gray rocking chair was handmade with eucalyptus and a woven resin sling fabric using stainless steel hardware to help resist rust. And now for a limited time, it’s on sale for 47% off so you can enjoy your savings while you rock.

$300 $158 at Hayneedle
Salli Rectangular Dining Table
Salli Rectangular Dining Table cnnu.jpg
Hayneedle

Give your dining table an update with a nod to the past with the Salli Rectangular Dining Table. Inspired by lines from the 1950s and '60s with concave legs, this four-person dining table ships free but has express delivery available.

$520 From $359 at Hayneedle

Joybird

Through May 29, you’ll find bestsellers up to 45% off during Joybird’s Memorial Day sale event. Plus, shop sitewide savings 35% off.

Eliot Sleeper Sectional
Eliot Sleeper Sectional cnnu.jpg
Joybird

This isn’t just a timeless sectional, it’s also a convenient sleeper sofa for overnight guests that’s $1,628 off until May 30. Available in 98 different fabrics, the Eliot Sleeper Sectional is all about options and also comes with a 90-day return policy.

$4,399 $2,771 at Joybird
Doheny Outdoor Lounge Chair
Doheny Outdoor Lounge Chair cnnu.jpg
Joybird

These oversized woven lounge chairs will bring a 1960s rattan vibe to your pool or porch without compromising on comfort.

$770 $423 at Joybird

Lovesac

Whether you’re getting ready for some upcoming entertaining or are just looking to upgrade your living space with some new comfy extra seating, take advantage of Lovesac’s Memorial Day sale. Visit Lovesac and score 25% sitewide (and 30% off bundles).

Sactional
lovesac sactional cnnu.jpg
Lovesac

For all of your cozy needs, meet the Sactional. This customizable sectional can be personalized with a variety of options from fabrics and arm style to configuration and fill. Plus, don’t forget about tech. You can add StealthTech, an integrated wireless charging and immersive surround sound system built into your sofa.

$4,710 From $4,239 at Lovesac

Neighbor

Get your outdoor spaces ready for long days and late nights with Neighbor’s Memorial Day sale. Save 15% sitewide with the code MEMORIAL15 and enjoy your pieces for years to come.

Haven Sectional
Haven Sectional cnnu.jpg
Neighbor

This bestselling teak outdoor sectional is 15% off with the code MEMORIAL15. The modern four-piece design can be configured in five different ways depending on what best fits your outdoor needs, and you can customize the hue of the life-proof Sunbrella fabric.

$4,000 $2,300 at Neighbor
Haven Dining Set
Haven Dining Set cnnu.jpg
Neighbor

Another popular find from Neighbor is the Haven Dining Set, and it’s now also 15% off with code MEMORIAL15, but only for a limited time. This nine-piece set is made with solid, sustainable teak and stainless steel hardware to prevent corrosion.

$6,300 $5,355 at Neighbor

Outer

Save up to 30% on chic outdoor furniture during Outer’s Memorial Day sale, now through May 31.

Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa With Armless Chairs
Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Armless Chairs cnnu.jpg
Outer

Show your outdoor space some love with this five-seater that’s 30% off right now during Outer’s Memorial Day Overstock event. Made from all-weather wicker with memory foam cushions, this modular design furniture was built to last — and then be rearranged for years to come however you’d like it.

$6,950 $4,865 at Outer

Ashley Furniture

From furniture and mattresses to decor and kids’ items, Ashley Furniture has something for each need in every category. And during the retailer’s Memorial Day Sale, you can save up to 50% on spotlight deals for a limited time.

West Lounge Chair
West Lounge Chair cnnu.jpg
Ashley Furniture

Whether you’re looking for the perfect accent chair to complete your room or just a new spot to cuddle up and read, this online-exclusive lounge chair will quickly become your new favorite place. The textured upholstery comes in six shades and the button tufting detail completes the design.

$369 $240 at Ashley Furniture

The Home Depot

The Home Depot is helping you kick off summer with discounts across indoor and outdoor furniture including up to 44% off patio sets, 40% off mattresses, 35% off bedroom furniture and 30% off living and dining room furniture.

Bellmore White 9-Drawer Dresser
Bellmore White 9-Drawer Dresser cnnu.jpg
The Home Depot

With nine drawers, you don’t just get a dresser that’s 50% off when you buy this piece, you get a hefty piece of bedroom storage. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty and the rest of the Home Decorators Collection is on sale, including a matching bed and nightstand.

$1,099 $549 at The Home Depot
Rosebrook 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set
Rosebrook 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Dining Set cnnu.jpg
The Home Depot

This seven-piece dining set is just waiting for all of the good food and memories to be shared around it. The tables and chairs are made from all-weather resin wicker and rust-resistant aluminum while the pillows are mold- and mildew-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about what weather comes your way.

$2,200 $880 at The Home Depot

Lowe’s

Check out the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale for everything for DIY and home improvement — and a ton of major furniture deals.

