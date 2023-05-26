Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
With Memorial Day sale season officially here, there are a ton of major savings to be had, especially when it comes to furniture. No matter which part of your home you’re looking to spruce up — both indoors and out — Memorial Day 2023 sales have already started and retailers are celebrating the long holiday weekend with some sizzling savings.
From the living room to the bedroom and the patio to the dining room, shop our favorite finds from top home sites to help get your summer refresh started. Check out our roundup of dozens of retailers below — with everything all in one spot, you can spend more time soaking in the warm weather and less time deal-hunting.
Albany Park
When you shop the Memorial Day sale at Albany Park, you’ll find up to 30% off sofas, sectionals, armchairs and more. Plus, get free shipping on all orders. The popular retailer has plenty of great deals on sleek furniture that’s easy to put together and is delivered in apartment-friendly, space-conscious boxes.
Once you come home to this sofa and ottoman, you’ll never want to leave. Pick from seven different fabric options to match your personal decor and assemble tool-free. Then, take a seat in the feather-blend seat cushions and melt away.
If you’re looking for a sofa that converts into a sleeper bed, this is a compact option that effortlessly transforms multipurpose spaces without compromising style. The Albany Sleeper Sofa comes in distressed vegan leather as well as four other fabric options and your choice of gold or walnut legs.
Allform
Shop Allform’s Memorial Day sale and score 20% off sitewide (along with free no-contact delivery) with the code MDS20 during the brand’s biggest sale of the year. Allform is known for its high-quality and sustainable modular designs that are made in America.
One of Allform’s bestsellers, the 3-Seat Sofa comes in seven fabrics and two leather colors to pick from. It ships for free in 7 to 10 business days and perfectly pairs with an armchair and of course a matching ottoman.
This modular design is also an Allform bestseller. Not only does this four-seater come with a 100-day trial, like the rest of Allform’s furniture, but also it has a movable chaise that can go on either side.
Apt2B
The more you shop, the more you save during Apt2B’s Memorial Day sale. Here’s the deal: Get 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders $3,999-plus, 30% off $5,499-plus and 35% off orders $6,499-plus or more during the brand’s biggest sale ever.
Made from solid acacia wood, this dining table seats up to six and warms up any space with an Estelle brown wood finish. You can save on chairs and buy the Aiken Dining Bundle for even more savings.
We also love this mixed material swivel chair to spruce up your living space. With two color options — an ivory boucle seat with a brown leather outer shell, or a charcoal boucle seat with a black leather outer shell — and a metal swivel base, it creates a modern-meets-cozy feel.
If you’re shopping for a bedroom upgrade, check out this contemporary bed with a bamboo cane headboard and footboard. The entire June Collection is an Apt2B bestseller with a variety of designs to pick from, including both a curved nightstand and a traditional nightstand.
Article
Now through May 29, save up to 30% on more than 500 great finds across living rooms, bedrooms, outdoors and more during Article’s Memorial Day furniture sale.
For a limited time, you can snag this 72-inch Instagram-famous sofa for $899. Two bolster pillows (they come included) and tufted bench seat detailing complete the midcentury modern look.
Burrow
Head over to Burrow’s Memorial Day sale for up to 60% off sitewide savings on everything from elegant sectionals to sleek bedroom sets and office solutions.
Now is the perfect time to shop for outdoor furniture, and we’re loving this contemporary seven-piece set. The durable table and chairs are made from galvanized, powder-coated steel and aluminum in order to hold up against different weather conditions.
Store your clutter while putting your design personality on complete display with this tall credenza that comes in two color-and-trim-combo options.
Brentwood Home
Get your interior summer upgrades started now during Brentwood Home’s Memorial Day sale. Now through May 30, you’ll save 10% off everything, starting from $240 off mattresses, $250 off adjustable bases and more.
Transform the way you sleep by swapping out your old mattress for something new. Right now, you can get this Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress for 10% off. It’s made from GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, cooling gel and 2,700 coils with supportive foam.
Edloe Finch
As temperatures start to heat up, so do the sales at Edloe Finch. Save up to 25% on select bestsellers during this Memorial Day event.
With the gold frame and warm leather cushion, this lounger combines comfort and sophistication at $252 off.
Floyd
Score 30% off all sectionals during Floyd’s Memorial Day sale, as well as up to 30% off everything else sitewide.
Whether you use it as a nightstand or a sofa side table, get this versatile three-legged round side table on sale for 20% off while you can.
Warning: When you sit or lie down on this couch, you might not want to get up. Add in that it’s 30% off and there’s no assembly required, and this modular sectional is a Memorial Day treat.
Hayneedle
Hayneedle is helping to give your space — both indoors and out — a refresh before summer with up to 50% off sale items.
This gray rocking chair was handmade with eucalyptus and a woven resin sling fabric using stainless steel hardware to help resist rust. And now for a limited time, it’s on sale for 47% off so you can enjoy your savings while you rock.
Give your dining table an update with a nod to the past with the Salli Rectangular Dining Table. Inspired by lines from the 1950s and '60s with concave legs, this four-person dining table ships free but has express delivery available.
Joybird
Through May 29, you’ll find bestsellers up to 45% off during Joybird’s Memorial Day sale event. Plus, shop sitewide savings 35% off.
This isn’t just a timeless sectional, it’s also a convenient sleeper sofa for overnight guests that’s $1,628 off until May 30. Available in 98 different fabrics, the Eliot Sleeper Sectional is all about options and also comes with a 90-day return policy.
These oversized woven lounge chairs will bring a 1960s rattan vibe to your pool or porch without compromising on comfort.
