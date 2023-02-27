The latest 14-inch MacBook Pro is our favorite high-end laptop, offering blistering performance and plenty of ports for folks who need to get serious work done. But with a starting price of $1,999, all that speed doesn’t come cheap. Fortunately, you can shave a few hundred bucks off of its steep price in one of the first major sales we’ve seen on Apple’s new powerhouse.

Lowest Price MacBook Pro (14-Inch, 2023) The best high-end laptop Amazon The MacBook Pro is our favorite high-end laptop, thanks to its stellar performance and design, and it's available for its first major discount right now. $1,999 $1,799 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo is currently offering the 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,799, which is a $200 savings and the lowest price we’ve seen on this model that just launched last month. This sale price is exclusive to the starting configuration, which gets you a powerful 10-core M2 Pro processor, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD for storage.

In our MacBook Pro 14-inch review, we found Apple’s latest premium notebook to be the fastest laptop we’ve ever tested by nearly every metric. It blazed through our daily workload and could handle graphically demanding games without a hitch, all while delivering enough battery life to last through a workday. And unlike Apple’s older and cheaper notebooks, the new MacBook Pro comes loaded with ports, making it easy to do things like connect to multiple monitors or load up photos from your SD card without having to pick up a separate USB-C hub. Just note that this is virtually the same MacBook Pro that Apple launched in 2021 but with faster speeds, so owners of that model can hold off for now.

But for everyone else in the market for the most powerful MacBook out there, this is a rare sale on a just-released product that’s worth grabbing before it’s gone.