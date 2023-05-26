Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
We found Memorial Day deals on activewear, footwear and summer wardrobe necessities from brands like Nordstrom, Everlane, Allbirds, Adidas and many more.
Adidas
Shop Adidas’ May sale and score up to 40% off everything from bestselling running shoes and slides to swimwear for the entire family.
These airy running shoes are made with Adidas’ beloved BOOST foam midsole and Primeknit upper.
Get ready for warm days ahead with these sandals made for transitioning from the water to the streets with maximum-cushioned midsoles.
Allbirds
Shop this Underscored-favorite brand at up to 40% off a ton of men’s and women’s footwear styles through the end of May.
With a breathable eucalyptus tree upper and bio-based foam midsole, the lightweight Tree Flyers are bouncy, breezy and still supportive.
American Eagle
American Eagle is spreading the sunshine right now with up to 70% off almost everything — even new arrivals.
Made from a lightweight cotton and linen blend, this little white dress has a smocked bodice, tie back and waist cut-out details.
Whether you’re wearing solo or as a base for layering, this one-shoulder bodysuit gives a playful neckline and comes in three colors.
Aerie
Aerie is ready to make a splash with Memorial Day savings now through May 31. Get up to 70% off the AE Collection (including clearance), 40% off the Aerie Collection and more.
Save 70% off this crossover high-waisted bikini bottom that’s made from 80% recycled nylon and has UPF 50 sun protection.
Columbia
Get 25% off nearly everything sitewide during Columbia’s Memorial Day sale, now until May 29. The outdoor brand has thousands of savings across men, women, kids and accessories.
These quick-drying nylon swim trunks are a relaxed fit with a drawcord waist and have UPF 50 protection for long days in the sun.
Down-like synthetic insulation and a fleece-lined hood will keep you cozy next winter without weighing you down while the water-resistant exterior will help keep you dry.
Help stay protected from the sun in this UPF 50 adventure-ready dress that’s also both stain- and water-resistant.
DSW
DSW’s Friends and Family sale means savings of 25% off sitewide for DSW VIP members with the code FRIENDLY25.
These classic men’s house slippers are lined with 80% upcycled wool and have a foam footbed with a suede upper.
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer is giving shoppers 50% off select items as well as an extra 50% off clearance with the code CAMPING50 during its Memorial Day sale.
This split-neck tunic is made from cotton and Tencel lyocell blend so that it’s not just an easy summer top but also one that’s moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant and breathable.
Everlane
Score up to 70% off during Everlane’s Memorial Day sale, including deals on summer-ready dresses, swimsuits, jeans, tanks, tops and shorts.
Made from soft GOTS-certified organic cotton, this ’90s-inspired tank will become a staple in your wardrobe with its high back and neckline as well as its super cozy feel.
These medium blue wash jeans come in your choice of two lengths and are extra-high rise with a classic straight leg.
This size-inclusive swimsuit was designed with sustainability in mind and is made with 82% Econyl yarn, a 100% regenerated nylon material created from waste. It has a built-in shelf bra with removable pads and wide straps for extra comfort.
Gap
It’s all about savings right now at the Gap during its range of Memorial Day sales across categories. From now until May 30, you can get: 60% off dresses, tees, tanks and shorts, $10 gap logo tees, 40% off the rest of your purchase (with some exclusions) and then an extra 10% off.
With a ruffle trim and hem, this button-front cotton eyelet maxi dress is all about the sweet details.
J.Crew
During J.Crew’s Long Weekend event, you can score 40% off your purchase and an extra 50% off sale styles with the code WEEKEND.
Bring some color and personality to the water with this limited-edition spring capsule made in collaboration with Dauphinette. It has ruched sides, tie details and a cheerful floral print and is made from recycled materials.
Jenni Kayne
Give your wardrobe a summer refresh while taking advantage of Jenni Kayne’s Memorial Day sale and get 20% off with the code MDWEVENT through May 29.
For a limited time, get this best-selling woven raffia sun hat on sale for 20% off. Available in two colors, the woven crochet texture adds style and coverage to your summer outfit.
Madewell
The countdown to summer is on and Madewell is helping you get ready with 30% off your purchase using code WARMUP at checkout.
