Lululemon knows that a good workout can help boost some endorphins, and to help shed light on mental health, the store has teamed up with advocacy-focused fashion and lifestyle brand Madhappy to release a limited-time collection.

The good news? The pieces are currently available to shop, all over on Lululemon’s website. The bad news? Styles and sizes are already selling out fast, so you’re going to want to get shopping.

The collab includes T-shirts, cropped tank tops, smoothly color-splotched shorts, longline bras, packable running jackets, half-zips and accessories like water bottles, sling bags and a yoga mat. Men’s clothing starts at $68 for running T-shirts, and the women’s collection starts at $54 for the cropped tank.

