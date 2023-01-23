Add a pop of color to your desk with the Logitech Pop Keys, now $20 off in two colors at Amazon. These colorful keyboards are more than just novelty — our reviewer found that they deliver satisfying typing, useful emoji keys and multi-device support for an all-around great experience.

Editor Favorite Logitech Pop Keys Amazon Don’t be fooled by the whimsical design — this colorful keyboard delivers on a top-notch typing experience and convenient connectivity. Get the Logitech Pop Keys for $20 off in two colors right now. Read our review $100 $80 at Amazon

Whether you’re streamlining your WFH setup or just upgrading in the new year, this keyboard is all the motivation you’ll need to get started working. Plus, you can get a matching mouse (at an all-time low price right now) and desk pad for an all-around enviable aesthetic. Save $20 on two colors of the keyboard right now and clack-clack-clack your little heart out.