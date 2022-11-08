Macy’s has long been a one-stop-shop for pretty much everything — especially if you’re looking to get a start on holiday gift shopping. The department store has just kicked off its early Black Friday sale with great deals on men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, as well as homewares and more.

There are more than 11,700 items on sale at Macy’s right now, which is a lot for anyone to go through — so we’ve done the hard work and rounded up our favorite picks. Take a peek below and be sure to shop them before sizes and styles sell out.

Macy’s Black Friday women’s fashion deals

Michael Kors Drapey Crepe Midi Dress $165 $83 at Macy's Macy's This pulled-together shirtdress goes from the office straight into after-work holiday parties, thanks to the crepe fabric and cinched-in waist.

Gold Toe Turn-Cuff Socks, 6-Pack $19 $10 at Macy's Macy's This six-pack of socks is perfect for layering under boots every day of the week, and the gold toe is reinforced for durability during a winter’s worth of walking commutes.

CeCe Polo V-Neck Sweater $79 $40 at Macy's Macy's One of this autumn’s most popular shapes is in a loose, drapey knit — and this number is mega on-sale in a ton of great colors.

Style & Co. Mock-Turtleneck Sweater Dress $60 $30 at Macy's Macy's This ‘60s-inspired dress has pretty sleeves for a little zhuzh on dreary mornings and a cozy knit for cold days in the office. The only hard part? Deciding which of the eight shades you want.

Alfani Turtleneck Poncho Sweater $60 $30 at Macy's Macy's Add a little drama to your holiday sweater collection with the drapey knit and asymmetrical hem of this turtleneck. Even better, you can totally wear leggings under it.

Free People Dinner Party Keyhole Top $68 $34 at Macy's Macy's This ‘00s-inspired top has contrasting florals in one of two colorways for a top that goes from date night to night out in no time.

Bar III Bustier Side-Slit Ruffled-Trim Dress $90 $45 at Macy's Macy's If you have a winter vacation somewhere warmer coming up over the cold months, this dress is the perfect way to get those holiday vibes going a little early.

Macy’s Black Friday men’s fashion deals

Club Room Merino Wool Blend Polo Sweater $75 $25 at Macy's Macy's This sweater is very "Succession" but without an extra zero at the end of that price tag — and it’s super soft, too.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Ready Flex Slim-Fit Suit $395 $100 at Macy's Macy's Pick your color of this sharp go-anywhere suit: navy, blue, charcoal, light gray and black are all on offer for Black Friday in a wide variety of sizes.

Sun + Stone Rocky Slim-Fit Jeans $50 $25 at Macy's Macy's These slim-fit jeans hug the thigh without squeezing it, and have a dark wash that’s great for the festive season’s formal and after-work occasions but great with a white tee on the weekend, too.

Fireside by Dearfoams Broome Scuff $75 $60 at Macy's Macy's These slippers are perfect for first thing in the morning and last thing before bed — and the super-plush lining feels like a cloud, too.

London Fog Coventry Wool-Blend Overcoat $395 $100 at Macy’s Macy's The boxy lines of this coat are all about the ‘90s vibes we’re seeing everywhere these days, and London Fog has made top-quality coats for decades now, making it a win-win for the price.

Macy’s Black Friday kids’ fashion deals

Michael Kors Heavy Weight Stadium Jacket $140 $70 at Macy's Macy's Pink and warm is a win-win for kids and parents, and the faux fur hood trim is pretty glam, too.

First Impressions Quilted Velvet Jacket $38 $15 at Macy's Macy's This quilted velvet jacket will make a statement look on little ones from newborn to 2 years old.

First Impressions Cotton Bodysuits Set $24 $10 at Macy's Macy's This three-pack of rompers is great if you’re stocking up ahead for spring while clothes are on sale — or they’re cute with knit winter leggings and baby cardigans too.

Carter’s Plaid Button-Front Shirt $28 $11 at Macy's Macy's There’s nothing more classic than a plaid button-front for the holidays, and the navy and green tones of this one are perfect from fall to spring.

Nike Toddler Boys Club Pullover and Joggers Set $60 $45 at Macy's Macy's This kids tracksuit is all low-key style — plus a swish of gold on each piece to catch the eye.

Macy’s Black Friday home deals

Anchor Hocking Oven Basics Bakeware Set $72 $25 at Macy's Macy's This starter set for bakeware is perfect for people just starting out in their first place — or as a secondary set for holiday baking this season, so you can get two things in the oven at once when the clock’s ticking.

Marimekko Rosarium Comforter Set $150 $112 at Macy's Macy's The bright florals from this iconic Finnish designer will keep the winter blues away with their cheerful shades of mustard, pink, terracotta and cobalt.

Godinger Jax Highballs $50 $17 at Macy's Macy's Hello, gorgeous cut glass — these highball glasses are perfect for Friday night cocktails or as a beautiful reminder to keep your glass of water topped up throughout the day.

Martha Stewart Collection Bakery Set $118 $59 at Macy's Macy's Keep the flour, sugar and other baking supplies easily at hand this holiday season with this six-piece storage container set with a container for each essential ingredient.

Ink+Ivy Ellipse King Cotton Jacquard Comforter Set $276 From $110 at Macy's Macy's This textured comforter set is perfect for making your room feel restful and relaxed — just pair it with some floaty linens and a plush rug and you’re set for a cozy, serene winter.

Homedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager $100 $80 at Macy's Macy's It’s not a real therapist, no, but this percussion massager will still help you relieve some stress during the time of year when things can get a little, uh, tense.