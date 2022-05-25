Start your Memorial Day celebrations early with stellar savings at Lowe’s. Right now, get up to 50% off patio furniture, 25% off outdoor tools and equipment and 30% off kitchen cabinet projects. Faucets, vanities and showerheads are also marked down, and you’ll score free delivery when you spend $299 or more on major appliances.
Below, check out the best Memorial Days deals from Lowe’s that you can shop right now.
Patio furniture
Glitzhome Black Metal Frame Stationary Dining Chairs with Red Cushioned Seat
$449.99 $404.90 at Lowe’s
Add some elegance to the patio with these metal-framed chairs, featuring powder-coated black frames made from rustproof aluminum.
Walker Edison 7-Piece Patio Dining Set
$1498.33 $1348.50 at Lowe’s
We love this dining set’s unique chevron detailing, as well as the fact that the extendable table has a dedicated slot for an outdoor umbrella.
Veikous White Fabric Hammock with Stand
$129.80 $109.99 at Lowe’s
Lounge the day away on this cushy two-person hammock, featuring quilted, weather-resistant fabric, a detachable pillow and adjustable chains.
Yardistry Natural Stain Wood Gazebo with Aluminum Roof
$3308.06 $2551.35 at Lowe’s
Cedar wood legs and a coffee-toned aluminum roof make this pavilion a stunning addition to the backyard.
Moda Furnishings 7-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Cushions
$2180 $1853 at Lowe’s
With a sofa, loveseat, armchair and two ottomans, this Moda Furnishings set offers seating for the whole family. The tempered glass tabletop is perfect for drinks and snacks, while the rattan frames are built to withstand the elements.
SimplyShade 9-foot Red Solar Powered Patio Umbrella
$198 $178 at Lowe’s
This cheery umbrella will add a pop of color to the patio while shielding you from the midday sun. At night, the umbrella’s solar powered LED lights will create some soft mood lighting.
Veikous 3-Person Outdoor Swing Set
$426.99 $379.99 at Lowe’s
Is there anything more relaxing than a porch swing? Veikous’s highly-rated swing features a thick steel frame that can hold up to 700 pounds, plus a weather-resistant canopy.
Veikous Freestanding Pergola with Canopy
$569.99 $489.99 at Lowe’s
This retractable canopy is crafted from sturdy aluminum to handle stormy and sunny days alike.
Origin 21 Veda Springs 3-Piece Bistro Patio Set
$448 $398 at Lowe’s
This sweet patio set comes with two woven chairs, two UV-resistant cushions and a matching circular table. The chair and table frames are made of steel, making the set both lightweight and durable.
Grills
Char-Griller Super Pro Charcoal Grill
$169 $149 at Lowe’s
This top-rated grill can do it all: sear steaks on the double cast-iron cooking grates, slow cook ribs on the warming tray or close the lid and use it as a smoker.
Char-Broil Performance 5-Burner Gas Grill
$299 $249 at Lowe’s
Char-Broil’s best-selling gas grill features a side burner to keep buns and sauces warm while you cook, a lid-mounted gauge to easily check the temperature and a pull out grease tray that makes clean-up simple.
Pit Boss Pro Series 850 Wood-Pellet Grill
$549 $499 at Lowe’s
This Pit Boss grills offers 850 square inches of cooking space and uses all-natural hardwood fuel for plenty of smoky flavor. It even connects to your smartphone via wifi and bluetooth, granting you more control over cooking temperatures and timing.
Masterbuilt Digital Black Electric Smoker
$279 $229 at Lowe’s
With a digital control panel for cooking temps and times, Masterbuilt makes smoking meats, cheeses or even veggies foolproof. The smoker also comes with a removable drip pan and a water bowl that helps keep food moist.
Blue Rhino Razor 2-Burner Propane Flat Top Grill
$249.99 $149.99 at Lowe’s
Blue Rhino’s griddle grill is great for those without a ton of deck or yard space. Its folding, wheeled base also makes it easy to take with you to tailgates or on camping trips.
Char-Broil Portable Gas Grill
$149 $99 at Lowe’s
Char-Grill’s tabletop grill is another great option for cooking on the go. The compact grill features a porcelain-coated steel lid and fits a 1-pound propane tank.
Bath
Allen + Roth Helena 60-inch White Double Sink Vanity with Carrara Marble Top
$1399 $799 at Lowe’s
Save big on this stunning double vanity, featuring an elegant engineered Carrara marble top, brushed nickel hardware and soft-close drawers. (The single-sink version of this style is also on sale.)
