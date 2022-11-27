BFCM-2022_Lead-lululemon
Lululemon

There’s a plethora of Cyber Monday sales going on, but Lululemon’s event marks one of the best times of the year to save big on its famous workout leggings, jackets, office-ready trousers (yes, really) and more. Whether you’re buying for yourself or someone on your list, now’s a great time to take advantage of these can’t-miss deals.

Read on for our favorite picks from the Cyber Monday sale — and then get shopping before your sizes disappear.

Lululemon Cyber Monday women’s clothing deals

If you’re buying to check something off your gift list for the woman in your life, these Lululemon Cyber Monday deals are a great opportunity to snag something on sale.

Define Jacket Luon
Boxy workout jackets not your thing? Welcome to the polar opposite. This training jacket is made with technical fabric for activity and a ton of softness for downtime, plus the seaming and fit of the jacket contour your upper half. 

$118 From $49 at Lululemon
Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25-Inch
Starting at $99 off their original price, these fast-drying leggings are perfect for high-intensity workouts. Grab a pair — or two or three — before these sell out.

$128 From $29 at Lululemon
​​Scuba Oversized Fleece Funnel-Neck Half-Zip Long
If boxy fits are your thing, this fuzzy half-zip is right up your alley. The great thing about Lululemon is the company doesn’t pretend we’re going to wear oversized sweatshirts with jeans: This sweatshirt has extra length to be worn over leggings and bike shorts. (If you’re unsure on size, go up.)

$168 $119 at Lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Crew
The right option is always oversized on cozy weekends, and this made-for-leggings sweatshirt has the roomy fit and over-the-bum length you need.

$108 From $59 at Lululemon
It's Rulu Run Cropped Half Zip
Layer up for winter runs with this cropped half-zip, which is the perfect weight for a gilet or jacket overtop.

$108 $74 at Lululemon
Align T-Shirt
underscored lululemonbf lululemon Align T-Shirt
Grab a matching Align set to feel like you're wearing nothing at all in your next workout. The collection — including the shorts below, which are also on sale — are both weightless and soft. Available in 26 colors in designs, this T-shirt is a great addition to any wardrobe.

$68 From $29 at Lululemon
Align High-Rise Short 6-Inch
​​lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6-Inch
Blooms against black cheer up your usual bike-style workout shorts, but 12 other vivid colors and patterns are also available to switch up your gym outfits. 

$58 From $19 at Lululemon
Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25-Inch
Power Thru High-Rise Tight 25-Inch
Add this pair of leggings to your collection. Available in 20 colors and designs, this set is available from size 0 to 20.

$128 From $69 at Lululemon
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
This cropped, ribbed tank top is made for all your studio training sessions, from an afternoon sesh with the weights to a spin class on your go-to bike.

$58 From $29 at Lululemon
Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt
Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt
Whether you're running or running to the tennis courts, this skirt is a simple yet cute option. Plus, it's available in 13 colors and designs, so you can pair it with any top.

$78 From $39 at Lululemon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25-Inch Luon
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25-inch Luon
Lululemon’s most famous yoga-and-sofa tights are part of the sale, but sizes are selling out fast — so grab a pair or two while the discount’s still good.

$98 $59 at Lululemon
Lightweight High-Neck Yoga Tank Top
Lightweight High-Neck Yoga Tank Top
This stylish yoga top has a high neck for coverage during each asana and offers light support for A/B cups.

$72 $49 at Lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Online Only
Add some flare to your cart with these super-high-rise yoga pants that are perfect for a workout or lounging around the house. Plus, there's a pocket at the back for holding essentials like cards, keys and your phone.

$118 From $69 at Lululemon
Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe
Blissfeel Women's Running Shoe
Add a new pair of running shoes to your workout wardrobe. Available in 11 color options, these sneakers offer supreme comfort — and for less than $100, they're a steal.

$148 $99 at Lululemon
Energy Longline Bra
Energy Longline Bra
Medium Support, B-D Cups
Medium Support, B-D Cups
This sports bra is extremely versatile. It offers medium support for B through D cups and can be used for a variety of activities from yoga to running and more.

$58 $39 at Lululemon

Lululemon Cyber Monday men’s clothing deals

Lululemon is offering great Cyber Monday sales on clothing for men, too. Here are the best Cyber Monday offers we’re seeing.

Intent Jogger
Intent Jogger Online Only
Perfectly named for when you throw these on intending to do yoga but wind up on the sofa instead, these joggers are as comfy for movement as they are for lounging.

