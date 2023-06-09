If you’re at a desk all day, a key aspect of your comfort and the ergonomics of your setup is the equipment you use. You’ll want an appropriate chair and a good keyboard, and if you have a lot of navigation to do, you’ll want a great mouse. Right now, Amazon has a 14% discount on just the mouse for the job: the Logitech Lift.

Lowest Price Logitech Lift Amazon The Logitech Lift provides a comfortable grip that doesn’t strain the arm as quickly as a flat mouse. Right now, it's down the lowest price we've ever seen. Read our review $70 $60 at Amazon

We’ve actually gone hands on with the Logitech Lift, and it impressed us enough to land among our picks for the best ergonomic mice. The vertical orientation of the mouse can take a little getting used to, but after that brief adjustment, it provides loads of extra comfort for all-day use. The key is the vertical orientation, which keeps the wrist from pronating and causing strain in the forearms from repetitive stress. A rubberized grip around the back of the mouse helps you keep a hold on it.

Beyond the ergonomics, the Logitech Lift is also simply a quality mouse for office work. It has a handful of buttons which can be customized for various tasks depending on the software you’re using. It also offers multiple ways to connect to your computer. The Logitech Bolt USB receiver can plug into your PC for a fast, wireless connection, or you can pair the mouse with a wide variety of devices over Bluetooth. With just a single AA battery, it’ll run wirelessly for up to two years before you need to swap in a new battery.

This is a mouse and a deal that are both comfortable to grab.