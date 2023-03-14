This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new.

Frequent travelers know that sleep masks can work wonders for solid, uninterrupted ZZZs. Whether you’re on the road or your typical sleep schedule that doesn’t neatly align with sunup and sundown, blocking out the light around your eyes assures a super-dark environment for drift off with ease.

Our favorite sleep mask is super-soft against your skin thanks to its wraparound cotton construction, plus it comes with a handy travel pouch for simple carryon stowage. The ergonomic design of the Mavogel sleep mask contours to your facial shape without abrasion or rubbing — and it has a special bending cartilage design so it tucks up against your nose.

Right now during Sleep Week, you can get a mask for over half off at Amazon, so it’s worth picking up a few at this low price. Choose from the heather gray or black colors (your choice — they’re just a 50-cent difference) for enviable comfort at a deeply discounted price.