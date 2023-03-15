This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on everything you need to sleep better. We’ll be featuring new products and exclusive deals all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new.

If you’re upgrading your bedding during Sleep Week (and with once-in-a-blue-moon deals like these, why wouldn’t you?), don’t let pillows be an afterthought. Your head deserves cloud-like comfort come bed time, and now you can achieve rest for less thanks to an exclusive discount from Brooklinen’s pillow-focused sister brand, Marlow: Now through March 18, use code SLEEPCNN25 for an exclusive 25% off all pillows sitewide.

Brooklinen is one of our go-tos when it comes to sleep — the brand makes our favorite down comforter and the softest linen sheets — so our editors were eager to try Marlow’s offerings when the brand launched back in 2021. To no one’s surprise, we loved the versatility, innovation and comfort of Marlow’s pillows.

So what makes The Pillow so special? It’s designed to work for both those who prefer firmer support and those who like more fluff, thanks to an innovative zipper detail that allows you to customize the firmness of your pillow. Like an expandable suitcase, you can unzip one or both of the zippers to create extra loft (and thus, a flatter pillow), or keep them zipped up for an extra-supportive feel.

Aside from the unique adjustability factor, The Pillow is made with an aerated foam and microfiber interior and antimicrobial exterior that provide ideal airflow for a cooling sleeping experience (looking at you, hot sleepers).

The Pillow is available in two sizes: The Standard regularly retails for $65, measures in at 17.5 inches by 26 inches and weighs 40 ounces, while the King usually costs $85, measures in at 17.5 inches by 36 inches and weighs 50 ounces. Now through March 18, you’ll save 25% on any pillow using code SLEEPCNN25, and if you bundle four pillows, you’ll get 30% off. Marlow also offers 365-day returns and a two-year warranty. Be sure to shop this Sleep Week deal at an Underscored-favorite brand before it expires.