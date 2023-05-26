madewell memorial day 2023 clothing fashion deals.jpg
Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

We found Memorial Day deals on activewear, footwear and summer wardrobe necessities from brands like Nordstrom, Everlane, Allbirds, Adidas and many more.

Adidas

Shop Adidas’ May sale and score up to 40% off everything from bestselling running shoes and slides to swimwear for the entire family.

Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Ultraboost Light Running Shoes cnnu.jpg
Adidas

These airy running shoes are made with Adidas’ beloved BOOST foam midsole and Primeknit upper.

$199 $133 at Adidas
Adilette Boost Slides
Adilette Boost Slides cnnu.jpg
Adidas

Get ready for warm days ahead with these sandals made for transitioning from the water to the streets with maximum-cushioned midsoles. 

$65 $46 at Adidas

Allbirds

Shop this Underscored-favorite brand at up to 40% off a ton of men’s and women’s footwear styles through the end of May.

Men's Tree Flyers
Allbirds
Allbirds
REI

With a breathable eucalyptus tree upper and bio-based foam midsole, the lightweight Tree Flyers are bouncy, breezy and still supportive.

$160 $89 at Allbirds

American Eagle

American Eagle is spreading the sunshine right now with up to 70% off almost everything — even new arrivals.

Smocked Cut-Out Mini Dress
ae Smocked Cut-Out Mini Dress cnnu.jpg
American Eagle

Made from a lightweight cotton and linen blend, this little white dress has a smocked bodice, tie back and waist cut-out details.

$50 $35 at American Eagle
One Shoulder Bodysuit
ae One Shoulder Bodysuit cnnu.jpg
American Eagle

Whether you’re wearing solo or as a base for layering, this one-shoulder bodysuit gives a playful neckline and comes in three colors.

$25 $7 at American Eagle

Aerie

Aerie is ready to make a splash with Memorial Day savings now through May 31. Get up to 70% off the AE Collection (including clearance), 40% off the Aerie Collection and more.

Aerie Crossover High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Aerie Crossover High-Waisted Bikini Bottom cnnu.jpg
Aerie

Save 70% off this crossover high-waisted bikini bottom that’s made from 80% recycled nylon and has UPF 50 sun protection.

$35 $10 at Aerie

Columbia

Get 25% off nearly everything sitewide during Columbia’s Memorial Day sale, now until May 29. The outdoor brand has thousands of savings across men, women, kids and accessories.

Men's PFG Super Backcast Water Short
Men's PFG Super Backcast Water Short cnnu.jpg
Columbia

These quick-drying nylon swim trunks are a relaxed fit with a drawcord waist and have UPF 50 protection for long days in the sun. 

$40 $418 at Columbia
Women's Joy Peak Omni-Heat Infinity Mid-Insulated Hooded Jacket
Women's Joy Peak Omni-Heat Infinity Mid-Insulated Hooded Jacket cnnu.jpg
Columbia

Down-like synthetic insulation and a fleece-lined hood will keep you cozy next winter without weighing you down while the water-resistant exterior will help keep you dry.

$180 From $60 at Columbia
Women's Anytime Casual III Dress
Women's Joy Peak Omni-Heat Infinity Mid-Insulated Hooded Jacket cnnu.jpg cnnu.jpg
Columbia

Help stay protected from the sun in this UPF 50 adventure-ready dress that’s also both stain- and water-resistant.  

$95 $57 at Columbia

DSW

DSW’s Friends and Family sale means savings of 25% off sitewide for DSW VIP members with the code FRIENDLY25.

Ugg Leisure Scuff II Slipper
Ugg Leisure Scuff II Slipper cnnu.jpg
DSW

These classic men’s house slippers are lined with 80% upcycled wool and have a foam footbed with a suede upper. 

$75 $41 at DSW

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer is giving shoppers 50% off select items as well as an extra 50% off clearance with the code CAMPING50 during its Memorial Day sale.

Women's Gate Check Sleeveless Split-Neck Tunic
Women's Gate Check Sleeveless Split-Neck Tunic cnnu.jpg
Eddie Bauer

This split-neck tunic is made from cotton and Tencel lyocell blend so that it’s not just an easy summer top but also one that’s moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant and breathable. 

$40 $20 at Eddie Bauer

Everlane

Score up to 70% off during Everlane’s Memorial Day sale, including deals on summer-ready dresses, swimsuits, jeans, tanks, tops and shorts.

The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank
The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank cnnu.jpg
Everlane

Made from soft GOTS-certified organic cotton, this ’90s-inspired tank will become a staple in your wardrobe with its high back and neckline as well as its super cozy feel. 