This crossbody bag is made from woven leather and with its removable (and adjustable) shoulder strap, it can also double as a clutch.
Macy’s
During the Macy’s Memorial Day Sale, take 25 to 40% off women, men and kids’ clothes and jewelry, handbags and furniture. You can also get an extra 20% off select sale and clearance items with the code MEMDAY.
These slip-on sneakers have perforated leather uppers for ventilation and style as well as memory foam cushioning for maximum comfort.
This lined nylon La Blanca one-piece swimsuit has removable cups, an asymmetrical neckline and adjustable straps.
Nike
Save up to 40% on select clothes, shoes and accessories for the entire family at Nike. Plus, select clearance items are discounted even more and free member shipping is available for orders of $50 or more.
This training dress is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers that create a sustainable material that feels lightweight and stretchy but is also moisture-wicking. Under the outer layer dress is a built-in shelf bra and shorts with a pocket for activities on the go.
Available in four colors and made from heavyweight brushed fleece, this pullover hoodie will keep you cozy at 49% off. Plus, you can also score the matching Jordan Brooklyn Fleece pants 44% off right now too.
Made from sustainable materials, these shoes blend beloved aspects of two other popular models of Nike running shoes: the lightness of Flyknit with the cushioning of Air Max.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom’s Half-Year Sale is here in time for the Memorial Day day fun, so shop now for up to 60% off markdowns across departments.
Rock these leather sandals with logo medallion and contoured footbed in one of three neutral colors.
It’s all about the moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabric and chafe-preventing flatlock seams that make the Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings a favorite.
Outdoor Voices
For a limited time, take 30% off select styles during Outdoor Voices’ Summer Favorites sale.
The original Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress boasts built-in shorts with pockets and adjustable straps.
Parade
Take advantage of Parade’s Memorial Day savings and shop 30% off sitewide, 40% off orders $120 or more and up to 70% off clearance.
This size-inclusive bra is made from a sustainably-sourced silky mesh that’s breathable and supportive.
Perry Ellis
Perry Ellis is offering shoppers an extra 25% off hundreds of men’s apparel items during its Memorial Day sale event.
This slim-fit dress shirt is moisture-wicking, non-iron, machine-washable and has a two-button adjustable cuff. Plus, you can save even more when you stock up — get two shirts for just $80.
These lightweight, casual kicks have a breathable mesh knit upper and are available in six colors.
Reebok
Shoppers can save up to 40% off Reebok’s sale section, plus sitewide savings on footwear, apparel and more — get up to 50% off when you spend $250 and use code MEMORIALDAY.
With a lightweight woven upper and rubber outsole that still offers cushion as you hit the pavement during your runs, these shoes can be both practical for training and stylish for heading out post-workout.
Spanx
Get up to 50% off sale items from Spanx — from bestselling leggings and activewear to clothing and bras.
These best-selling leggings come in three colors and are from a smoothing faux patent leather fabric with a hidden contoured waistband.
With these flattering shorts’ pull-on design, you don’t have to worry about snaps, buttons or zippers. They also have a hidden tummy-shaping layer and functional pockets.
ThirdLove
Enjoy up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off when you spend $150 or more, now through May 29.
Melt into the comfort of wireless support in this nylon and spandex bra with adjustable straps and removable foam cups.
Under Armour
Shop Under Armour’s Memorial Day sale and get up to 50% off select items, plus an additional 30% off sale finds with the code EXTRA30. But the deal doesn’t end there — you also get free shipping and returns on orders of $99 or more.
With side pockets and anti-pill, moisture-wicking material, these lightweight knit shorts are ready to play as fierce as you want to.
These lightweight running shorts are all about breathability with mesh side panels for extra ventilation and an internal mesh liner to help moisture escape.
Universal Standard
Shop Universal Standard’s Memorial Day Weekend sale and take advantage of 35% off everything from white denim to bold brights.
Available in five colors from black and white to different blue washes, this is the ultimate versatile stretch denim jacket.
Urban Outfitters
Check out Urban Outfitters’ Memorial Day sale and shop 40% off sale styles as well as 50% off shorts, tanks and other summer essentials.
These nylon swim shorts have a 3-inch inseam, two side pockets, an elastic waist and a fun floral print.