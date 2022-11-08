Macy’s has long been a one-stop-shop for pretty much everything — especially if you’re looking to get a start on holiday gift shopping. The department store has just kicked off its early Black Friday sale with great deals on men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, as well as homewares and more.
There are more than 11,700 items on sale at Macy’s right now, which is a lot for anyone to go through — so we’ve done the hard work and rounded up our favorite picks. Take a peek below and be sure to shop them before sizes and styles sell out.
Macy’s Black Friday women’s fashion deals
$165 $83 at Macy's
This pulled-together shirtdress goes from the office straight into after-work holiday parties, thanks to the crepe fabric and cinched-in waist.
$19 $10 at Macy's
This six-pack of socks is perfect for layering under boots every day of the week, and the gold toe is reinforced for durability during a winter’s worth of walking commutes.
$79 $40 at Macy's
One of this autumn’s most popular shapes is in a loose, drapey knit — and this number is mega on-sale in a ton of great colors.
$60 $30 at Macy's
This ‘60s-inspired dress has pretty sleeves for a little zhuzh on dreary mornings and a cozy knit for cold days in the office. The only hard part? Deciding which of the eight shades you want.
$60 $30 at Macy's
Add a little drama to your holiday sweater collection with the drapey knit and asymmetrical hem of this turtleneck. Even better, you can totally wear leggings under it.
$68 $34 at Macy's
This ‘00s-inspired top has contrasting florals in one of two colorways for a top that goes from date night to night out in no time.
$90 $45 at Macy's
If you have a winter vacation somewhere warmer coming up over the cold months, this dress is the perfect way to get those holiday vibes going a little early.
Macy’s Black Friday men’s fashion deals
$75 $25 at Macy's
This sweater is very "Succession" but without an extra zero at the end of that price tag — and it’s super soft, too.
$395 $100 at Macy's
Pick your color of this sharp go-anywhere suit: navy, blue, charcoal, light gray and black are all on offer for Black Friday in a wide variety of sizes.
$50 $25 at Macy's
These slim-fit jeans hug the thigh without squeezing it, and have a dark wash that’s great for the festive season’s formal and after-work occasions but great with a white tee on the weekend, too.
$75 $60 at Macy's
These slippers are perfect for first thing in the morning and last thing before bed — and the super-plush lining feels like a cloud, too.
$395 $100 at Macy’s
The boxy lines of this coat are all about the ‘90s vibes we’re seeing everywhere these days, and London Fog has made top-quality coats for decades now, making it a win-win for the price.
Macy’s Black Friday kids’ fashion deals
$140 $70 at Macy's
Pink and warm is a win-win for kids and parents, and the faux fur hood trim is pretty glam, too.
$38 $15 at Macy's
This quilted velvet jacket will make a statement look on little ones from newborn to 2 years old.
$24 $10 at Macy's
This three-pack of rompers is great if you’re stocking up ahead for spring while clothes are on sale — or they’re cute with knit winter leggings and baby cardigans too.