$35 $11 at Everlane
The Curvy ’90s Cheeky Jean
The Curvy ’90s Cheeky Jean cnnu.jpg
Everlane

These medium blue wash jeans come in your choice of two lengths and are extra-high rise with a classic straight leg.

$108 $32 at Everlane
The V-Neck One-Piece
The V-Neck One-Piece cnnu.jpg
Everlane

This size-inclusive swimsuit was designed with sustainability in mind and is made with 82% Econyl yarn, a 100% regenerated nylon material created from waste. It has a built-in shelf bra with removable pads and wide straps for extra comfort. 

$108 $32 at Everlane

Gap

It’s all about savings right now at the Gap during its range of Memorial Day sales across categories. From now until May 30, you can get: 60% off dresses, tees, tanks and shorts, $10 gap logo tees, 40% off the rest of your purchase (with some exclusions) and then an extra 10% off.

Ruffle Hem Eyelet Maxi Dress
Ruffle Hem Eyelet Maxi Dress cnnu.jpg
Gap

With a ruffle trim and hem, this button-front cotton eyelet maxi dress is all about the sweet details.

$118 $47 at Gap

J.Crew

During J.Crew’s Long Weekend event, you can score 40% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale styles with the code WEEKEND.

Dauphinette X J.Crew Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit in Red Blooms
Dauphinette X J.Crew Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit in Red Blooms cnnu.jpg
J. Crew

Bring some color and personality to the water with this limited-edition spring capsule made in collaboration with Dauphinette. It has ruched sides, tie details and a cheerful floral print and is made from recycled materials. 

$148 $59 at J.Crew

Jenni Kayne

Give your wardrobe a summer refresh while taking advantage of Jenni Kayne’s Memorial Day sale and get 20% off with the code MDWEVENT through May 29.

Crochet Raffia Sun Hat
Crochet Raffia Sun Hat cnnu.jpg
Jenni Kayne

For a limited time, get this best-selling woven raffia sun hat on sale for 20% off. Available in two colors, the woven crochet texture adds style and coverage to your summer outfit. 

$175 $140 at Jenni Kayne

Madewell

The countdown to summer is on and Madewell is helping you get ready with 30% off your purchase using code WARMUP at checkout.

The Puff Crossbody Bag: Woven Leather Edition
The Puff Crossbody Bag- Woven Leather Edition cnnu.jpg
Madewell

This crossbody bag is made from woven leather and with its removable (and adjustable) shoulder strap, it can also double as a clutch. 

$128 $65 at Madewell

Macy’s

During the Macy’s Memorial Day Sale, take 25 to 40% off women, men and kids’ clothes and jewelry, handbags and furniture. You can also get an extra 20% off select sale and clearance items with the code MEMDAY.

Women's Crest Twin Gore Perforated Slip-On Sneaker
Women's Crest Twin Gore Perforated Slip-On Sneaker cnnu.jpg
Macy's

These slip-on sneakers have perforated leather uppers for ventilation and style as well as memory foam cushioning for maximum comfort. 

$80 $48 at Macy's
La Blanca Women's Sunset Shores Strappy One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
La Blanca Women's Sunset Shores Strappy One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit cnnu.jpg
Macy's

This lined nylon La Blanca one-piece swimsuit has removable cups, an asymmetrical neckline and adjustable straps. 

$130 $65 at Macy's

Nike

Save up to 40% on select clothes, shoes and accessories for the entire family at Nike. Plus, select clearance items are discounted even more and free member shipping is available for orders of $50 or more.

Nike Bliss Luxe
nike bliss luxe cnnu.jpg
Nike

This training dress is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers that create a sustainable material that feels lightweight and stretchy but is also moisture-wicking. Under the outer layer dress is a built-in shelf bra and shorts with a pocket for activities on the go. 

$160 $90 at Nike
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Pullover Hoodie cnnu.jpg
Nike

Available in four colors and made from heavyweight brushed fleece, this pullover hoodie will keep you cozy at 49% off. Plus, you can also score the matching Jordan Brooklyn Fleece pants 44% off right now too.  

$73 $40 at Nike
Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer
Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer cnnu v2.jpg
Nike

Made from sustainable materials, these shoes blend beloved aspects of two other popular models of Nike running shoes: the lightness of Flyknit with the cushioning of Air Max.

$160 $90 at Nike

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Half-Year Sale is here in time for the Memorial Day day fun, so shop now for up to 60% off markdowns across departments.

Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal cnnu.jpg
Nordstrom

Rock these leather sandals with logo medallion and contoured footbed in one of three neutral colors. 

