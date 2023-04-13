Logitech makes some of the best computer mice and best keyboards you can find, and there have been some great discounts on them recently. That includes the Logitech K380 keyboard, making our favorite budget keyboard all the more attractive at its new low price of $30 at Amazon.

Whether you prioritize portability or affordability, the Logitech K380 is a great pick. At $40, it was already an affordable option for on-the-go productivity. The K380 keyboard can connect to a variety of devices using either Bluetooth or a dedicated USB receiver, and it can quickly switch connections between three different devices. Despite running wirelessly, it has battery life that can last years on a single pair of AAAs.

The Logitech K380 is compact, and its little round keycaps offer a fun, typewriter-like feel. If you’re looking to complete the setup with a mouse, the Logitech Unifying Receiver that comes with this keyboard can also work with many of Logitech’s wireless mice, letting you connect both the K380 and a wireless mouse like the Logitech MX Master 3 to your computer with just one receiver. With the 25% you’ll save on this keyboard, you’ll have a bit of change leftover that you can put toward a mouse — or perhaps a lavish coffee.