Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
Memorial Day savings are officially happening at Lowe’s — right now the retailer is offering huge discounts on lawn, garden, patio, grills, furniture and more as part of its seasonal sale. You can shop all the essentials (and extras) for warm weather living and entertaining while the deals are on — we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks below, but you can shop the whole sale over at Lowe’s now.
Memorial Day lawn and garden deals
Why this fern is macho is TBD, but it looks great in your garden — and it’s $5 off at the moment.
Perfect for beginning and advanced gardeners alike, this workstation is ideal for transplanting, potting, seeding and whatever else your garden calls for this spring.
This raised garden bed looks just as great on suburban decks as it does city terraces.
These plant pots are ready for your gardening adventures — and you don’t technically have to buy liners either, thanks to the built-in drainage holes.
Memorial Day appliance deals
This pet-ready vacuum is perfect for quick cleanups, between-big-cleans and daily spills — and the 5-star rating bodes well for pet owners looking to get every last piece of fur up too. For detail work, it converts to a handheld model.
This capacious upright freezer is perfect for batch cooking; it has plenty of room to store stews, casseroles, muffins and more for the next time you need a quick dish at hand.
This do-it-all fingerprint-resistant black stainless steel oven air fries and convection bakes in addition to the usual duties of roasting, baking, braising and more. The rapid induction cooktops heat up twice as fast as gas or electric cooktops too.
This Samsung fridge gets top marks for its sleek design and customization: You can order bespoke door panels for a standout or blend-in look. It also comes with two types of ice from the built-in maker and a filter pitcher and in-door dispenser for water.
Memorial Day patio furniture deals
These outdoor chairs are perfect for patio season, with a comfy build and cushioned seat for lingering dinners.
This compact conversation set is great for smaller terraces and patios — and the cushions are great for lazy afternoons too.
A hammock is a must for summer Sundays, and this set includes a pillow and frame and the hammock itself — no extra purchase needed.
Get the gang around the table with this expandable version perfect for family dinners and guests who drop by. There’s an umbrella hole for super-sunny days too.
This groovy seat is the ideal perch for reading a book on warm days — and right now it’s almost $100 off.
Memorial Day grill deals
Get fired up with this grilling essential from barbecue legend Oklahoma Joe.
This grill handily takes care of your summer barbecue menu, with two levels of grilling and the brand’s largest and hottest sear zone.
This gas grill does it all and then some with the addition of an integrated smoker box and a super-practical side burner for sides and sauces.
Not everyone needs a monster of a grill, and for smaller outdoor spaces is this super-cute classic Weber in four summer-ready shades.
Get your grill going with this deal on charcoal — at $7 per bag off, the savings add up fast.
Memorial Day tools deals
Perfect for those new to lawn care, this set includes a trimmer and leaf blower in one handy purchase.
A made-in-America lawn care classic, now $100 off — and as adept at mowing the lawn as ever.
Get the grass trimmed with this lightweight, battery-powered weed wacker — no cords needed.
If the project needs a little more power than a handsaw — say, for trimming branches and trees — this electric chainsaw is here to help.
Get the bushes done in no time with this electric hedge trimmer, which includes a battery and charger to keep you going until the job’s done.