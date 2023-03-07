Mario is one of Nintendo’s core franchises and the plumber’s history will always be ingrained in gaming and pop culture. Select retailers are celebrating Mario Day (March 10) this year by promoting some weeklong great deals on select Mario games and accessories. There’s even a new Nintendo Switch bundle launching for the big day, which is a great jumping-on point for those grabbing Nintendo’s red-hot console for the first time.

Mario Day game deals

The following promotion runs through March 12. You will be able to save $20 on select Mario titles — including many of our picks for the best Nintendo Switch games — and Mario Kart Live Home Circuit will be discounted by $40.

Of the titles listed, here are the top 5 that we’d recommend:

Mario Day console and hardware deals