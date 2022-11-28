macys cm lead
Macy's

Macy’s has long been a one-stop-shop for pretty much everything — especially if you’re looking to get a start on holiday gift shopping. The department store has kicked off its Cyber Monday sale with great deals on men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel, as well as homewares and more.

There are more than 154,000 items on sale at Macy’s right now, which is a lot for anyone to go through — so we’ve done the hard work and rounded up our favorite picks. Take a peek below and be sure to shop them before sizes and styles sell out.

Macy’s Cyber Monday women’s fashion deals

Michael Kors Drapey Crepe Midi Dress
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.11.14 PM.png
Macy's
This pulled-together shirtdress goes from the office straight into after-work holiday parties, thanks to the crepe fabric and cinched-in waist.
$165 $83 at Macy's
Gold Toe Turn-Cuff Socks, 6-Pack
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.11.21 PM.png
Macy's
This six-pack of socks is perfect for layering under boots every day of the week, and the gold toe is reinforced for durability during a winter’s worth of walking commutes.
$19 $10 at Macy's
CeCe Polo V-Neck Sweater
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.11.28 PM.png
Macy's
One of this autumn’s most popular shapes is in a loose, drapey knit — and this number is mega on-sale in a ton of great colors.
$79 $40 at Macy's
Style & Co. Mock-Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.11.36 PM.png
Macy's
This ‘60s-inspired dress has pretty sleeves for a little zhuzh on dreary mornings and a cozy knit for cold days in the office. The only hard part? Deciding which of the eight shades you want.
$60 $30 at Macy's
Alfani Turtleneck Poncho Sweater
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.11.59 PM.png
Macy's
Add a little drama to your holiday sweater collection with the drapey knit and asymmetrical hem of this turtleneck. Even better, you can totally wear leggings under it.
$60 $30 at Macy's
Bar III Bustier Side-Slit Ruffled-Trim Dress
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.12.45 PM.png
Macy's
If you have a winter vacation somewhere warmer coming up over the cold months, this dress is the perfect way to get those holiday vibes going a little early.
$90 $45 at Macy's
Michael Kors Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Macy's

Start preparing for the cold now with this very fashionable — yet warm — puffer coat. And with five different color options, you can truly stand out this winter.

$280 $112 at Macy's
Charter Club Cotton Pajama Set
Macy's

Get into bed cozy with this pajama set, which includes a long-sleeve t-shirt and fun printed bottoms.

$50 $18 at Macy's
Adidas Logo Fleece Sweatshirt Hoodie
Macy's

If you are heading to the mountains and looking to sit by the fire, this hoodie can be your go-to for the entire weekend. Made of soft fleece fabric, you'll be nice and cozy all winter long.

$55 $30 at Macy's

Macy’s Cyber Monday men’s fashion deals

Sun + Stone Rocky Slim-Fit Jeans
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.13.37 PM.png
Macy's
These slim-fit jeans hug the thigh without squeezing it, and have a dark wash that’s great for the festive season’s formal and after-work occasions but great with a white tee on the weekend, too.
$50 $25 at Macy's
Fireside by Dearfoams Broome Scuff
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.13.50 PM.png
Macy's
These slippers are perfect for first thing in the morning and last thing before bed — and the super-plush lining feels like a cloud, too.
$75 $50 at Macy's
London Fog Coventry Wool-Blend Overcoat
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.14.03 PM.png
Macy's
The boxy lines of this coat are all about the ‘90s vibes we’re seeing everywhere these days, and London Fog has made top-quality coats for decades now, making it a win-win for the price.
$395 $100 at Macy's
Club Room Merino Wool Blend Polo Sweater
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.13.01 PM.png
Macy's
This sweater is very "Succession" but without an extra zero at the end of that price tag — and it’s super soft, too.
$75 $25 at Macy's
Timberland 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boots
Macy's

Perfect for yard work, a night out or even your every day footwear, these classic waterproof boots will hold up for years to come — while ensuring your feet are kept fully dry.

$210 $168 at Macy's
Club Room Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Macy's

This cashmere sweaters is the perfect gift for all the men on your holiday gift giving list. And with eight different color options, you can stock up your closet to have a different look daily.

$149 $50 at Macy's
Champion Powerblend Fleece Joggers
Macy's

Not going into the office most days and need some comfy bottoms? The brush fleece will keep your legs soft all day while sitting in your at-home office chair.

$45 $23 at Macy's
Club Room Cable Knit Quarter-Zip Cotton Sweater
Macy's

This classic cable knit sweater is a perfect option for your next evening out — whether its date night, a holiday party or your family gathering, you'll look your best. And best of all, the sweater is machine washable.

$65 $25 at Macy's

Macy’s Cyber Monday kids’ fashion deals

Michael Kors Heavy Weight Stadium Jacket
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.17.05 PM.png
Macy's
Pink and warm is a win-win for kids and parents, and the faux fur hood trim is pretty glam, too.
$140 $70 at Macy's
First Impressions Quilted Velvet Jacket
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.17.32 PM.png
Macy's
This quilted velvet jacket will make a statement look on little ones from newborn to 2 years old.
$38 $15 at Macy's
Rare Editions Toddler Girls Glitter Lace Dress With Scallop Hem
Macy's

Be the hit of the holiday party this year with this adorable red lace dress.

$84 $34 at Macy's
Nike Big Kids Air Max 2021 Casual Shoes
Macy's

Kids feet growing faster than you'd like? If so, snag these Nike shoes at an incredible price point.

$140 $50 at Macy's

Macy’s Cyber Monday home deals

Godinger Jax Highballs
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.18.48 PM.png
Macy's
Hello, gorgeous cut glass — these highball glasses are perfect for Friday night cocktails or as a beautiful reminder to keep your glass of water topped up throughout the day.
$50 $17 at Macy's
Homedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.19.50 PM.png
Macy's
It’s not a real therapist, no, but this percussion massager will still help you relieve some stress during the time of year when things can get a little, uh, tense.
$100 $60 at Macy's
Macy’s Sure Fit Velvet Pet Sofa Slipcover
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.20.07 PM.png
Macy's
If your dog has won the battle over who gets dibs on the couch, this slipcover at least protects your upholstery from the worst of it — and looks really cute layered up with velvet sofas, too.
$209 $146 at Macy's
Marimekko Rosarium Comforter Set
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.18.36 PM.png
Macy's
The bright florals from this iconic Finnish designer will keep the winter blues away with their cheerful shades of mustard, pink, terracotta and cobalt.
$150 $75 at Macy's
Samsonite Spin Tech 5 20-Inch Carry-on Spinner
Macy's

Traveling soon? This Samsonite hardside carry-on luggage is lightweight, expands a full inch, has 8 spinner wheels and offers a 10-year warranty.

$320 $128 at Macy's
Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set
Macy's

With this 13-piece set, from utensils to cooking pans, you'll have everything you need for your kitchen.

$120 $30 at Macy's
Villeroy & Boch New Wave 30-Piece Dinnerware Set
Macy's

Upgrade your dinnerware with this beautiful contemporary style set. With enough pieces to serve six, the set includes a dinner plate, salad plate, soup bowl, tea cup and tea saucer.

$760 $300 at Macy's