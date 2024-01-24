Whether you’re looking to invest in a single accent furniture piece or give your space a complete facelift, there’s no denying that furniture shopping can feel like a very big deal. Thankfully, Macy’s Big Home Sale — live now until Feb. 14 — is full of next-level discounts of up to 65% on everything you could ever want to make an impact on your space from top brands like Nespresso, Le Creuset and Ugg. What can you expect? Think bed and bath necessities, kitchen essentials to help fulfill your resolution to cook at home more and living room furniture to make entertaining in the warmth of your home a total breeze. If you’re not sure where to start, we found the very best deals to shop at Macy’s Big Home Sale, so all that’s left for you to do is add to (bar)cart. Kitchen deals Le Creuset 2.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Between the perfectly even heat distribution we noted in testing and its durability that’ll last generations of home cooks, this kitchen staple will make you even more proud to put dinner on the table. $290 $180 at Macy's Tivie 8-Piece Dining Set Save over $1,100 on this eight-piece dining set fit for a royal family. It comes with a solid acacia and acacia veneer table, six stone-hued chairs and a modern bench. $3,859 $2,719 at Macy's Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine With Aeroccino Milk Frother Our all-time favorite single-serve coffee maker serves up the perfect cup every time thanks to its convenient use of both coffee and espresso capsules, its sleek and intuitive design and a built-in frother for a barista-worthy touch. $250 $188 at Macy's T-Fal Culinaire Nonstick Aluminum 16-Piece Cookware Set From non-stick fry pans to pressure cookers, T-Fal makes some of our go-to cookware. With this 16-piece set, you get to try a little bit of everything with complete ease and convenience, thanks to its Pro-Glide food release and Thermo-Spot preheating technologies. $220 $100 at Macy's Ninja Blast Portable Blender Whipping up nutritious and delicious smoothies has never been easier with our favorite portable blender boasting an 18-ounce capacity, a cordless and portable design and several cool colorways that are totally giftable. $60 $55 at Macy's Bedroom deals Gatlin 6-Drawer Chest Looking to take advantage of vertical space? This rustic and versatile chest with a whopping six drawers and removable felt liners will keep your bedroom nice and organized. $1200 $849 at Macy's Brandon Storage Queen Platform Bed This queen bed has so much going for it, from its generous storage space for both your clothing and display-worthy items to its platform construction that omits the need for a box spring. $1,049 $755 at Macy's Sealy Posturepedic Silver Pine 15-Inch Medium Euro Top Mattress, Queen Macy’s very best-selling discounted mattress is now over half off, and you’re going to want to grab it for its cooling and contouring gel memory foam, heavy-duty coils to reduce motion transfer and compatibility with adjustable bed frames. $2,094 $947 at Macy's Bokser Home 100% French Linen Sheet Set, Full We’re huge linen sheet fans here at Underscored, so if you’re looking to envelop your tired body in a luxurious set at a significant discount, you’ve met your match in this option sourced from the flax fields of Normandy, France. $250 $200 at Macy's Ugg Basia 3-Piece Comforter Set, King We know and love them for their boots, and with this three-piece comforter set that comes with two pillow shams, we now get to sink our whole bodies into the magical comfort that is Ugg fabric on a nightly basis. $230 $161 at Macy's Bathroom deals American Soft Linen 100% Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Towel Set Turkish cotton is the golden standard when it comes to bath towels for its unmatched softness and absorption. Make getting out of the shower far less of a daunting experience with this lightweight set available in 15 colors to suit your space. $82 $59 at Macy's Lacoste Logo Patch 100% Cotton Pique Bath Robe No at-home spa day is complete without a robe, so be sure to invest in this cotton-belted and pocketed number for a serious discount to guarantee well-deserved pampering and comfort. $100 $40 at Macy's Better Trends Ruffle Bath Rug Whether you’re looking to add a festive touch to your bathroom ahead of Valentine’s Day or you’re looking to feel the love year-round, this heart-shaped bath mat with a lovely ruffled trim is as sweet for your feet as it gets. $67 $48 at Macy's Costway Bathroom Organizer Cupboard Costway’s cost-effective linen tower solution, featuring two shelves and a drawer, will ensure your bath towels and cleaning supplies are always organized and within easy reach. $95 $85 at Macy's Lavender and Sage 3-Piece Bath Accessory Set Take control of your bathroom countertops with this neutral-toned accessory set to store your hand soap, lotion, cotton pads and more. Set on a decorative tray, it’ll also keep your counters sparkling clean. $50 $20 at Macy's Living room deals Sobro Smart Storage Coffee Table With Refrigerated Drawer File this under one of the coolest things your four walls will ever see: a smart coffee table with built-in refrigeration for chilled beverages ready to go. It also boasts several outlets and ports to charge up your devices, Bluetooth speakers to keep the party going and LED lighting for ample visibility. $1,699 $1,099 at Macy's Jenselle Curved Fabric Estate Sofa The curved silhouette of this sofa lends your living room a true air of elegance, while the on-trend faux sherpa upholstery will keep you cozy for hours of binge-watching. $2,199 $1,399 at Macy's Battilo Luxury Tipped Faux Fur Throw Looking to add the mob wife aesthetic to your living space? Don’t miss this deal on a luxurious faux fur throw with a fleece interior to drape effortlessly over the arms of your couch — or over your own shoulders on a chilly day. $196 $78 at Macy's Kendrah Fabric Swivel Chair With Recessed Arms For a seating option so comfortable you won’t want to get up, be sure to add this plush upholstered swivel chair to your reading nook or TV room — now available at an unbeatable discount. $1,429 $899 at Macy's Pillow Perfect Velvet Flange Decorative Pillow Refresh your space without having to move any bulky furniture. Boasting a metallic velvet fabric with a matte trim, this accent lumbar pillow — now half off — is as fashionable as it is functional. $74 $37 at Macy's