$198 $139 at Nordstrom
Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings
Airlift-High-Waist-Midi-Leggings-ALO
Nordstrom

It’s all about the moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabric and chafe-preventing flatlock seams that make the Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings a favorite. 

$128 $70 at Nordstrom

Outdoor Voices

For a limited time, take 30% off select styles during Outdoor Voices’ Summer Favorites sale.

The Exercise Dress
The Exercise Dress cnnu.jpg
Outdoor Voices

The original Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress boasts built-in shorts with pockets and adjustable straps.

$100 $69 at Outdoor Voices

Parade

Take advantage of Parade’s Memorial Day savings and shop 30% off sitewide, 40% off orders $120 or more and up to 70% off clearance.

Plunge Bralette
Plunge Bralette cnnu.jpg
Parade

This size-inclusive bra is made from a sustainably-sourced silky mesh that’s breathable and supportive. 

$36 $14 at Parade

Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis is offering shoppers an extra 25% off hundreds of men’s apparel items during its Memorial Day sale event.

Slim Fit Non-iron Tech Dress Shirt
Slim Fit Non-iron Tech Dress Shirt cnnu.jpg
Perry Ellis

This slim-fit dress shirt is moisture-wicking, non-iron, machine-washable and has a two-button adjustable cuff. Plus, you can save even more when you stock up — get two shirts for just $80.

$90 $45 at Perry Ellis
Tread Sneaker
Tread Sneaker cnnu.jpg
Perry Ellis

These lightweight, casual kicks have a breathable mesh knit upper and are available in six colors.

$90 $45 at Perry Ellis

Reebok

Shoppers can save up to 40% off Reebok’s sale section, plus sitewide savings on footwear, apparel and more — get up to 50% off when you spend $250 and use code MEMORIALDAY.

Reebok Nano X2 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X2 Women's Training Shoes cnnu.jpg
Reebok

With a lightweight woven upper and rubber outsole that still offers cushion as you hit the pavement during your runs, these shoes can be both practical for training and stylish for heading out post-workout.

$140 $80 at Reebok

Spanx

Get up to 50% off sale items from Spanx — from bestselling leggings and activewear to clothing and bras.

Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Faux Patent Leather Leggings cnnu v2.jpg
Spanx

These best-selling leggings come in three colors and are from a smoothing faux patent leather fabric with a hidden contoured waistband. 

$128 $90 at Spanz
Stretch Twill Shorts
Stretch Twill Shorts cnnu.jpg
Spanx

With these flattering shorts’ pull-on design, you don’t have to worry about snaps, buttons or zippers. They also have a hidden tummy-shaping layer and functional pockets. 

$78 $39 at Spanx

ThirdLove

Enjoy up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off when you spend $150 or more, now through May 29.

Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra
Form Seamless Adjustable Back Wireless Bra cnnu.jpg
ThirdLove

Melt into the comfort of wireless support in this nylon and spandex bra with adjustable straps and removable foam cups. 

$50 $29 at ThirdLove

Under Armour

Shop Under Armour’s Memorial Day sale and get up to 50% off select items, plus an additional 30% off sale finds with the code EXTRA30. But the deal doesn’t end there — you also get free shipping and returns on orders of $99 or more.

Women's UA Play Up 3.0 Shorts
Women's UA Play Up 3.0 Shorts cnnu.jpg
Under Armour

With side pockets and anti-pill, moisture-wicking material, these lightweight knit shorts are ready to play as fierce as you want to. 

$25 $13 at Under Armour
Men's UA Launch Printed Shorts
Men's UA Launch Printed Shorts cnnu.jpg
Under Armour

These lightweight running shorts are all about breathability with mesh side panels for extra ventilation and an internal mesh liner to help moisture escape. 

$40 $20 at Under Armour

Universal Standard

Shop Universal Standard’s Memorial Day Weekend sale and take advantage of 35% off everything from white denim to bold brights.

Kelsey Denim Jacket
Kelsey Denim Jacket cnnu.jpg
Universal Standard

Available in five colors from black and white to different blue washes, this is the ultimate versatile stretch denim jacket. 

$138 $90 at Universal Standard

Urban Outfitters

Check out Urban Outfitters’ Memorial Day sale and shop 40% off sale styles as well as 50% off shorts, tanks and other summer essentials.

UO Painted Floral Nylon Swim Short
UO Painted Floral Nylon Swim Short cnnu.jpg
Urban Outfitters

These nylon swim shorts have a 3-inch inseam, two side pockets, an elastic waist and a fun floral print.  

$69 $50 at Urban Outfitters