$108 $79 at Lululemon
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt 2.0
Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless Shirt 2.0
This gym-ready tank gives you maximum flexibility thanks to seamless (chafe-less) construction — and it might even live to see another workout before washing, thanks to Silverescent tech that keeps odor-causing bacteria at bay. 

$68 From $34 at Lululemon
City Sweat Jogger
Available in five colors and designs, this comfortable set of joggers is breathable and extremely soft. They're a staple for anyone, whether you're walking to the gym or running errands.

$118 From $59 at Lululemon
Stretch Cargo Jacket
Stretch Cargo Jacket
This minimalist jacket is one of Lululumon’s top-rated pieces, so at half off, this isn’t a deal to pass up. There’s plenty of storage thanks to the oversized pockets, and it’ll keep you dry in light rain, too.

$198 $99 at Lululemon
Fleece Hiking Zip-Up
Fleece Hiking Zip Up
If your idea of a good weekend is one spent out on the trails, this zip-up from Lululemon is essential for your outdoor rotation. It’s made from water-repellant fabric facing out front and fleece on the back so you have a cozy jacket that keeps the elements out, too. The classic fit offers a little extra room at the chest and waist. 

$168 $99 at Lululemon
ABC Relaxed-Fit Cropped Pant
ABC Relaxed-Fit Cropped Pant Utilitech
Get set for warmer weather with these bestselling trousers, which have everything we love about the brand’s ABC trousers plus a little flash of the ankle at the hem.

$128 From $69 at Lululemon
GridLiner Fleece Hoodie
GridLiner Fleece Hoodie
Sometimes a hoodie gives you all the comfort you need — especially when it's fleece-backed. We love this option because while it's warm and comfortable, it's also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

$148 $79 at Lululemon
Bowline Short 5-Inch Stretch
Bowline Short 5-Inch Stretch Ripstop Online Only
These 5-inch shorts go super casual or can be elevated for evening, depending on the shirt. Plus the length means you get plenty of airflow when it’s hot out — like, say, on that midwinter getaway you have coming up? 

$78 From $39 at Lululemon
Surge Warm Crew
Surge Warm Crew
Your new winter running top, this sweat-wicking shirt is made to keep you warm and also to keep the chills at bay once you hit your stride and things really start heating up.

$98 $59 at Lululemon
Commission Relaxed-Fit Pant 34-Inch
Commission Relaxed-Fit Pant 34-Inch Warpstreme
Not your usual chinos, these dressy trousers are made from Lululemon’s customer-favorite ABC technology (which, we’re serious, stands for "anti-ball-crushing") and are known for making people swear off regular office pants forever.

$128 $79 at Lululemon
The Fundamental T-Shirt
The Fundamental T-Shirt
Whether you’re wearing it to break a sweat or just hang out, this go-everywhere T-shirt is made from abrasion-resistant tech so your shirt looks just as great three months from now as the day you bought it.

$58 From $29 at Lululemon
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Perfect for the golf course or the boardroom, this polo shirt is a multi-functional addition to any wardrobe. We especially love its sweat-wicking technology and four-way stretch.

$88 $49 at Lululemon

Lululemon Cyber Monday accessory deals

From backpacks to bucket hats, Lululemon has also put on sale some of its famous accessories. Here are the best Cyber Monday accessory deals we’re seeing.

Clean Lines Tote Bag 22-Liter
Clean Lines Tote Bag 22-Liter
This tote bag is perfect for running errands around town, heading to your next class or if you're planning a night away from home. It's water-repellent and comes in two colors.

$88 $59 at Lululemon
City Adventurer Backpack 20-Liter
City Adventurer Backpack 20-Liter
Available in seven different colorways, this grownup-but-cool backpack has a separate compartment for shoes and an exterior water bottle pocket for at-hand hydration.

$128 $79 at Lululemon
Lululemon Mirror + Studio Subscription
Lululemon Mirror + Studio Subscription
If you’ve been eyeing this sleek fitness class at home for the past couple of years, now’s the time to grab it. It’s now 50% off for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to $745 — around or less than what you might pay for your gym.

$1,499 $745 at Lululemon
Loop It Up Mat Strap
Loop it Up Mat Strap
This strap will not only keep your favorite mat in place while you're carrying it to class, but also doubles as a device to help you stretch. We love a 2-for-1 tool for less than $15.

$24 $14 at Lululemon
The Mat 5-Millimeter
The Mat 5-Millimeter
Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
Made With FSC-Certified Rubber
Step up your mat game this Cyber Monday. Lululemon's mat, which is available in 16 colors and designs, has a top layer that absorbs moisture during high-intensity workouts.

$98 $89 at Lululemon