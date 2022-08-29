As summer begins to fade, the kids head back to school and nesting season looms on the horizon, now is the perfect time to invest in a little home improvement. The Lowe’s Labor Day Sale, now through Sept. 7, features a slew of deals on items for every room of the house, as well as your patio and yard.

You’ll find up to 40% off select outdoor power equipment, up to 50% off select patio furniture and accessories, up to 30% off select grills and accessories, up to 25% off select outdoor lighting and up to 50% off select smart home items, among other deals. To get you started, we’ve rounded up just over 20 select items to make your living space sing.

Kobalt Set Shank Screwdriver Bit Set Lowe's

If getting your home improvement space in order is high on your fall priority list, consider adding this handy, 106-piece bit set to your arsenal. You’ll get six 3 half-inch power bits, 29 2-inch power bits, 46 1-inch insert bits, seven HSS hex shank drill bits, three hex shank brad point drill bits and four hex shank spade bits. Add in two hex-to-square adapters, four magnetic nut setters, one thumb driver, one magnetic bit holder, three patented mag bits, a magnetic collar to keep screws in place and a hard case and bring on the honey-do lists!

Kobalt 40-Volt Max Brushless Electric Lawn Mower Lowe's

Looking for ways to save yourself some gas money? Invest in an electric mower! Kobalt’s 40-volt cordless electric mower has 3-in-1 mulching, rear bagging and side discharge options, a 20-inch steel deck, a seven-position single lever to adjust cutting height, comes with a 5.0 Ah battery and charger and features 40 minutes of run time on a full charge. Wait…is mowing the lawn now fun?

Dewalt FlexTorq 100-Piece Impact Driver Set Lowe's

Never have to run to the hardware store for a missing bit again. This 100-piece set features a huge variety of screwdriver and drill bits, bit extensions and other accessories. It also comes in a durable case with a clear lid so you can see everything inside easily and a clip latch to keep everything inside nice and secure.

Kobalt 40-Volt Max 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer Lowe's

Save $30 and keep your lawn looking neat and tidy with this cordless string trimmer that comes with a 2.0 Ah battery and charger, a dual line auto-feed head and enough juice to cover a half-acre in one charge.

Kobalt 300-Watt Power Inverter Lowe's

Whether your area is prone to power outages or storms, you’re on the road, are sick of messy cords or just like the piece of mind that comes with a little backup, this inverter, now 35% off, is a must. With two USB outlets for phones, laptops and more, a 120-volt A power outlet for TVs, lights and such and a compact design it also fits all 40-volt batteries (sold separately).

Patio and entertaining deals

Ove Decors Sandra Wicker Outdoor Daybed Lowe's

There’s outdoor lounging. And then there’s outdoor lounging. And this 360-degree swivel daybed qualifies as the latter. With a weather-resistant aluminum frame and wicker cover, two folding side tables, reversible (and removable) seat cushions, two lumbar pillows and four multi-position backrests, this might just be the best patio addition ever — and it’s $900 off.

Sego Lily Cheyenne Tabletop Propane Fire Pit Lowe's

Keep the outdoor party going all fall — and even winter — long with this chic fire pit table that features a ceramic top, wicker base, galvanized steel frame and a protective storage cover. In brown, white or black, it comes with decorative fire glass, has electric ignition and can be used on grass, decks or patios.

RST Brands Deco 8-Piece Wicker Patio Set Lowe's

Everyone will want to hang out at your place when you upgrade to RST’s conversation patio set. Now $1,723.27 off, it comes in a slew of fabric colors and features a two-piece oversized sofa, two club chairs with ottomans, a woven coffee table and two side tables. It also includes weatherproof foam cushions and coordinates with other Deco Collection pieces in the line.

Royal Gourmet 6-Burner Gas Grill Lowe's

In a sleek, blue porcelain design, this large-capacity grill features five tube burners and a sear burner, plus a side burner to keep up with all your hungry guests — as many as 21 burgers at once, along with a one-button electronic ignition, porcelain-enameled cast iron grates and a removable grease tray. During Lowe’s Labor Day sale, it’s also marked down $180.

Maverick Rectangle Digital Grill Thermometer Lowe's

Make grilling a breeze with this digital, wireless, remote thermometer that features two probes to monitor meat and grill temperatures. Working up to 300 feet away, you can preprogram and customize settings, receive alerts easily monitor everything you’re grilling, roasting and smoking.

Smart home deals

Honeywell Home Thermostat with Wi-Fi Compatibility Lowe's

Adjusting your thermostat manually in the hall is so last year. With Honeywell Home’s smart model, you can make changes wherever you are from your phone. You can also use geofencing to let it act automatically according to your schedule. And if, say, you like your bedroom extra cool, add smart room sensors and adjust the temp room by room.

Swann Wireless Floodlight Security Camera Lowe's

Save $69.99 on Swann’s outdoor floodlight security camera that works wirelessly to offer sensor lights, mobile alerts, two-way talk, video recording and sirens. With 1080p HD resolution, heat and motion detection, color night vision and more, you can opt for push notifications to keep you in the know when visitors, cars, animals and more near your home.

Blink Video Doorbell With Sync Module 2 Video Doorbell Lowe's

Save $25 and give yourself priceless peace of mind with this smart video doorbell that can be operated wirelessly via Wi-Fi or wired to your system. Features include two-way audio, motion and chime alerts, HD video, Alexa voice control, infrared night video and more.

Google Nest Hello Doorbell Wired Smart Security Camera Lowe's

There’s no need to stop what you’re doing to answer the door with Google’s Nest Hello video doorbell. Syncing to select Apple and Android devices, it allows you to view 24/7 streaming, receive alerts, speak with visitors and more from your phone or tablet. It also features a three-hour snapshot history, motion detection, night vision, pre-recorded messages and more. Save $80 now through Sept. 7.

Swann Tracker Indoor 1 Stick-Up Cam Lowe's

Take half off Swann’s award-winning tracker camera that includes a 180-degree viewing angle, auto tracking, monitoring via app, two-walk talk and more.

Kitchen and bath deals

Kraus Bolden Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with Sprayer Lowe's

Update your kitchen instantly with this pull-down, 18-inch faucet with an industrial-style look, ergonomic spray head with a flexible hose and two spray modes: aerated stream and powerful spray.

AKDY Drop-In Brushed Stainless Steel Sink Lowe's

Kitchen renovation in the works? Consider this professional, durable brushed stainless steel top-mount sink. It comes with a stainless steel drain assembly, adjustable dish rack, insulating rubber on the bottom to dampen sound and all hardware required for installation.

Ancerre Designs Immersion LED Frameless Bluetooth Bathroom Vanity Mirror Lowe's

Your mornings are about to get a whole lot brighter with this LED mirror that includes Bluetooth speakers, a digital display that shows time, temp and date and a defogger you can turn on before you hit the shower. It’s on sale at Lowe’s through Sept. 21.

Wellfor 6-Piece Bathroom Hardware Set Lowe's

On the hunt for an easy way to give your bathroom a makeover? Look to new hardware. This six-piece, modern, stainless steel set includes two towel bars, a towel ring, two towel hooks and a toilet paper holder.

Kohler Highline Curve Elongated 2-Piece WaterSense Toilet Lowe's

This bestseller, on sale at Lowe’s, features a 1.28-gallon flush setting, saving up to 16,500 gallons of water annually, an elongated bowl and chair-height seating for better comfort. Included are the bowl, tank, seat, wax ring and hardware, along with a three-bolt quick-connect install system.