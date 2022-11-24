Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
There’s a plethora of Black Friday sales going on, but Lululemon’s event marks one of the best times of the year to save big on its famous workout leggings, jackets, office-ready trousers (yes, really) and more. Whether you’re buying for yourself or someone on your list, now’s a great time to take advantage of these can’t-miss deals.
Read on for our favorite picks from the Black Friday sale — and then get shopping before your sizes disappear.
Lululemon Black Friday women’s clothing deals
If you’re buying to check something off your gift list for the woman in your life, these Lululemon Black Friday deals are a great opportunity to snag something on sale.
Boxy workout jackets not your thing? Welcome to the polar opposite. This training jacket is made with technical fabric for activity and a ton of softness for downtime, plus the seaming and fit of the jacket contours your upper half.
If boxy fits are your thing, this fuzzy half-zip is right up your alley. The great thing about Lululemon is the company doesn’t pretend we’re going to wear oversized sweatshirts with jeans: This sweatshirt has extra length to be worn over leggings and bike shorts. (If you’re unsure on size, go up.)
The right option is always oversized on cozy weekends, and this made-for-leggings sweatshirt has the roomy fit and over-the-bum length you need.
Layer up for winter runs with this cropped half zip, which is the perfect weight for a gilet or jacket overtop.
Blooms against black cheer up your usual bike-style workout shorts, but 12 other vivid colors and patterns are also available to switch up your gym outfits.
This cropped, ribbed tank top is made for all your studio training sessions, from an afternoon sesh with the weights to a spin class on your go-to bike.
Lululemon’s most famous yoga-and-sofa tights are part of the sale, but sizes are selling out fast — so grab a pair or two while the discount’s still good.
This stylish yoga top has a high neck for coverage during each asana and offers light support for A/B cups.
This TikTok-favorite sports hijab doesn’t slip on runs or during workouts, and the material is absorbent and breathable, too.
Lululemon Black Friday men’s clothing deals
Lululemon is offering great Black Friday sales on clothing for men, too. Here are the best Black Friday offers we’re seeing.
Perfectly named for when you throw these on intending to do yoga but wind up on the sofa instead, these joggers are as comfy for movement as they are for lounging.
This gym-ready tank gives you maximum flexibility thanks to seamless (chafe-less) construction — and it might even live to see another workout before washing, thanks to Silverescent tech that keeps odor-causing bacteria at bay.
This minimalist jacket is one of Lululumon’s top-rated pieces, so at half off, this isn’t a deal to pass up. There’s plenty of storage thanks to the oversized pockets, and it’ll keep you dry in light rain, too.
If your idea of a good weekend is one spent out on the trails, this zip-up from Lululemon is essential for your outdoor rotation. It’s made from water-repellant fabric facing out front and fleece on the back so you have a cozy jacket that keeps the elements out, too. The classic fit offers a little extra room at the chest and waist.
Get set for warmer weather with these bestselling trousers, which have everything we love about the brand’s ABC trousers plus a little flash of the ankle at the hem.
These five-inch shorts go super-casual or can be elevated for evening, depending on the shirt. Plus the length means you get plenty of airflow when it’s hot out — like, say, on that midwinter getaway you have coming up?
Your new winter running top, this sweat-wicking shirt is made to keep you warm and also to keep the chills at bay once you hit your stride and things really start heating up.
Not your usual chinos, these dressy trousers are made from Lululemon’s customer-favorite ABC technology (which, we’re serious, stands for "anti-ball-crushing") and are known for making people swear off regular office pants forever.
Whether you’re wearing it to break a sweat or just hang out, this go-everywhere T-shirt is made from abrasion-resistant tech so your shirt looks just as great three months from now as the day you bought it.
Lululemon Black Friday accessory deals
From backpacks to bucket hats, Lululemon has also put on sale some of its famous accessories. Here are the best Black Friday accessory deals we’re seeing.
Throw on this sub-$10 neck gaiter to keep the cold wind off your neck during morning runs.
With enough room for the essentials (keys, wallet, phone), plus a sling for your yoga mat so you can go hands-free, this crossbody totes everything you need to get to class and back.
Available in seven different colorways, this grownup-but-cool backpack has a separate compartment for shoes and an exterior water bottle pocket for at-hand hydration.
Bucket hats are almost certainly going to be in style again this coming summer, so it makes sense to grab one while it’s on sale — or if you’re heading off on a winter vacation before the next warm season. The hats are reversible, so you can get two looks with one accessory, too.
If you’ve been eyeing this sleek fitness class at home for the past couple of years, now’s the time to grab it. It’s now 50% off for Black Friday, bringing the price down to $745 — around or less than what you might pay for your gym.