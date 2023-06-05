Computer accessories often see one name near the top of the pack no matter the product category: Logitech. That’s true in headphones, mice, webcams, speakers and especially keyboards, where the Logitech MX Keys stands out as our favorite option. While its quality comes at a price, that price just got a lot better with a $20 discount on Amazon right now.

The Logitech MX Keys keyboard is ready for serious productivity. As a full-size keyboard, it’s not forcing you to cramp your fingers up for anything, and it provides a spacious number pad that will change that game for data entry if you’ve been using the number row all this time. Despite its full-size status, it’s a slim keyboard that doesn’t have a domineering presence on a desk. Its quiet keycaps are supple and have a helpful contour.

The keyboard pairs with PC or Mac using Logitech’s Unifying Receiver, which can let you connect several Logitech peripherals using just one port. It’s also Bluetooth capable, so you can connect the keyboard to a great variety of devices. With 5-months of battery life with the backlighting turned off, you’ll be able to use this keyboard for the long haul. And it recharges via USB-C (thank you, Logitech!).

This is all just scratching the surface, as Logitech Options opens up new doors for customization to make the entire function row serve new purposes depending on the app you’re using. So get ready for a productivity upgrade with this deal.