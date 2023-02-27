lunya paid lead
Lunya’s glam loungewear and luxe at-home separates are made for unwinding at home like a queen. Right now you can save on some of the brand’s coveted silks, thanks to a two-day Silk Sale happening now. Take 26% off select washable silk styles — you’ll find discounts on everything from robes to sleep masks to limited-edition sets.

Styles are likely to sell out fast and the sale ends Feb. 28, so don’t wait to add your selections to your cart. Read on for our favorite picks from the sale below — and then get shopping before your faves sell out.

Washable Silk Pearl Cutout Dress
Washable Silk Pearl Cutout Dress Lunya
This form-fitting dress epitomizes the ethos of Lunya’s silk collection: It’s as perfectly suited for the sofa as it is a candlelit dinner, with subtle luxury and the added benefit of being 100% machine-washable.

$248 $184 at Lunya
Washable Silk Classic Scrunchie
Washable Silk Classic Scrunchie Lunya
The perfect thing for pulling back your Sunday ponytail or bun with style, this neutral-toned silk scrunchie goes perfectly with all the white, cream and beige sweats in your wardrobe this season. 

$24 $17 at Lunya
Washable Silk Tank Set
Washable Silk Tank Set Lunya
Ideal for hot sleepers, this update to the brand’s bestselling set offers thoughtfully designed details like a silk band to prevent straps from slipping.

$188 $139 at Lunya
Washable Silk Short Robe
Washable Silk Short Robe Lunya
With a relaxed fit that’s perfect for lounging or layering, this limited-edition print recalls the flora of hot summer days.

$248 $184 at Lunya
Washable Silk Racer Dress
Washable Silk Racer Dress Lunya
This mid-length dress is like wearing a T-shirt that just happens to cover all the necessary parts — and features a thigh-high slit and sleeveless design to keep it sexy after sundown too.

$248 $184 at Lunya