Allen + Roth Magnolia Light Oak Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Carrara Marble Top
$699 $399 at Lowe’s
This farmhouse-style vanity comes with matching wooden knobs and an open lower shelf to keep the bathroom feeling bright and airy.
Style Selections Dolton 24-inch Natural Oak Single Sink Vanity
$499 $279 at Lowe’s
This affordable, minimalist vanity features a natural oak finish and white stone stop, an integrated ceramic sink and tilt-down top drawer.
Delta Keele Spotshield Stainless Single handle Kitchen Faucet
$401.70 $217.06 at Lowe’s
Fingerprints and water spots can make even the chicest of faucets look grungy, which is why Delta uses SpotShield technology to keep its faucets sparkling clean for longer. This faucet also has a 20-inch retractable hose, a 360-degree swivel neck and a lifetime warranty.
Moen Magnetix Graeden Spot Resist Bathtub and Shower Faucet with Valve
$209 $189 at Lowe’s
Upgrade your shower with this best-selling faucet from Moen, which comes in a sleek, brushed nickel finish resists fingerprints.
Moen Lindor Spot Resist 2-handle Widespread WaterSense Faucet
$159 $139 at Lowe’s
This sophisticated faucet features adjustable handle distance to fit most any bathroom sink, while Moen’s Duralock system makes for quick installation.
Appliances
Cosmo 5 Burner Convection Oven and Freestanding Gas Range
$2299.99 $1774.99 at Lowe’s
Serious home chefs will love Cosmo’s elegant range. The convection oven is big enough to cook for a crowd, while the five-burner stovetop offers precise, controlled heat.
Equator Advanced Appliances Black Ventless All-in-One Washer Dryer
$1179 $1061 at Lowe’s
Equator’s dual washer/dryer is a great pick for anyone short on space. It offers eight wash cycles plus venting or ventless drying. Best of all, it solves the frustration of realizing you forgot something after starting a load: the “add-a-sock” option lets you pop additional items in mid-wash.
AKDY Convertible Stainless Steel Wall-Mounted Range Hood with Charcoal Filter
$283.49 $199.99 at Lowe’s
Score a great deal on this sleek stainless steel range hood, featuring three-speed fan control and a dishwasher safe grease filter.
Lawn and garden
Roundup Ready-To-Use Sure Shot Weed and Grass Killer
$26.98 $19.98 at Lowe’s
Roundup can kill unwanted weeds and grass in just three hours without harming nearby plants.
Miracle-Gro All Purpose Garden Soil
$4.58 $2.29 at Lowe’s
Keep your garden healthy through the summer by stocking up on Miracle Gro’s all purpose soil, which feeds plants for up to three months and can also help plants build strong roots.
Scotts Turf Builder All Purpose Weed Control Fertilizer
$68.98 $52.98 at Lowe’s
Scotts Turf Builder will keep your lawn thick, green and free from pesky weeds like dandelion and clover.
Tools and outdoor power equipment
Craftsman V20 Power Tool Combo Kit with Soft Case
$299 $199 at Lowe’s
This combo kit from trusted tool brand Craftsman boasts more than 800 five-star ratings and
comes with everything you need for drilling and fastening.
Craftsman V20 Cordless Weedwacker
$119 $99 at Lowe’s
Craftsman’s lightweight weedwacker will finish jobs quickly and comfortably, thanks to its two speed settings, 13-inch cutting swath and ergonomic telescoping handle.
Ego Power+ 56-volt Cordless Electric Lawn Mower
$599 $499 at Lowe’s
Ego’s highly-rated electric mower can run for an hour off just a single charge and works on all types of grass. No gas also means no fumes and less mess.
Kobalt Dual Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer
$149 $119 at Lowe’s
Kobalt’s hedge trimmer features a 30-minute run time, a brushless motor and a dual-action blade that can handle twigs and strong limbs alike. Customers also praise it for being extremely lightweight and easy to carry.
Kobalt Brushless Handheld Electric Cordless Leafblower
$149 $119 at Lowe’s
Blasting air up to 120 miles per hour, Kobalt’s cordless leaf blower will clear debris in a snap. As with Kobalt’s cordless hedge trimmer, the leaf blower has an ergonomic handle and lightweight body for easy carry.
Dewalt Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw
$449 $399 at Lowe’s
Customers love this top-rated miter saw from Dewalt for its precision and power.