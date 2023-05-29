memorial day lead lowe's 2023.jpg
Memorial Day savings are officially happening at Lowe’s — right now the retailer is offering huge discounts on lawn, garden, patio, grills, furniture and more as part of its seasonal sale. You can shop all the essentials (and extras) for warm weather living and entertaining while the deals are on — we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks below, but you can shop the whole sale over at Lowe’s now.

Memorial Day lawn and garden deals

Costa Farms Macho Fern Houseplant
Screenshot 2023-05-18 at 12.19.27 PM.png
Lowe's

Why this fern is macho is TBD, but it looks great in your garden — and it’s $5 off at the moment. 

$26 $21 at Lowe's
Veikous Outdoor Potting Bench Garden Table
Veikous Outdoor Potting Bench Garden Table
Lowe's

Perfect for beginning and advanced gardeners alike, this workstation is ideal for transplanting, potting, seeding and whatever else your garden calls for this spring. 

$170 $140 at Lowe's
Veikous Raised Garden Bed
Veikous Raised Garden Bed
Lowe's

This raised garden bed looks just as great on suburban decks as it does city terraces.

$130 $100 at Lowe's
Alpine Corporation Stone Planter With Drainage Holes
Alpine Corporation Stone Planter with Drainage Holes
Lowe's

These plant pots are ready for your gardening adventures — and you don’t technically have to buy liners either, thanks to the built-in drainage holes. 

$224 $194 at Lowe's

Memorial Day appliance deals

Electrolux Pet Stick Vacuum
Electrolux Pet Stick Vacuum
Lowe's

This pet-ready vacuum is perfect for quick cleanups, between-big-cleans and daily spills — and the 5-star rating bodes well for pet owners looking to get every last piece of fur up too. For detail work, it converts to a handheld model.

$330 $230 at Lowe's
Frigidaire 15.5-Cubic-Foot Frost-Free Upright Freezer
Frigidaire 15.5-cu ft Frost-free Upright Freezer
Lowe's

This capacious upright freezer is perfect for batch cooking; it has plenty of room to store stews, casseroles, muffins and more for the next time you need a quick dish at hand. 

$949 $779 at Lowe's
Samsung Rapid Heat Smart Oven and Induction Range
Samsung Rapid Heat Smart Oven and Induction Range
Lowe's

This do-it-all fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel oven air fries and convection bakes in addition to the usual duties of roasting, baking, braising and more. The rapid induction cooktops heat up twice as fast as gas or electric cooktops too. 

$2,349 $1,769 at Lowe's
Samsung Smart French Door Refrigerator With Dual Ice Maker and Door Within Door
Samsung Smart French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker and Door within Door
Lowe's

This Samsung fridge gets top marks for its sleek design and customization: You can order bespoke door panels for a standout or blend-in look. It also comes with two types of ice from the built-in maker and a filter pitcher and in-door dispenser for water. 

$3,700 $2,400 at Lowe's

Memorial Day patio furniture deals

Allen + Roth Townsend Wicker Brown Dining Chair, Set of 4
Allen + Roth Townsend Wicker Brown Dining Chair (Set of 4)
Lowe's

These outdoor chairs are perfect for patio season, with a comfy build and cushioned seat for lingering dinners. 

$536 $476 at Lowe's
Origin 21 Brynlee 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Origin 21 Brynlee 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
Lowe's

This compact conversation set is great for smaller terraces and patios — and the cushions are great for lazy afternoons too. 

$428 $398 at Lowe's
Veikous 2-Person Hammock
Veikous 2-Person Hammock
Lowe's

A hammock is a must for summer Sundays, and this set includes a pillow and frame and the hammock itself — no extra purchase needed. 

$130 $105 at Lowe's
Allen + Roth Townsend Rectangle Extendable Outdoor Dining Table
Allen + Roth Townsend Rectangle Extendable Outdoor Dining Table
Lowe's

Get the gang around the table with this expandable version perfect for family dinners and guests who drop by. There’s an umbrella hole for super-sunny days too. 

$558 $491 at Lowe's
Sunjoy Rattan Swivel Chaise Lounge Chair
Sunjoy Rattan Swivel Chaise Lounge Chair
Lowe's

This groovy seat is the ideal perch for reading a book on warm days — and right now it’s almost $100 off. 

$495 $400 at Lowe's

Memorial Day grill deals

Oklahoma Joe’s Competition Blend Wood Pellets, 20 Pounds
Oklahoma Joe’s Competition Blend Wood Pellets (20 Pounds)
Lowe's

Get fired up with this grilling essential from barbecue legend Oklahoma Joe.

$16 $10 at Lowe's
Weber Genesis Stainless Steel 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Weber Genesis Stainless Steel 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Lowe's

This grill handily takes care of your summer barbecue menu, with two levels of grilling and the brand’s largest and hottest sear zone. 

$999 $899 at Lowe's
Napoleon Rogue 5-Burner Liquid Propane Infrared Gas Grill
Napoleon Rogue 5-Burner Liquid Propane Infrared Gas Grill
Lowe's

This gas grill does it all and then some with the addition of an integrated smoker box and a super-practical side burner for sides and sauces. 

$1,199 $1,099 at Lowe's
Weber Green Kettle Charcoal Grill
Weber Green Kettle Charcoal Grill
Lowe's

Not everyone needs a monster of a grill, and for smaller outdoor spaces is this super-cute classic Weber in four summer-ready shades. 

$439 $339 at Lowe's
Kamado Joe Lump Charcoal, 20 Pounds
Kamado Joe Lump Charcoal (20 Pounds)
Lowe's

Get your grill going with this deal on charcoal — at $7 per bag off, the savings add up fast. 

$30 $23 at Lowe's

Memorial Day tools deals

Craftsman Max Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit
Craftsman Max Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit
Lowe's

Perfect for those new to lawn care, this set includes a trimmer and leaf blower in one handy purchase. 

$149 $99 at Lowe's
John Deere S110 Riding Lawn Mower
John Deere S110 Riding Lawn Mower
Lowe's

A made-in-America lawn care classic, now $100 off — and as adept at mowing the lawn as ever. 

$2,600 $2,500 at Lowe's
Kobalt Cordless String Trimmer
Kobalt Cordless String Trimmer
Lowe's

Get the grass trimmed with this lightweight, battery-powered weed wacker — no cords needed. 

$149 $119 at Lowe's
Skil Cordless Electric Chainsaw
Skil Cordless Electric Chainsaw
Lowe's

If the project needs a little more power than a handsaw — say, for trimming branches and trees — this electric chainsaw is here to help.

$199 $149 at Lowe's
Skil Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer
Skil Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer
Lowe's

Get the bushes done in no time with this electric hedge trimmer, which includes a battery and charger to keep you going until the job’s done. 

$159 $119 at Lowe's