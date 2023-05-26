Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

With Memorial Day sale season officially here, there are a ton of major savings to be had, especially when it comes to furniture. No matter which part of your home you’re looking to spruce up — both indoors and out — Memorial Day 2023 sales have already started and retailers are celebrating the long holiday weekend with some sizzling savings.

From the living room to the bedroom and the patio to the dining room, shop our favorite finds from top home sites to help get your summer refresh started. Check out our roundup of dozens of retailers below — with everything all in one spot, you can spend more time soaking in the warm weather and less time deal-hunting.

When you shop the Memorial Day sale at Albany Park, you’ll find up to 30% off sofas, sectionals, armchairs and more. Plus, get free shipping on all orders. The popular retailer has plenty of great deals on sleek furniture that’s easy to put together and is delivered in apartment-friendly, space-conscious boxes.

Shop Allform’s Memorial Day sale and score 20% off sitewide (along with free no-contact delivery) with the code MDS20 during the brand’s biggest sale of the year. Allform is known for its high-quality and sustainable modular designs that are made in America.

3-Seat Sofa Allform One of Allform’s bestsellers, the 3-Seat Sofa comes in seven fabrics and two leather colors to pick from. It ships for free in 7 to 10 business days and perfectly pairs with an armchair and of course a matching ottoman. $2,369 $1,895 at Allform 4-Seat Sofa With Double Chaise Allform This modular design is also an Allform bestseller. Not only does this four-seater come with a 100-day trial, like the rest of Allform’s furniture, but also it has a movable chaise that can go on either side. $3,806 $3,045 at Allform

The more you shop, the more you save during Apt2B’s Memorial Day sale. Here’s the deal: Get 20% off sitewide, 25% off orders $3,999-plus, 30% off $5,499-plus and 35% off orders $6,499-plus or more during the brand’s biggest sale ever.

Now through May 29, save up to 30% on more than 500 great finds across living rooms, bedrooms, outdoors and more during Article’s Memorial Day furniture sale.

Sven Article For a limited time, you can snag this 72-inch Instagram-famous sofa for $899. Two bolster pillows (they come included) and tufted bench seat detailing complete the midcentury modern look. $1,299 $899 at Article

Head over to Burrow’s Memorial Day sale for up to 60% off sitewide savings on everything from elegant sectionals to sleek bedroom sets and office solutions.

Get your interior summer upgrades started now during Brentwood Home’s Memorial Day sale. Now through May 30, you’ll save 10% off everything, starting from $240 off mattresses, $250 off adjustable bases and more.

Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress Brentwood Home Transform the way you sleep by swapping out your old mattress for something new. Right now, you can get this Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress for 10% off. It’s made from GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, cooling gel and 2,700 coils with supportive foam. $1,839 $1,655 (queen) at Brentwood Home

As temperatures start to heat up, so do the sales at Edloe Finch. Save up to 25% on select bestsellers during this Memorial Day event.

Score 30% off all sectionals during Floyd’s Memorial Day sale, as well as up to 30% off everything else sitewide.

Hayneedle is helping to give your space — both indoors and out — a refresh before summer with up to 50% off sale items.

Through May 29, you’ll find bestsellers up to 45% off during Joybird’s Memorial Day sale event. Plus, shop sitewide savings 35% off.

Whether you’re getting ready for some upcoming entertaining or are just looking to upgrade your living space with some new comfy extra seating, take advantage of Lovesac’s Memorial Day sale. Visit Lovesac and score 25% sitewide (and 30% off bundles).

Sactional Lovesac For all of your cozy needs, meet the Sactional. This customizable sectional can be personalized with a variety of options from fabrics and arm style to configuration and fill. Plus, don’t forget about tech. You can add StealthTech, an integrated wireless charging and immersive surround sound system built into your sofa. $4,710 From $4,239 at Lovesac

Get your outdoor spaces ready for long days and late nights with Neighbor’s Memorial Day sale. Save 15% sitewide with the code MEMORIAL15 and enjoy your pieces for years to come.

Haven Sectional Neighbor This bestselling teak outdoor sectional is 15% off with the code MEMORIAL15. The modern four-piece design can be configured in five different ways depending on what best fits your outdoor needs, and you can customize the hue of the life-proof Sunbrella fabric. $4,000 $2,300 at Neighbor Haven Dining Set Neighbor Another popular find from Neighbor is the Haven Dining Set, and it’s now also 15% off with code MEMORIAL15, but only for a limited time. This nine-piece set is made with solid, sustainable teak and stainless steel hardware to prevent corrosion. $6,300 $5,355 at Neighbor

Save up to 30% on chic outdoor furniture during Outer’s Memorial Day sale, now through May 31.

Brown Wicker Outdoor Sofa With Armless Chairs Outer Show your outdoor space some love with this five-seater that’s 30% off right now during Outer’s Memorial Day Overstock event. Made from all-weather wicker with memory foam cushions, this modular design furniture was built to last — and then be rearranged for years to come however you’d like it. $6,950 $4,865 at Outer

From furniture and mattresses to decor and kids’ items, Ashley Furniture has something for each need in every category. And during the retailer’s Memorial Day Sale, you can save up to 50% on spotlight deals for a limited time.

West Lounge Chair Ashley Furniture Whether you’re looking for the perfect accent chair to complete your room or just a new spot to cuddle up and read, this online-exclusive lounge chair will quickly become your new favorite place. The textured upholstery comes in six shades and the button tufting detail completes the design. $369 $240 at Ashley Furniture

The Home Depot is helping you kick off summer with discounts across indoor and outdoor furniture including up to 44% off patio sets, 40% off mattresses, 35% off bedroom furniture and 30% off living and dining room furniture.

Check out the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale for everything for DIY and home improvement — and a ton of major furniture deals.

Overstock’s annual Memorial Day Clearance is back with massive savings on more than 500,000 new markdown items. You’ll also find an extra 20% off select area rugs as well as an additional 15% off select mattresses and lighting.

Wayfair has officially kicked off its annual Memorial Day sale, with discounts of up to 70% off select items through May 30.

Savings are heating up at Society6 with over 50% off sitewide during the brand’s Memorial Day sale. Save money, support diverse creators and upgrade your interiors all at once.

EttaVee Brushstroke No.126 Credenza Society6 If you’re all about adding pops of color, check out this bold credenza. We’re obsessed with this artist’s vibrant work, and with Society6, her creations are turned into functional pieces for your home. $1,152 $1,127 at Society6

Take up to 60% off select furniture during West Elm’s Memorial Dale sale. Plus, score free shipping on thousands of items.

Raymour & Flanigan’s Memorial Day sale is on with up to 30% off everything from furniture to mattresses.