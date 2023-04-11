When we set out to find the best computer mice, the Logitech MX Master 3 stood out from the pack. Since then, it’s been upgraded to the Logitech MX Master 3S, and now, Walmart has this excellent computer mouse on sale, letting you snag it for just $86 as opposed to its usual $100.

The Logitech MX Master 3S is designed with heavy office use in mind. It has a rubberized finish that’s pleasant to the touch and an ergonomic shape made to provide better comfort for extended use. That extended use will be easier to achieve, too, as its battery is rated to run for 70 days and can get three hours of extra runtime with just one minute of charging.

The mouse has a special sensor made to work on almost any surface, and its use of a dedicated wireless dongle and Bluetooth make for versatile connectivity. The buttons are conveniently arranged and built to operate more quietly than on the earlier MX Master 3. Dual scroll wheels and extensive, per-app customization for the mouse’s settings allow you to set the mouse up for productivity. It’s hard to beat a mouse this good, and it never hurts to also get a discount.