We found Memorial Day deals on activewear, footwear and summer wardrobe necessities from brands like Nordstrom, Everlane, Allbirds, Adidas and many more.

Shop Adidas’ May sale and score up to 40% off everything from bestselling running shoes and slides to swimwear for the entire family.

Shop this Underscored-favorite brand at up to 40% off a ton of men’s and women’s footwear styles through the end of May.

Men's Tree Flyers Allbirds REI With a breathable eucalyptus tree upper and bio-based foam midsole, the lightweight Tree Flyers are bouncy, breezy and still supportive. $160 $89 at Allbirds

American Eagle is spreading the sunshine right now with up to 70% off almost everything — even new arrivals.

Aerie is ready to make a splash with Memorial Day savings now through May 31. Get up to 70% off the AE Collection (including clearance), 40% off the Aerie Collection and more.

Get 25% off nearly everything sitewide during Columbia’s Memorial Day sale, now until May 29. The outdoor brand has thousands of savings across men, women, kids and accessories.

DSW’s Friends and Family sale means savings of 25% off sitewide for DSW VIP members with the code FRIENDLY25.

Ugg Leisure Scuff II Slipper DSW These classic men’s house slippers are lined with 80% upcycled wool and have a foam footbed with a suede upper. $75 $41 at DSW

Eddie Bauer is giving shoppers 50% off select items as well as an extra 50% off clearance with the code CAMPING50 during its Memorial Day sale.

Score up to 70% off during Everlane’s Memorial Day sale, including deals on summer-ready dresses, swimsuits, jeans, tanks, tops and shorts.

It’s all about savings right now at the Gap during its range of Memorial Day sales across categories. From now until May 30, you can get: 60% off dresses, tees, tanks and shorts, $10 gap logo tees, 40% off the rest of your purchase (with some exclusions) and then an extra 10% off.

During J.Crew’s Long Weekend event, you can score 40% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale styles with the code WEEKEND.

Dauphinette X J.Crew Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit in Red Blooms J. Crew Bring some color and personality to the water with this limited-edition spring capsule made in collaboration with Dauphinette. It has ruched sides, tie details and a cheerful floral print and is made from recycled materials. $148 $59 at J.Crew

Give your wardrobe a summer refresh while taking advantage of Jenni Kayne’s Memorial Day sale and get 20% off with the code MDWEVENT through May 29.

Crochet Raffia Sun Hat Jenni Kayne For a limited time, get this best-selling woven raffia sun hat on sale for 20% off. Available in two colors, the woven crochet texture adds style and coverage to your summer outfit. $175 $140 at Jenni Kayne

The countdown to summer is on and Madewell is helping you get ready with 30% off your purchase using code WARMUP at checkout.

During the Macy’s Memorial Day Sale, take 25 to 40% off women, men and kids’ clothes and jewelry, handbags and furniture. You can also get an extra 20% off select sale and clearance items with the code MEMDAY.

Save up to 40% on select clothes, shoes and accessories for the entire family at Nike. Plus, select clearance items are discounted even more and free member shipping is available for orders of $50 or more.

Nordstrom’s Half-Year Sale is here in time for the Memorial Day day fun, so shop now for up to 60% off markdowns across departments.

For a limited time, take 30% off select styles during Outdoor Voices’ Summer Favorites sale.

Take advantage of Parade’s Memorial Day savings and shop 30% off sitewide, 40% off orders $120 or more and up to 70% off clearance.

Perry Ellis is offering shoppers an extra 25% off hundreds of men’s apparel items during its Memorial Day sale event.

Shoppers can save up to 40% off Reebok’s sale section, plus sitewide savings on footwear, apparel and more — get up to 50% off when you spend $250 and use code MEMORIALDAY.

Reebok Nano X2 Women's Training Shoes Reebok With a lightweight woven upper and rubber outsole that still offers cushion as you hit the pavement during your runs, these shoes can be both practical for training and stylish for heading out post-workout. $140 $80 at Reebok

Get up to 50% off sale items from Spanx — from bestselling leggings and activewear to clothing and bras.

Enjoy up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off when you spend $150 or more, now through May 29.

Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra ThirdLove Melt into the comfort of wireless support in this nylon and spandex bra with adjustable straps and removable foam cups. $50 $29 at ThirdLove

Shop Under Armour’s Memorial Day sale and get up to 50% off select items, plus an additional 30% off sale finds with the code EXTRA30. But the deal doesn’t end there — you also get free shipping and returns on orders of $99 or more.

Shop Universal Standard’s Memorial Day Weekend sale and take advantage of 35% off everything from white denim to bold brights.

Kelsey Denim Jacket Universal Standard Available in five colors from black and white to different blue washes, this is the ultimate versatile stretch denim jacket. $138 $90 at Universal Standard

Check out Urban Outfitters’ Memorial Day sale and shop 40% off sale styles as well as 50% off shorts, tanks and other summer essentials.