Lovesac
Whether you’re getting ready for some upcoming entertaining or are just looking to upgrade your living space with some new comfy extra seating, take advantage of Lovesac’s Memorial Day sale. Visit Lovesac and score 25% sitewide (and 30% off bundles).
For all of your cozy needs, meet the Sactional. This customizable sectional can be personalized with a variety of options from fabrics and arm style to configuration and fill. Plus, don’t forget about tech. You can add StealthTech, an integrated wireless charging and immersive surround sound system built into your sofa.
Neighbor
Get your outdoor spaces ready for long days and late nights with Neighbor’s Memorial Day sale. Save 15% sitewide with the code MEMORIAL15 and enjoy your pieces for years to come.
This bestselling teak outdoor sectional is 15% off with the code MEMORIAL15. The modern four-piece design can be configured in five different ways depending on what best fits your outdoor needs, and you can customize the hue of the life-proof Sunbrella fabric.
Another popular find from Neighbor is the Haven Dining Set, and it’s now also 15% off with code MEMORIAL15, but only for a limited time. This nine-piece set is made with solid, sustainable teak and stainless steel hardware to prevent corrosion.
Outer
Save up to 30% on chic outdoor furniture during Outer’s Memorial Day sale, now through May 31.
Show your outdoor space some love with this five-seater that’s 30% off right now during Outer’s Memorial Day Overstock event. Made from all-weather wicker with memory foam cushions, this modular design furniture was built to last — and then be rearranged for years to come however you’d like it.
Ashley Furniture
From furniture and mattresses to decor and kids’ items, Ashley Furniture has something for each need in every category. And during the retailer’s Memorial Day Sale, you can save up to 50% on spotlight deals for a limited time.
Whether you’re looking for the perfect accent chair to complete your room or just a new spot to cuddle up and read, this online-exclusive lounge chair will quickly become your new favorite place. The textured upholstery comes in six shades and the button tufting detail completes the design.
The Home Depot
The Home Depot is helping you kick off summer with discounts across indoor and outdoor furniture including up to 44% off patio sets, 40% off mattresses, 35% off bedroom furniture and 30% off living and dining room furniture.
With nine drawers, you don’t just get a dresser that’s 50% off when you buy this piece, you get a hefty piece of bedroom storage. Plus, it comes with a three-year warranty and the rest of the Home Decorators Collection is on sale, including a matching bed and nightstand.
This seven-piece dining set is just waiting for all of the good food and memories to be shared around it. The tables and chairs are made from all-weather resin wicker and rust-resistant aluminum while the pillows are mold- and mildew-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about what weather comes your way.
Lowe’s
Check out the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale for everything for DIY and home improvement — and a ton of major furniture deals.
We don’t just love this seven-piece rattan set because it’s $1,221 off until May 24 (although that did catch our eye). But its rust-proof metal frame makes it ultra-durable for seasons to come.
If you’re looking for a Murphy bed, this sleek option is currently $800 off, and can help transform any multi-purpose room into a guest bedroom in seconds — but only when you need it to be.
These wicker metal frame dining chairs come with light blue fabric pillows for a pop of color against the dark brown-meets-gray, powder-coated and rust-resistant steel frame.
Overstock
Overstock’s annual Memorial Day Clearance is back with massive savings on more than 500,000 new markdown items. You’ll also find an extra 20% off select area rugs as well as an additional 15% off select mattresses and lighting.
Made from Berkshire solid wood with a natural live edge, this coffee table brings instant charm to your living room, especially at $288 from $542.
If you’re looking for a simple and timeless bar stool, we also love this set of two Salvador Saddle Seat Counter Stools. Each has a curved saddleback seat and a slightly distressed finish.
Wayfair
Wayfair has officially kicked off its annual Memorial Day sale, with discounts of up to 70% off select items through May 30.
You don’t need a ton of outdoor space to still be able to fit maximum seating, thanks to this option’s compact design. The weather- and rust-resistant frame comes in seven color finishes made to withstand UV light and it comes with a two-year warranty.
For sitting outside, we’d choose this set of top-rated Adirondack chairs, which can easily fold up when they aren’t being used.
Society6
Savings are heating up at Society6 with over 50% off sitewide during the brand’s Memorial Day sale. Save money, support diverse creators and upgrade your interiors all at once.
If you’re all about adding pops of color, check out this bold credenza. We’re obsessed with this artist’s vibrant work, and with Society6, her creations are turned into functional pieces for your home.
West Elm
Take up to 60% off select furniture during West Elm’s Memorial Dale sale. Plus, score free shipping on thousands of items.
Ideal for compact spaces, the Ladder Shelf Wall Desk’s freestanding design creates a chic and functional working environment without taking up any extra room.
For a limited time, score this set of two genuine leather chairs with powder-coated iron legs marked down from $849 to as low as $479 (depending on which fabric you pick).
This relaxed rattan rocking chair caught our eye and it would look fab on any porch, deck or patio. All that’s missing is a chilled drink to sip as you relax and rock.
Raymour & Flanigan
Raymour & Flanigan’s Memorial Day sale is on with up to 30% off everything from furniture to mattresses.
Turn your bedroom into your dream oasis with a contemporary four-piece bedroom set that’s available in king and queen sizes. It comes in a two-tone, distressed wire-brushed white finish with charcoal tops for a charming farmhouse feel and has additional pieces in the Shelby collection to shop if you have room for more.
This adjustable standing desk merges a vintage aesthetic and modern functionality with three drawers on each side as well as a large drawer in the center. But where this sleek desk shines is the ability to easily raise and lower it to your comfort throughout the day.