Forest Home Patio Conversation Set
Forest Home Patio Conversation Set cnnu.jpg
Lowe's

We don’t just love this seven-piece rattan set because it’s $1,221 off until May 24 (although that did catch our eye). But its rust-proof metal frame makes it ultra-durable for seasons to come.

$1,769 $566 at Lowe's
Bestar Pur White Queen Transitional Murphy Bed
lowe's murphy bed split cnnu.jpg
Lowe's

If you’re looking for a Murphy bed, this sleek option is currently $800 off, and can help transform any multi-purpose room into a guest bedroom in seconds — but only when you need it to be.

$2,679 $1,869 at Lowe's
Allen + Roth Pointe Break Swivel Dining Chair, Set of 2
Allen + Roth Pointe Break Swivel Dining Chair (Set of 2) cnnu.jpg
Lowe's

These wicker metal frame dining chairs come with light blue fabric pillows for a pop of color against the dark brown-meets-gray, powder-coated and rust-resistant steel frame.

$698 $349 at Lowe's

Overstock

Overstock’s annual Memorial Day Clearance is back with massive savings on more than 500,000 new markdown items. You’ll also find an extra 20% off select area rugs as well as an additional 15% off select mattresses and lighting.

Berkshire Solid Wood Natural Live Edge Lodge Coffee Table
Berkshire Solid Wood Natural Live Edge Lodge Coffee Table cnnu.jpg
Overstock

Made from Berkshire solid wood with a natural live edge, this coffee table brings instant charm to your living room, especially at $288 from $542.

$542 $288 at Overstock
Salvador Saddle Seat Counter Stool, Set of 2
Salvador Saddle Seat Counter Stool (Set of 2) cnnu.jpg
Overstock

If you’re looking for a simple and timeless bar stool, we also love this set of two Salvador Saddle Seat Counter Stools. Each has a curved saddleback seat and a slightly distressed finish. 

$113 From $69 at Overstock

Wayfair

Wayfair has officially kicked off its annual Memorial Day sale, with discounts of up to 70% off select items through May 30.

Mercury Row Melissus Square 4-Person Dining Set
Mercury Row Melissus Square 4-Person Dining Set cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

You don’t need a ton of outdoor space to still be able to fit maximum seating, thanks to this option’s compact design. The weather- and rust-resistant frame comes in seven color finishes made to withstand UV light and it comes with a two-year warranty.

$1,430 From $540 at Wayfair
Beachcrest Home Ravenna Adirondack Set
Rosecliff Heights Lopes Adirondack Chairs (Set of 2) cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

For sitting outside, we’d choose this set of top-rated Adirondack chairs, which can easily fold up when they aren’t being used.

$300 From $260 at Wayfair

Society6

Savings are heating up at Society6 with over 50% off sitewide during the brand’s Memorial Day sale. Save money, support diverse creators and upgrade your interiors all at once.

EttaVee Brushstroke No.126 Credenza
EttaVee Brushstroke No.126 Credenza cnnu.jpg
Society6

If you’re all about adding pops of color, check out this bold credenza. We’re obsessed with this artist’s vibrant work, and with Society6, her creations are turned into functional pieces for your home.

$1,152 $1,127 at Society6

West Elm

Take up to 60% off select furniture during West Elm’s Memorial Dale sale. Plus, score free shipping on thousands of items.

Ladder Shelf Wall Desk
Ladder Shelf Wall Desk cnnu.jpg
West Elm

Ideal for compact spaces, the Ladder Shelf Wall Desk’s freestanding design creates a chic and functional working environment without taking up any extra room.

$329 From $230 at West Elm
Slope Leather Dining Chair, Set of 2
slope leather dining chair set of 2 cnnu.jpg
West Elm

For a limited time, score this set of two genuine leather chairs with powder-coated iron legs marked down from $849 to as low as $479 (depending on which fabric you pick).

$849 From $479 at West Elm
Naomi Rattan Chair
Naomi Rattan Chair cnnu.jpg
West Elm

This relaxed rattan rocking chair caught our eye and it would look fab on any porch, deck or patio. All that’s missing is a chilled drink to sip as you relax and rock.

$399 $220 at West Elm

Raymour & Flanigan

Raymour & Flanigan’s Memorial Day sale is on with up to 30% off everything from furniture to mattresses.

Shelby 4-Piece Bedroom Set
Shelby 4-Piece Bedroom Set cnnu.jpg
Raymour & Flanigan

Turn your bedroom into your dream oasis with a contemporary four-piece bedroom set that’s available in king and queen sizes. It comes in a two-tone, distressed wire-brushed white finish with charcoal tops for a charming farmhouse feel and has additional pieces in the Shelby collection to shop if you have room for more.

$2,709 From $2,099 at Raymour & Flanigan
Pepperdine Sit/Stand Desk
Pepperdine Sit:Stand Desk cnnu.jpg
Raymour & Flanigan

This adjustable standing desk merges a vintage aesthetic and modern functionality with three drawers on each side as well as a large drawer in the center. But where this sleek desk shines is the ability to easily raise and lower it to your comfort throughout the day.

$800 $560 at Raymour & Flanigan